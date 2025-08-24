Lara Trump Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark
Lara Trump has undergone a huge style transformation since marrying into the Trump family in 2014. Once best known for being the wife of Donald Trump's second-oldest son, Eric Trump, she's used her connections to snag some of her father-in-law's fame and political clout for herself. From Lara's sad attempt at launching a singing career to her Fox News hosting gig, the nepotism beneficiary clearly loves being in the spotlight — but the spotlight doesn't always love her, thanks to her penchant for making poor fashion choices.
Lara's wardrobe is important because she's become an extension of the Trump brand, and she's had to prove to her in-laws that she's a valuable asset with that "central casting" quality that Donald craves in the people he surrounds himself with. According to the president's former attorney, Michael Cohen, the Trump family couldn't stand Lara when she first entered the picture. "They all made fun of her looks," he said on his "Political Beatdown" podcast.
Like her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump, Lara has a modeling background (albeit not the type that would put her in the running for a Vogue cover), and she can now boast that she has her own clothing brand. It was a smart move to stick to activewear, which doesn't call for her to experiment much with patterns, embellishments, or different silhouettes — all areas where she has struggled sartorially. While her crimes against fashion here are fewer in number than Donald's 34 felony convictions, we have a feeling she's not finished committing them yet.
Hopefully she got a 10 percent discount on her New Year's Eve dress
Lara Trump is completely unrecognizable in throwback pics from before her rumored plastic surgery. This one, taken at a December 2012 New Year's Eve party, is no exception. While there's nothing wrong with an adventurous neckline, it looks like the designer just lopped off a sleeve and a large chunk of material to create one of the most bizarre ways to show a little boob you will ever see — usually, dresses are designed to showcase the décolletage in a more balanced way.
Lara Trump's wrap party outfit was giving busted bat signal
Photos of our past fashion choices often make us cringe, but the era can't be blamed for this 2014 atrocity. Good luck finding more bewildering outerwear than the mottled blue cropped jacket with a bizarrely short zipper that Lara Trump wore to an "Inside Edition" wrap party. Someone went all Picasso on the hem, giving the garment the shape of a bat-turned-roadkill. The eccentric, but symmetrical, design also formed a vaguely phallic shape that the eye is immediately drawn to because Trump is wearing a white shirt underneath it.
Somebody deserved to be fired for her Celebrity Apprentice finale outfit
You really have to question the judgment of Lara Trump (or her stylist) for picking out this slinky bodycon dress. She wore it to "The Celebrity Apprentice" finale in February 2015, during the halcyon days when Donald Trump was firing Kate Gosselin and Brandi Glanville, not true VIPs such as FDA and CDC employees. There's absolutely nothing tying the garment's two clashing patterns together, and the only person who would think that swaths of gold fabric and concrete-colored roses pair great together is Lara's father-in-law decorating the White House.
She took style inspo from a haunted Victorian baby doll
Lara Trump tried to marry two conflicting aesthetics at a 2018 Mar-a-Lago fundraiser for Big Dog Ranch Rescue, and the union was not a happy one. From the waist up, she was giving off a sporty vibe with her slouchy sweat top. However, her white shorts with lace trim resembled a pair of old-timey bloomers; she was totally channeling a haunted Victorian baby doll preparing to chase down whomever awoke her from her slumber in her creepy antique crib. Also, her two dogs looked embarrassed to be seen with her.
Lara Trump's ice skating look was Michelin Man meets the Tin Man
During a 2021 trip to Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid, New York, Lara Trump stepped out looking like an influencer whose vacay was funded by a fast fashion brand. Her wintry outfit was a little too try-hard for going ice skating, with the belted Michelin Man-meets-Tin Man puffer coat, matching skates, and outmoded liquid leggings. Her coat's dull metallic material also read a bit cheap, especially when compared to the mirror shine of similar pieces worn by true fashion girlies such as Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.
She channeled Sarah Huckabee Sanders by dressing like antique upholstery
Sorry for not couching this criticism gently, but Lara Trump looks like a couch that should have been placed on the curb decades ago in this patterned navy dress. The fusty floral print is enough to make it grandmacore gone wrong, but with the high collar trimmed in lace and matching sleeve cuffs, Trump is dressed to get laughed out of a 60th high school reunion. Apparently, she decided to join repeat fashion offender Sarah Huckabee Sanders on one of her style crime sprees.
