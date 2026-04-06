Karoline Leavitt, Melania Trump & Other MAGA Ladies Who Got Slammed Over Wildly Expensive Outfits
Extreme wealth has become an integral part of the MAGA brand. From glitzy Mar-a-Lago parties to costly White House renovations, Donald Trump and his ilk don't just embrace wealth and privilege — they exude it in everything they do. The women of MAGA have also adopted this in-your-face opulence, signaling their elite status with luxurious homes, lavish vacations, and cosmetic procedures that help them fit into a highly exclusionary beauty standard. Likewise, MAGA women distinguish themselves from the have-nots by spending a fortune on their wardrobes.
Some would argue that MAGA's appetite for luxury fashion is downright egregious. For example, First Lady Melania Trump owns a Birkin bag collection with a reported value of $200,000 (for those who are counting, that's more than twice the median income in the U.S). This level of privilege, of course, is completely unattainable for the vast majority of Americans — and that fact has not gone unnoticed by members of the public.
As this wealth gap continues to grow, many Americans have become fed up with the swanky shenanigans of MAGA insiders. In several instances, the women of MAGA have been slammed for their ridiculously expensive clothing. These call-outs reveal just how out of touch MAGA is with the American populace.
Susie Wiles got caught wearing a $900 blazer
As Donald Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles generally occupies a behind-the-scenes role; however, her chummy relationship with the president has turned her into one of the most powerful women in politics. In fact, one source told Vanity Fair that Wiles is "the only force that can direct or channel" Trump's unpredictable behavior. In addition to holding enormous power, Wiles is also incredibly wealthy thanks to her decades-long career as a political campaign consultant. Like many of her fellow MAGA acolytes, Wiles seems totally comfortable with showcasing her wealth, even when it offends critics.
In March 2026, the MAGA devotee wore a blue, double-breasted blazer decorated with cool-tone floral patterns. Critics quickly recognized the jacket as a design by fashion label Lafayette 148, which retailed for $900 upon its release. One critic shared a photo of Wiles and the jacket on X, writing, "White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles wore a $900 jacket on Trump's trip to Texas as Americans struggle to pay for groceries and electricity." Others chimed in to echo their disapproval of the wildly expensive outfit. Another user commented: "When families are choosing between groceries and the electric bill, a $900 jacket on a taxpayer-funded trip sends a message [...] Leadership isn't just about policy. It's awareness of the moment people are living in."
Karoline Leavitt wore Gucci shoes while discussing the nation's afforability crisis
When it comes to fashion, MAGA Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt seemingly lives in her own world. After all, Leavitt's outdated, granny-core wardrobe has been the subject of endless discourse on social media. However, despite being heavily criticized for her fashion choices, Leavitt has done little to improve her wardrobe. In March 2026, the political figure made matters even worse for herself when she donned pricey designer shoes at an especially awkward time.
Leavitt caused quite a stir when she was photographed wearing $990 Gucci Princetown slippers while traveling with Donald Trump. Critics were immediately put off by this unabashed display of wealth; however, cringe turned to outrage when Leavitt and her high-priced shoes walked into an event where Trump was speaking about the nation's affordability crisis. On the internet, critics slammed Leavitt for apparently failing to notice the irony of the situation. "They're so out of touch," wrote one X user.
Another critic chimed in, noting that Leavitt's shoes cost roughly the same as some people's entire grocery budget. "A hungry person could feed their family for a couple months," the user stated. "One should snatch them right off her feet and @PressSec should happily give them up to feed someone." Other netizens revealed that their cars and mortgage payments were comparable to the price of Leavitt's designer footwear.
Erika Kirk did not win critics over in this exorbitantly-priced suit
Erika Kirk became a household name after her husband, right-wing media star Charlie Kirk, was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Following Charlie's murder, Erika took over his organization, Turning Point USA, and vowed to carry on his mission. However, Erika's warp-speed ascension to fame was met with heavy skepticism. Some critics accused her of capitalizing on Charlie's death to boost her own public profile. Others called her out for incorporating pyrotechnics into her public appearances, choices that critics deemed inappropriate for a grieving wife.
The MAGA starlet raised eyebrows again in December 2025 when she wore a gold sequined suit while speaking at a Turning Point USA event. It wasn't long before eagle-eyed critics tracked down the suit's label, along with its astronomical price tag. Turns out, Kirk's ensemble was created by fashion label Alice and Olivia. The blazer originally sold for $895 while the bell-bottom trousers cost $695, bringing the total spend on this outfit to $1,590.
