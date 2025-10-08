The Tragic Truth About Christina Haack's Relationship With Josh Hall Long Before Their Divorce

Josh Hall and Christina Haack's messy divorce had been brewing behind the scenes for far longer than most of us realized. While speaking to People in September 2025, the "Christina on the Coast" star admitted that she had no interest in including Hall on "The Flip Off," explaining, "We hadn't been getting along in a long time, and I'm not talking about weeks, like years." The HGTV star even revealed that she had made her aversion to working with Hall clear to both the network and her first ex-husband, and former co-star, Tarek El Moussa. Notably, filming for "The Flip Off" reportedly began around June 2024, when the couple had already been married for nearly three years. As a result, Haack's confession led us to believe that her third marriage was largely devoid of happy days. And we even watched the glaring discord between Haack and Hall in real time.

In a clip from the show, which was shared to Instagram in January 2025, the "Flip or Flop" alum's now-ex-husband urged her to remember that she wasn't on El Moussa's team anymore, adding, "Don't get confused in this competition about what your last name is." The awkward fight between Haack and Hall accidentally exposed his biggest insecurity, and he left no room for doubt that he felt immense discomfort over how Haack's relationship with El Moussa had eventually evolved into a good friendship. Additionally, Hall didn't hesitate to speak to his then-wife rudely on camera either, chiding her, "Do you know how much s*** you say? And I'm just like, 'I wish you'd shut up already.'" Unfortunately, Haack later acknowledged that their union was even more toxic offscreen.