Good luck solving this sartorial puzzle
The category is: What are you wearing? Buy a few vowels, and you have your answer: "Wheel of Fortune" camouflage. The retro (derogatory) dress above would have made Vanna White vanish if she'd worn it in front of her old glittery green puzzle board. Maybe it would have worked without the single long sleeve and large, lonely collar flap shoved to the side to make room for the asymmetrical neckline. With a knotted shoulder, cutout on the bodice, side slit, and all those sequins, there's just a lot going on.
Lara Trump threatened to outshine Tiffany Trump on her wedding day
Remember that bizarre tape of Melania Trump ranting about Christmas decorations? Apparently, after she dropped her oh-so-festive F-bomb, Mrs. Scrooge dropped off some of her unwanted tinsel at Lara Trump's place. The silver stuff also probably wasn't very welcome at Tiffany Trump's 2022 wedding, which was a fashion nightmare for the whole fam. Lara's shimmery fringe dress with a semi-sheer skirt and cape sleeves was over-the-top and felt like a desperate cry for attention (with all that sparkle, no wealthy magpies were keeping their eyes on the bride).
Her Mar-a-Lago minidress served as a sad reminder of the polar bears' plight
And here we have one of the worst Trump family outfits of 2023. Nothing screams high fashion like desiccation cracks — or does Lara Trump's minidress look more like a bunch of ice floes adrift in a sea of bronzer? All that's missing is a forlorn polar bear to remind us that her father-in-law doesn't seem to care much about their habitat. And the skin peeking through those fissures of translucent fabric makes it appear dingy against the stark white of the rest of the dress.
Lara Trump was a bathtub mermaid on the runway
During a fashion show fundraiser, Lara Trump answered the question: What would Ariel do if she were stuck in a bathtub and had to replace her shell bra? The answer: Create a loofah bra. As if Lara's tulle ta-tas weren't tacky enough, the rest of her outfit included lace booty shorts and sheer material on the bodice that flashed an eyeful of underboob as she bounced down the runway. Also, its cerulean hue and her Donald Trump tan weren't a visually appealing combo (our poor unfortunate windows to the soul).
If Homelander had a twin sister, she might dress like this
You almost expect lasers to zap out of Lara Trump's eyes in this outfit; like "The Boys" supervillain Homelander, she's even wearing a cape. However, her aggressively patriotic look is a poor imitation of the American flag with its small smattering of stars and lack of stripes. It reads a little more Texas, if the state's flag was giving it higher than a one-star review. Lara once claimed that her kids' bedtime ritual is reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and this dress screams that she really is that girl.
She channeled Kimberly Guilfoyle in her showgirl ensemble
They say dress for the job you want, and Lara Trump looks ready to serve drinks at one of Donald Trump's bankrupt casinos in this ensemble that was overloaded with gaudy details. It's hard to say which of them the MAGA-verse's wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, Kimberly Guilfoyle, would love most: the sheer bedazzled bodysuit, the feathers randomly strapped to one wrist, the blinged-out belly chain, or the white dress slit to the belly button from the top and bottom. Some of Guilfoyle's worst outfits of 2024 featured similar tasteless design decisions.
Lara Trump's dynastic dressing was far from regal
For a 2024 Mar-a-Lago visit, Lara Trump pulled a Kate Middleton by dressing like her mother-in-law. But when browsing Ivana Trump's fashion archives, why oh why did she decide to recreate the feathered monstrosity that the late Mrs. Trump rocked during the Cannes Film Festival in 2005? Sorry, but the beautiful birds will always wear it better; pasting a peacock's proud plumage on a dress destroys its delicate majesty. And the vivid green of Lara's dress makes the eyes on the feathers look like rows of furry avocados with blue pits.
Her floral fabric origami was blooming a little too hard
There goes Peter Cottontail, hopping away from Lara Trump's fashion fail. The rosette on Trump's 2024 Easter dress is so big that it's hard to focus on anything else in the photo above, including her kids' much cuter outfits. The spiraling blossom also isn't in the best shape; you can easily find photos and videos online of toilet paper origami flowers that are far lovelier. Sadly, it doesn't get any better below Trump's blooming torso, as her skirt is wrinkled and an awkward length that makes the garment's proportions unbalanced.
Don't say her name three times or you'll be haunted by this dress
If she were anywhere around, this dress likely brought back some embarrassing memories for Lauren Boebert, whose "Beetlejuice" date with Quinn Gallagher was ruthlessly ridiculed. However, even the ghost with the most wouldn't arrange black and white stripes in the manner of Lara Trump's dress above; the jarring switch from horizontal to vertical makes the garment difficult to look at. By now, you might have also noticed that the same soulless beige pumps keep haunting many of Trump's worst outfits. (Can somebody call an exorcist?)
