Meryl Streep Once Dressed Up Like Donald Trump & The Photos Are So Uncanny

When iconic Oscar winner and Grammy nominee Meryl Streep puts her mind to something, she delivers. The star of "The Bridges of Madison County" has five decades of acting credits under her belt, but one of her most impressive roles was imitating President Donald Trump. That's right, Streep once donned the streaky orange face makeup, oversized red tie, and coiffed hair as the politician, and the photos will make you cry with laughter.

In June 2016, Streep dressed up like Trump at the Delacorte Theater for the Public Theater's gala to celebrate Shakespeare. She nailed the look, wearing padding under a men's black suit with a white button-down shirt to look thicker. She wore her blond hair messy and pinned back to look like Trump's disastrous hair and added an orange-hued bronzer to her face, with huge white spots under her eyes, near her ears, and on her neck that mimics the sloppy way that the president's makeup looks.

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During the appearance, Streep sang "Brush Up Your Shakespeare" from "Kiss Me, Kate" with her "Mamma Mia!" co-star Christine Baranski. She even captured some of Trump's distinctive behaviors, with actor Kate Burton praising, "She treats this like she would her greatest roles: she's working on it all the time," in an interview with The New York Times. Despite this, Streep knew that this would be a one-time performance only, and she gave this statement (via New York Times): "I appreciate the interest, but this was a one-off, a once in a (last in a) lifetime appearance of this character."