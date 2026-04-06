Karoline Leavitt, Melania Trump & Other MAGA Ladies Who Got Slammed Over Wildly Expensive Outfits

Extreme wealth has become an integral part of the MAGA brand. From glitzy Mar-a-Lago parties to costly White House renovations, Donald Trump and his ilk don't just embrace wealth and privilege — they exude it in everything they do. The women of MAGA have also adopted this in-your-face opulence, signaling their elite status with luxurious homes, lavish vacations, and cosmetic procedures that help them fit into a highly exclusionary beauty standard. Likewise, MAGA women distinguish themselves from the have-nots by spending a fortune on their wardrobes.

Some would argue that MAGA's appetite for luxury fashion is downright egregious. For example, First Lady Melania Trump owns a Birkin bag collection with a reported value of $200,000 (for those who are counting, that's more than twice the median income in the U.S). This level of privilege, of course, is completely unattainable for the vast majority of Americans — and that fact has not gone unnoticed by members of the public.

As this wealth gap continues to grow, many Americans have become fed up with the swanky shenanigans of MAGA insiders. In several instances, the women of MAGA have been slammed for their ridiculously expensive clothing. These call-outs reveal just how out of touch MAGA is with the American populace.