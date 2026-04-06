Pete Hegseth & Kid Rock's Bizarre Helicopter Drama Had Everyone Fuming

As millions protested against the Trump administration during the third No Kings Day, Kid Rock stood on the balcony of his "Southern White House" and saluted a military helicopter for a social media moment. The video went viral, but possibly not in the way Rock had hoped. Instead of being cheered on by his fans and the MAGA faithful, the Michigan native found himself being investigated by the U.S. military. Luckily for the man who came up with "Bawitdaba," Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News host turned secretary of defense, jumped on X to personally thank Rock for the stunt while making sure that no one would be held responsible, stating, "@USArmy pilots suspension LIFTED. No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots." And while this may have ended the chances that anyone would face repercussions for their actions, it also angered a large number of users on the social media platform.

One user, @makinsosu, an Army veteran themself, took personal offense to the action, writing, "This is 100% the kind of thing that would rightfully get your a** in a sling. But because it's a viral video with Kid Rock it's ok. Ridiculous." The Libertarian Party of Tennessee also weighed in, saying, "Thanks for wasting our money for a stupid photo op." For @CrazyFenaker, it was the cost of the stunt that was most bothersome, pointing out in their post, "A typical US taxpayer had to work years to pay for that 'mission' but hey, it's OK, because it's a Kid Rock flyby." For Hegseth, the cost of flying the helicopter so Kid Rock could get a good photo may not be that important: The secretary of defense has been called out for his luxurious spending habits in the past.