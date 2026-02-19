Lauren Boebert's Rumored Kid Rock Fling Wasn't Free From Scandal
One of MAGA's shining stars, Lauren Boebert, has gone through more messy controversies before turning 40 than most politicians deal with their whole lives, and her questionable spending habits have brought an old rumor back from the dead. It all started when TMZ caught Boebert making eyes at MAGA's poet laureate, Kid Rock during Donald Trump's inaugural ball in January 2025. Weeks later, a source told Page Six that the former restaurateur had hopped into a cab with the Michigan musician at 2:30 in the morning that same night. But by Halloween 2025, Boebert was apparently done with Kid Rock and showed off her new boyfriend — and her racist costume — at a Halloween party.
While Boebert may be finished with Kid Rock, the Federal Election Commission likely has some questions about their alleged dalliance. The FEC, which watches over how every member of Congress spends their campaign funds, revealed that Boebert used some of the donations that were sent to her to take a trip to Arlington, Texas, and buy tickets to the Rock N Rodeo event hosted by Kid Rock. According to the FEC report (via Independent), Boebert spent $3,380.83 of her campaign cash to visit her rumored paramour. Because this was not a political trip, her use of campaign funds could land Boebert in hot water.
Lauren Boebert's dating life has always been messy
Lauren Boebert's romantic life was nothing short of scandalous even before she became a public figure. Boebert met her now ex-husband, Jayson, when she was 16 and he was 22. Just months after they started dating, the couple took a trip to Las Vegas to get married, but their plans were dashed because Boebert was not legally of age. The two officially tied the knot in 2005 when Lauren turned 17, and while together, they had four sons. Their oldest son, Tyler, made them grandparents in 2023, the same year Lauren and Jayson Boebert went through their messy divorce.
But the gun-loving representative for Colorado's 4th district quickly got back on the horse. A month before her marriage was officially over, Boebert was causing quite the stir with a controversial theater date with Quinn Gallagher that led to her and her new love interest being kicked out of the Beetlejuice musical due to their less-than-family-friendly actions. After that, scandalous rumors about an affair between Boebert and Matt Gaetz began making the rounds. And when the rumors about Kid Rock began to spread, Boebert did little to stop them. Whether she and Kid Rock were ever together romantically could become a big part of any investigation into her misuse of campaign funds. These kinds of actions were the same thing that led to the downfall of Boebert's one-time co-worker George Santos.