Critics were dismayed by Erika's lavish outfit, and they took their concerns to social media. As one Redditor shared, "I'm just saying Erika claims to run a ministry but spends thousands on luxury items." They added, "I get treating yourself or wanting to live in a nice place if you worked hard and made a lot of money. But a $1,600 outfit you're gonna wear once, giant bling rings, and an 8,000+ sqft mansion seems excessive."
Paula White-Cain got called out for wearing a ridiculously expensive Tom Ford blazer
Pastor Paula White-Cain may not be the most famous member of Donald Trump's cabinet, but she loves money just as much as the next MAGA enthusiast. Prior to her entanglement with MAGA, White-Cain founded a lucrative Christian ministry called Paula White Ministries. The Evangelical pastor is known for promoting the prosperity gospel, a belief that God will bestow wealth and success upon faithful Christians who regularly give money to the Church. White-Cain's MAGA journey started in 2015 when she joined Trump's inner circle, and it continued into 2025 when she was tapped to serve as the senior advisor to his White House Faith Office.
In October 2025, White-Cain sparked criticism when she shared a photo of herself wearing an incredibly pricey outfit. The offending mirror selfie showed White-Cain rocking a massive diamond ring, a gold watch, and stud earrings with gigantic diamonds. Even more scandalously, the wealthy pastor donned a gold Tom Ford jacket with an eye-watering price point of $4,290. Social media users swooped in to comment on the blazer, with many of them accusing Cain of being a grifter. One X user shared the photo, writing, "Trump's spiritual advisor Paula White wearing a $4,000 Tom Ford Metallic Croc-Jacquard blazer. MAGA, keep those donations coming!"
Ivanka Trump looked out of touch in this $10,000 cocktail dress
In June 2025, billionaire tech mogul Jeff Bezos married his sweetheart, Lauren Sanchez, in a dazzling Italian ceremony. The wedding reportedly cost around $46 million, and the guest list featured a Rolodex of elites, including Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, and the Kardashians. Ivanka Trump was also in attendance, and the MAGA nepo baby spared no expense on her wedding finery. On June 26, Trump attended the pre-wedding festivities in a stunning cocktail dress with ombre sequins and floral cherry blossom embellishments.
Trump showed off the dress in a series of carefully-filtered photos, which she posted on X alongside the caption, "Ready to celebrate the love story of our friends Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos." Viewers quickly honed in on the dress — which was featured in Oscar de la Renta's pre-fall 2025 collection — along with its astronomical price tag of $9,990. One critic responded to Trump's post, writing, "Yikes, Ivanka Trump has gone full-on Mar-a-largo Barbie, complete with accessories! Does Mar-a-lago Barbie come with a slice of cake the masses can eat?"
Another user flamed Trump for her indifference towards the harm caused by her father's policies. "While daddy is shutting down USAID completely," they wrote. "While nutritional products are rotting in storage facilities. While children are starving to death."
Pam Bondi did not impress the masses in this pricey designer coat
Working for the White House certainly has its perks. In the case of Attorney General Pam Bondi, her position pays a cushy salary of $235,100, a sum that helps Bondi maintain her incredibly lavish life. Still, it's worth noting that Bondi's paycheck is provided by the American taxpayers, and with that in mind, it's best for her to exercise some self-awareness when it comes to showing off her wealth. Unfortunately, Bondi ignored that wisdom at a 2025press briefing, and she paid the price when critics blasted her online.
The garment in question was a rose-colored trench coat with a decorative belt closure. Bondi looked warm, comfortable, and notably affluent while wearing this wool statement piece. Critics honed in on the coat and discovered that it came from an American fashion label called Lafayette 148. The coat was originally sold online by Mitchell's Department Stores, where it boasted a hefty $2,698 price tag.
Critics were totally unimpressed by Bondi's expensive outerwear, and they didn't hold back their opinions online. While some compared the coat to a bathrobe, others condemned Bondi for her wildly expensive taste. One X user wrote: "To wear a $2,700 coat shows how out of touch this lady is."
Pam Bondi wears $2,700 coat for latest press briefing. I don't care if she comes out wearing a bikini, but James Comey needs to be wearing an orange jumpsuit soon. pic.twitter.com/0C5OA4PYha
— Futurist™ (@americasgreat) April 8, 2025
Melania Trump got blasted for wearing this costly designer ensemble
Long before Donald Trump launched his culture-shifting presidential campaign, the billionaire businessman was known for buying and slapping his name on towers, casinos, hotels, and golf clubs. With that kind of wealth, it's no surprise that First Lady Melania Trump can afford anything she wants, including a lavish wardrobe and a multi-million dollar jewelry collection. Like many of her MAGA cohorts, Melania does not shy away from flaunting her colossal wealth, a fact that has angered critics many times over. In January 2025, the FLOTUS once again sparked controversy when she wore an extravagantly priced designer outfit.
