All Of Kris Jenner's Relationships Have Had Eyebrow-Raising Age Gaps

Kris Jenner's daughters might be the stars of the family's reality TV empire, but she still makes headlines, especially because nearly all of her romances are filled with so much drama she could have her own limited series on FX. Many of her romances unraveled in a public manner well before reality TV was a concept in anyone's mind. Kris has had four serious romantic relationships throughout her life (that we know of): her 13-year marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr., her 22-year marriage to Caitlyn Jenner, her 12+ year relationship with Corey Gamble, and an engagement to the late pro-golfer Cesar Sanudo, whom she called "Anthony" in her book.

All of these relationships have been filled with different challenges, from the affair she admitted to having while married to Kardashian to her strained relationship with Caitlyn after the details the former athlete revealed in her memoir. Kris's relationships also have the age gaps between her and her partners in common. The famous "momager" was born on November 5, 1955. That made her nearly 11 years and 11 months younger than Sanudo, about 11 years and 8 months younger than Kardashian, and exactly six years and eight days younger than Caitlyn, who was born on October 28, 1949. After separating from Caitlyn, Kris decided to flip the script and date a much younger man, more than doubling the age gap between her and any of her previous partners. Gamble is exactly 25 years and five days younger than Kris. The quarter-century between them is working for the couple, who have been dating since 2014.