Lara Trump doesn't have great jeans in this cosplay pic
Lara Trump was quick to share her take on the silly Sydney Sweeney "great jeans" nontroversy. She similarly engaged in some attention-seeking behavior for a 2024 border wall photo shoot with Pam Bondi. Unfortunately, she was doing the exact opposite of making denim great again in her ankle-cropped jeans, which made her legs look shorter and her feet look bigger. And why wear camo when it's so obvious that you're dying for people to see you participating in a sad publicity stunt straight out of Kristi Noem's cosplay playbook?
What if Lady Liberty wore active wear and went wading in New York Harbor?
Insert an image of the Statue of Liberty face-palming here. Sure, it's just a Halloween costume, but couldn't Lara Trump find a better ensemble to represent one of her country's most iconic symbols? Her pants are wrinkled and look slightly soiled, as do her sneakers. She's also dressed like Lady Liberty making a run for it before Donald Trump gives her a gilded makeover to make her match his gaudy gold White House décor. (And yes, Eric Trump is supposed to be actual garbage.)
She channeled a glitzed-up Cybertruck while posing next to Elon Musk
Before Elon Musk and Donald Trump's bromance crashed and burned, it seems that Lara Trump was starting to share Musk's vision for an angular future straight out of an '80s sci-fi flick. On election night in 2024, she wore a black jumpsuit with pointed shoulders that brought to mind the exterior of a Cybertruck. Unfortunately, the tiny pyramids didn't fit with the rest of the garment's less futuristic (and somewhat confusing) aesthetic; there was nothing cyberpunk about its sequined lace, feathers on the sleeve cuffs, and flared velvet pants.
Her inauguration ball dress looked downright villainous (but wasn't Disney grade)
Lara Trump was no Cinderella at Donald Trump's 2024 inaugural ball. Instead, she showed up in a blood red gown that gave off villainous vibes. With the detached sleeves that almost resembled opera gloves, she was a black-and-white wig away from being ready to play the titular role in a budget production of "Cruella" at Donald's revamped Kennedy Center. But Emma Stone's take on the character would never style one of her looks with Lara's favorite gaudy jewelry trend: a bulky and outdated statement necklace.
If only she could trade her spidey sense for fashion sense
When she headed to the White House to interview a few MAGA women for her Fox News show, Lara Trump's red coat with bold, black lines was giving Spiderman's costume, but with a grid pattern rather than the classic spiral spiderweb design. The blazer looked odd with her shiny leather skirt and matte top, and it would have worked better had she fully committed to the pattern. Its tight fit was also unflattering: The single, straining gold button was too highly placed, and the lapels were too far apart.
Her snake-print dress featured a seriously strange cutout
Yes, Lara Trump willingly slithered into this hot mess of a dress. The purple snakeskin print looks too cheap for a strip mall store specializing in clothing for broke teen girls, and that random circular cutout with puckered edges is just plain weird. It makes you wonder why she wanted to highlight that specific spot on her stomach — and at a charity event for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, no less. It was in the right location to play Pin the Spleen on the Lara, so there's one possible explanation.
Lara Trump and Eric Trump dressed like twin toddlers in lilac
Apparently, Lara Trump and Eric Trump didn't see each other before they left for Trump National Doral in April 2025. Lara insisted on Instagram that she and her husband did not intentionally wear these matching lilac outfits, which could have been chosen by the type of mother who names her boy and girl twins Stetson and Oaklynn. Lara's miniskirt and tiny purse look like they came from the kids' department, and the black details on her hat and shoes are far too harsh to complement her skirt's softer hue.
She stole Karoline Leavitt's look with her Bouclé Barbie ensemble
Some high-profile Republican women seem determined to beat Barbiecore to death; Lara Trump has even sold Barbie-themed MAGA merch. However, here she's channeling a different Plastic princess: Regina George, if she grew up and became a corrupt corporate tyrant. There's also a splash of "Heathers," thanks to the '80s aesthetic. However, bouclé is already Karoline Leavitt's thing, and Trump isn't quite pulling it off; her fuzzy pink skirt suit looks garish with all those huge gold buttons, and the black collared shirt is doing nothing to elevate the stale look.
She took fashion notes from her father-in-law on the fairway
In July 2025, Lara Trump completed her evolution into a true Trump, and the result was eerie. While she and her father-in-law weren't totally twinsies at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, her outfit was far too similar to Donald Trump's many golf uniforms: dumpy khaki pants, a light windbreaker, a tucked-in white polo, and a matching hat. We'll just say that the president's style is one that should not be replicated in any way, and at least Lara's aviators were Melania Trump-coded.