The Tragic Truth About Christina Haack's Relationship With Josh Hall Long Before Their Divorce
Josh Hall and Christina Haack's messy divorce had been brewing behind the scenes for far longer than most of us realized. While speaking to People in September 2025, the "Christina on the Coast" star admitted that she had no interest in including Hall on "The Flip Off," explaining, "We hadn't been getting along in a long time, and I'm not talking about weeks, like years." The HGTV star even revealed that she had made her aversion to working with Hall clear to both the network and her first ex-husband, and former co-star, Tarek El Moussa. Notably, filming for "The Flip Off" reportedly began around June 2024, when the couple had already been married for nearly three years. As a result, Haack's confession led us to believe that her third marriage was largely devoid of happy days. And we even watched the glaring discord between Haack and Hall in real time.
In a clip from the show, which was shared to Instagram in January 2025, the "Flip or Flop" alum's now-ex-husband urged her to remember that she wasn't on El Moussa's team anymore, adding, "Don't get confused in this competition about what your last name is." The awkward fight between Haack and Hall accidentally exposed his biggest insecurity, and he left no room for doubt that he felt immense discomfort over how Haack's relationship with El Moussa had eventually evolved into a good friendship. Additionally, Hall didn't hesitate to speak to his then-wife rudely on camera either, chiding her, "Do you know how much s*** you say? And I'm just like, 'I wish you'd shut up already.'" Unfortunately, Haack later acknowledged that their union was even more toxic offscreen.
Christina Haack was unsure about her marriage to Josh Hall from the start
In a December 2024 clip from "The Flip Off," we watched Christina Haack telling Tarek El Moussa that her children had urged the HGTV stalwart to end things with Josh Hall after noticing just how poorly he treated her. Additionally, in Haack's September 2025 People interview, she insinuated that she knew Hall wasn't exactly her ideal partner from the get-go. The "Christina in the Country" host revealed that she had turned down his first proposal because she felt that their relationship was too tumultuous. However, the realtor didn't take the rejection well and expressed his anger by throwing the ring into the pool. Another sign that Haack and Hall's relationship hurt her more than we realized lies in how she managed to remain on good terms with her first two ex-husbands, Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa.
In contrast, she wants no contact with her third whatsoever. In fact, Haack even went to great and painful lengths to erase her ex from her memory by removing a commemorative tattoo from their time together. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2024, Haack dropped a major clue about why she called it quits with Hall, and it hinted at why she didn't want to be amicable with him. "When someone is insecure by you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," the HGTV star reasoned. "I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated." Given all this, it's unsurprising that Haack was never the same after her divorce from Hall; she was better.