Pete Hegseth & Kid Rock's Bizarre Helicopter Drama Had Everyone Fuming
As millions protested against the Trump administration during the third No Kings Day, Kid Rock stood on the balcony of his "Southern White House" and saluted a military helicopter for a social media moment. The video went viral, but possibly not in the way Rock had hoped. Instead of being cheered on by his fans and the MAGA faithful, the Michigan native found himself being investigated by the U.S. military. Luckily for the man who came up with "Bawitdaba," Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News host turned secretary of defense, jumped on X to personally thank Rock for the stunt while making sure that no one would be held responsible, stating, "@USArmy pilots suspension LIFTED. No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots." And while this may have ended the chances that anyone would face repercussions for their actions, it also angered a large number of users on the social media platform.
Thank you @KidRock.@USArmy pilots suspension LIFTED.
No punishment. No investigation.
Carry on, patriots. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Zqhv1Zx1iG
— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) March 31, 2026
One user, @makinsosu, an Army veteran themself, took personal offense to the action, writing, "This is 100% the kind of thing that would rightfully get your a** in a sling. But because it's a viral video with Kid Rock it's ok. Ridiculous." The Libertarian Party of Tennessee also weighed in, saying, "Thanks for wasting our money for a stupid photo op." For @CrazyFenaker, it was the cost of the stunt that was most bothersome, pointing out in their post, "A typical US taxpayer had to work years to pay for that 'mission' but hey, it's OK, because it's a Kid Rock flyby." For Hegseth, the cost of flying the helicopter so Kid Rock could get a good photo may not be that important: The secretary of defense has been called out for his luxurious spending habits in the past.
This isn't the first time Kid Rock and Pete Hegseth have been at the center of political controversy
Both Kid Rock and Pete Hegseth may be used to receiving backlash for their actions, as they both get plenty of it. Kid Rock has been involved in some wild controversies since joining MAGA, with the helicopter stunt being one of many. The rock star has also found himself tied up in MAGA drama; rumors about a fling with Lauren Boebert have been spreading since the two were seen together at Donald Trump's second inaugural ball.
But when it comes to scandals, Kid Rock has nothing on the very paranoid secretary of defense. Even before joining the Trump administration, Hegseth was mired in controversies at Fox News, but it is his tattoos that have caused the biggest issues for him. A military veteran himself, Hegseth has a fair amount of art on his body, and some of it has led to concerns that he has ties to white nationalist groups. The Jerusalem cross that covers a large portion of his chest and the "Deus Vult" (Latin for "God Wills It") on his right arm are two symbols that are commonly used by groups like the Proud Boys, and the ink made the National Guard nervous enough to exclude Hegseth from Joe Biden's inauguration. Hegseth retired from the Guard over the accusations, writing in his book "The War on Warriors," "While writing this book, I separated from an Army that didn't want me anymore. The feeling was mutual — I didn't want this Army anymore either."