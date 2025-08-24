Lara Trump Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark

Lara Trump has undergone a huge style transformation since marrying into the Trump family in 2014. Once best known for being the wife of Donald Trump's second-oldest son, Eric Trump, she's used her connections to snag some of her father-in-law's fame and political clout for herself. From Lara's sad attempt at launching a singing career to her Fox News hosting gig, the nepotism beneficiary clearly loves being in the spotlight — but the spotlight doesn't always love her, thanks to her penchant for making poor fashion choices.

Lara's wardrobe is important because she's become an extension of the Trump brand, and she's had to prove to her in-laws that she's a valuable asset with that "central casting" quality that Donald craves in the people he surrounds himself with. According to the president's former attorney, Michael Cohen, the Trump family couldn't stand Lara when she first entered the picture. "They all made fun of her looks," he said on his "Political Beatdown" podcast.

Like her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump, Lara has a modeling background (albeit not the type that would put her in the running for a Vogue cover), and she can now boast that she has her own clothing brand. It was a smart move to stick to activewear, which doesn't call for her to experiment much with patterns, embellishments, or different silhouettes — all areas where she has struggled sartorially. While her crimes against fashion here are fewer in number than Donald's 34 felony convictions, we have a feeling she's not finished committing them yet.