This scandalous fashion moment occurred during a Candlelight Dinner in Washington, D.C. Trump dressed for the black-tie affair in a black sequin skirt, a white tuxedo shirt, and a wool cape featuring silk lapels. The FLOTUS was sleekly styled and appropriately dressed for the event — however, upon closer inspection, some viewers were appalled to learn that Melania had spent a small fortune on the outfit, which included pieces from several bigshot designers. Trump's skirt, a Caroline Herrera piece, retailed for $5,990, while her Dolce & Gabbana blouse cost $975. Finally, her wool cape, courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent, sells for around $2,700 online.
Ultimately, critics felt that Trump's outfit was self-serving and excessively pricey. One X user remarked, "How many designers can one first lady-to-be get in one outfit?"
The internet wasn't impressed with Lara Trump's pricey Easter outfit
Try as she might, Lara Trump simply can't seem to make fashion great again. Throughout the years, Lara has worn numerous outfits that totally missed the mark, including a now-infamous white frock that featured an awkwardly huge rosette on the bodice. The MAGA sweetheart looked like the human version of a DIY tissue paper flower when she wore this outfit during an Easter egg hunt in 2024 – however, that was hardly the worst detail about her unfortunate frock. In addition to being the opposite of chic, it was wildly expensive. The dress, created by American designer Mara Hoffman, came with a dizzying $750 price tag when it was available in stores.
Trump may have been going for a fun, playful look, but unfortunately for her, critics struggled to see the whimsy in this outfit. One X user wrote, "She paid $750 for it. She thinks expense means good taste. It doesn't." Another critic weighed in, writing, "Just proves that even money can't buy good taste. It truly doesn't take much, we poors do it daily."
To finish off this overpriced look, Trump added a pair of Manolo Blahnik buckle pumps that would have set her back about $1,195. Notably, many consumers would treat these shoes as an investment only to be worn on special occasions, but in Trump's case, she didn't think twice about wearing them while trudging through a grassy field.
Melania Trump was lambasted for wearing a $50,000 jacket
For First Lady Melania Trump, life on Pennsylvania Avenue has been fraught with controversy. From Melania Trump's painfully awkward moments to her penchant for inappropriate outfits, the FLOTUS has given detractors plenty to talk about. Still, Trump doesn't seem particularly fazed by the criticism, and if anything, she has doubled down on her controversial choices. In 2017, the ex-model sparked outrage when she donned a jacket with a jaw-dropping price tag.
Trump set the internet ablaze during a visit to Sicily, Italy, where she stepped out in a $51,500 jacket by Dolce & Gabbana. The garment was covered in beads and embroidered with vibrant, three-dimensional flowers made of decadent silk. Trump's jacket was stunning to look at; however, many viewers agreed that it was a totally inappropriate choice for the FLOTUS, especially considering that $51,000 was only slightly less than the median income at the time.
Critics slammed Trump online, stating that she was clearly out of touch with the plight of working-class Americans. One commenter on X noted, "That jacket is worth more than I make in almost two years as an educator in a special needs classroom. Wow!" Others were disgusted by this flagrant display of wealth at a time when many Americans struggled to afford their basic needs. One critic mused, "@FLOTUS Wonder how many children that would feed?"
Ivanka Trump's $5,000 gown didn't go over well during mass protests against her father's immigration policies
In 2017, Donald Trump issued a deeply controversial immigration policy that suspended all immigration for 120 days and severely limited immigration from predominantly Muslim countries. This proclamation enraged progressives and spurred massive protests across the country. However, for Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, this moment was just another day and another opportunity to broadcast her obliviousness to the world. On January 28, 2017, during the height of the protests, Ivanka took to X to share a photo of herself in a wildly expensive gown.
In the photo, Ivanka posed next to her husband, Jared Kushner, while wearing a striking silver-toned dress by Caroline Herrera. Several news outlets noted that the gown retailed for a small fortune of $5,000. Critics quickly swooped in to shame Ivanka for wearing such opulence while vulnerable people were being turned away from the United States. "In light of what has happened today, this is incredibly arrogant," wrote one X user. Another netizen remarked, "Strangely tone-deaf to show off this sparkly, tin-foil eveningwear given current humanitarian crisis. Seems clueless."