Lauren Boebert's Rumored Kid Rock Fling Wasn't Free From Scandal

One of MAGA's shining stars, Lauren Boebert, has gone through more messy controversies before turning 40 than most politicians deal with their whole lives, and her questionable spending habits have brought an old rumor back from the dead. It all started when TMZ caught Boebert making eyes at MAGA's poet laureate, Kid Rock during Donald Trump's inaugural ball in January 2025. Weeks later, a source told Page Six that the former restaurateur had hopped into a cab with the Michigan musician at 2:30 in the morning that same night. But by Halloween 2025, Boebert was apparently done with Kid Rock and showed off her new boyfriend — and her racist costume — at a Halloween party.

While Boebert may be finished with Kid Rock, the Federal Election Commission likely has some questions about their alleged dalliance. The FEC, which watches over how every member of Congress spends their campaign funds, revealed that Boebert used some of the donations that were sent to her to take a trip to Arlington, Texas, and buy tickets to the Rock N Rodeo event hosted by Kid Rock. According to the FEC report (via Independent), Boebert spent $3,380.83 of her campaign cash to visit her rumored paramour. Because this was not a political trip, her use of campaign funds could land Boebert in hot water.