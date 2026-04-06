All Of Kris Jenner's Relationships Have Had Eyebrow-Raising Age Gaps
Kris Jenner's daughters might be the stars of the family's reality TV empire, but she still makes headlines, especially because nearly all of her romances are filled with so much drama she could have her own limited series on FX. Many of her romances unraveled in a public manner well before reality TV was a concept in anyone's mind. Kris has had four serious romantic relationships throughout her life (that we know of): her 13-year marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr., her 22-year marriage to Caitlyn Jenner, her 12+ year relationship with Corey Gamble, and an engagement to the late pro-golfer Cesar Sanudo, whom she called "Anthony" in her book.
All of these relationships have been filled with different challenges, from the affair she admitted to having while married to Kardashian to her strained relationship with Caitlyn after the details the former athlete revealed in her memoir. Kris's relationships also have the age gaps between her and her partners in common. The famous "momager" was born on November 5, 1955. That made her nearly 11 years and 11 months younger than Sanudo, about 11 years and 8 months younger than Kardashian, and exactly six years and eight days younger than Caitlyn, who was born on October 28, 1949. After separating from Caitlyn, Kris decided to flip the script and date a much younger man, more than doubling the age gap between her and any of her previous partners. Gamble is exactly 25 years and five days younger than Kris. The quarter-century between them is working for the couple, who have been dating since 2014.
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's relationship isn't perfect
Kris Jenner admitted on a 2024 episode of "The Kardashians" that the 25-year age gap between her and her boyfriend Corey Gamble was hard for her to get comfortable with in the beginning. "I didn't get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It's a f—ing big number, but it's a number!" she said (via People). She said she can't explain what being in love is like better than anyone else, but said that they had fun together and their dynamic had been working for a decade at the time. It was a valid point. Plus, throughout their relationship, Jenner has told outlets like WSJ Magazine that they help each other make business decisions, and she made sure he got along with her family, like anyone would before getting serious with a partner.
Jenner and Gamble are far from perfect; they often fight in public. They were caught arguing by paparazzi in September 2025, had a tense conversation at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding, and had to navigate tension when Gamble fought with Jenner's daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, over Gamble's comments about disciplining their daughter. Although Jenner manages an empire, she's insecure sometimes. She even admitted on "The Kardashians" that she made Gamble turn down a role on "Yellowstone" because she didn't want him to have an on-screen romance.