HGTV Stars Whose Relationships Were Plagued By Affair Drama

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The following article references firearms, mental health struggles, addiction, and sex work.

Home and Garden Television has been entertaining millions of households around the world since 1994 thanks to its wide array of interior design, home renovation, property hunting, and competition shows. For decades, this thriving network has aimed to uphold a wholesome, laid-back, and family-friendly reputation. Yet, behind the scenes of this carefully crafted image lies a reality tainted by various red flags and rumors, from fraud to discrimination, substance abuse, sexual harassment, and shocking romantic entanglements.

For instance, some of the controversies around Chip and Joanna Gaines — who launched the Magnolia Network in 2022 –- include reports that they attend a church with anti-LGBTQ+ views. Moreover, Alison Victoria and Donovan Eckhardt's "Windy City Rehab" became one of HGTV's messiest scandals when it was slapped with a stop-work order. Meanwhile, Christina Haack (formerly Christina El Moussa, Anstead, and Hall) has frequently been at the center of headlines because of her relationships and divorces.

In other words, beneath their celebrity status, these beloved reality TV personalities aren't infallible and can make questionable decisions just like anyone else. From Haack to David Bromstad and Jillian Harris, these are some of the HGTV stars whose unions were largely ruined by actual or rumored infidelity.