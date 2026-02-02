Before And After Pics Of Celebs Who Have Gotten Their Lip Filler Dissolved

Over the years, bee-stung lips have given way to over-puffed pouts as celebrities have seemed to be in competition to see whose kisser could pack the biggest pucker. The results have ranged from comically rubbery to tragically disfigured. But judging by the number of celebrities having their filler dissolved, the trout pout may finally be on its way out. To be clear, that doesn't mean these stars are taking their lips back to factory settings. Thanks to the evolution of products and techniques, many celebrities are opting to reduce and reshape their filler in an effort to reclaim a more natural appearance. New York-based dermatologist Dr. Anna Karp told People, "I think people are embracing their natural lip size more and not overdoing filler, so I do see more dissolving than in the past from patients who have gone to other places where they overfilled."

Often referred to in the industry as a "lip switch," the trend of reducing (or reducing and rebuilding) is one that Dr. Steve Land of Novellus Aesthetics in Newcastle, England, said began during the pandemic. "We've noticed a huge trend for what we are terming 'filler reset,'" he told the U.K. cosmetic booking site Glowday in a 2020 interview. "We've seen an 800% increase in people coming to us to dissolve old, overdone, poorly placed filler and then returning to have it redone better, more naturally and less 'obvious.'" But does it really look natural? You be the judge.

The following article includes mentions of body dysmorphia.