Before And After Pics Of Celebs Who Have Gotten Their Lip Filler Dissolved
Over the years, bee-stung lips have given way to over-puffed pouts as celebrities have seemed to be in competition to see whose kisser could pack the biggest pucker. The results have ranged from comically rubbery to tragically disfigured. But judging by the number of celebrities having their filler dissolved, the trout pout may finally be on its way out. To be clear, that doesn't mean these stars are taking their lips back to factory settings. Thanks to the evolution of products and techniques, many celebrities are opting to reduce and reshape their filler in an effort to reclaim a more natural appearance. New York-based dermatologist Dr. Anna Karp told People, "I think people are embracing their natural lip size more and not overdoing filler, so I do see more dissolving than in the past from patients who have gone to other places where they overfilled."
Often referred to in the industry as a "lip switch," the trend of reducing (or reducing and rebuilding) is one that Dr. Steve Land of Novellus Aesthetics in Newcastle, England, said began during the pandemic. "We've noticed a huge trend for what we are terming 'filler reset,'" he told the U.K. cosmetic booking site Glowday in a 2020 interview. "We've seen an 800% increase in people coming to us to dissolve old, overdone, poorly placed filler and then returning to have it redone better, more naturally and less 'obvious.'" But does it really look natural? You be the judge.
The following article includes mentions of body dysmorphia.
Brooks Nadar
Even "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit models aren't always "born that way," and blonde bombshell Brooks Nadar has been especially candid about the things she has done to enhance her appearance, from taking Ozempic to undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures. So when she decided to dissolve her lip filler, it was no surprise that she documented her journey via her Instagram Stories. In one of the since-deleted slides, the model explained (via Daily Mail) that she made the decision because her filler had "migrated so much," and claimed the procedure made her feel more "like my old self."
Olivia Culpo
Even makeup-free, Olivia Culpo is an undeniable beauty, but prior to her wedding to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Culpo wanted to make sure she looked her absolute best. For the former "Miss Universe," that meant saying "I do" having her lip filler dissolved. In a since-deleted Instagram stories Q&A, the brunette beauty shared before-and-after photos and said that she was happy with her decision. "Look at my before!" she wrote (via People). "I'm really happy the way they look now. Debating filling again but might just keep like this for the wedding."
Ariana Grande
It's been rumored that Ariana Grande has had a nose job, but the only thing the singer has copped to is injectables — specifically lip filler. It seemed she put her money where her mouth was so many times that her lips defied gravity. "I've had a ton of lip filler over the years," the "Wicked" star admitted while sharing her beauty secrets in a Vogue YouTube video. She went on to add that she stopped fillers and Botox in 2018 because she felt like it was "too much," and tearfully confessed, "I just felt like hiding, you know?"
Olivia Attwood
Olivia Attwood blew in like a hurricane on "Love Island" before going on to host documentary series like "Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection." The former reality star knows a thing or two about that topic. She's been open about her cosmetic procedures and talked to Grazia Daily about buying into the "bigger-is-better" lip trend. "I have had my lip filler dissolved to an extent because it was definitely too big at one point," she said. Attwood, who first had her lips filled at 26, admitted that she still fills, albeit in smaller amounts.
Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis famously had a negative experience with facial fillers, with fans calling her out for looking overdone. The public backlash hurt Davis, who said that she honestly didn't realize her lips looked bad. "No one told me it didn't look good for the longest time," she told the Telegraph. "But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually. " And just like that, Davis had the filler in her lips and other areas dissolved for a more refreshed and natural appearance that has garnered nothing but praise for the "Sex and the City" star.
Kylie Jenner
When it comes to larger-than-life lips, Kylie Jenner wrote the book. The reality star has been getting lip injections since before she was legally old enough to drive. Over the years, she's gone back and forth, dissolving, injecting, and dissolving again in an effort to achieve the perfect pout. For those considering lip filler, Jenner told Complex that it's easy to overdo it. "When you first get them done, you're like, 'Oh, it could be a little bit bigger on that side,'" she said (via The Sun). "But I went too far. It was very painful."
Blac Chyna (Angela White)
Rob Kardashian's ex, Blac Chyna, once felt the Hollywood pressure to look a certain way. "I just wanted everything to be perfect and structured, because most of the magazines and the models, they have very symmetrical faces, and the lips needed to be a certain way, but for me, I kind of started to go overboard," she told Complex. She eventually became fed up. "Enough is enough! It all has to come out," she said in an Instagram video. The result was a more natural appearance that the star said she is "so happy" with.
Bhad Bhabie
The transformation of Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, from smart-mouthed teen to overnight celebrity has been fascinating — to say the least. Her physical transformation has been equally surprising. After having her first child, the rapper took a more natural approach to her looks. According to Page Six, in an Instagram Story, she posted a makeup-free video and wrote, "Dissolved all my filler. I had cheeks, lips, chin." She cautioned that too much filler can age you and cause "pillow face" by interfering with lymphatic drainage, and added, "Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it."
Tallulah Willis
Tallulah Willis grew up to be gorgeous, but the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore hasn't always seen herself that way. Willis, who resembles her father more than her mother, has been open about her insecurities surrounding her appearance and posted a photo to Instagram revealing that she had dissolved her fillers "after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me." For someone who once referred to herself as an "ugly duckling," the decision seemed to be a step in the right direction, with one follower commenting simply, "You are beautiful."
Jojo Levesque
Migration is one of the biggest reasons people, including pop star JoJo Levesque, give for getting lip filler dissolved. In a TikTok video, the singer revealed that she had no idea that the filler could drift into other areas until her lips began to feel "lumpy." "I thought it was just gonna' metabolize and dissolve," she said. Levesque went on to say that she was happy she had it done and preferred her smaller, more natural lips. While you can't necessarily prevent lip filler migration, you can minimize the risk of it by seeing a reputable doctor.
Jeff Lewis
Jeff Lewis has worked with many celebrity clients on "Hollywood Houselift," so maybe he got some plastic surgeon recs from one or two. Lewis shared with his "Radio Andy" podcast audience that the filler he got in his top lip 20 years ago had migrated and, at the urging of his current plastic surgeon, he had it dissolved. "Over the years, I haven't liked it, but I thought they're gonna have to cut open my lips like Lisa Rinna and take it out," he said. Fortunately, the procedure, although painful, wasn't that extreme, and his lips look lovely.
Anna Faris
Like many actors, the stunning transformation of Anna Faris has not been without its ups and downs. The former Mrs. Chris Pratt has undergone several procedures to get her sexy blonde "girl-next-door" style. In her book, "Unqualified," Faris admitted to undergoing breast augmentation and getting injections in her lower lip, something she started while filming "The House Bunny." She decided to "wean" herself off the filler when her friends pointed out that she was going overboard. "It was definitely not the right choice for me," she wrote (per Daily Mail). As for the breasts? Faris has no regrets.
Lottie Tomlinson
When model Lottie Tomlinson was pregnant with her first child, she realized that she might have gone under the needle too often. '"The fillers in my lips and cheeks made me look silly as my face blew up, and it was then that I realised the beauty treatments had got a bit out of control," she wrote in her memoir "Lucky Girl," as noted by the Daily Mail. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Tomlinson posted a photo of herself preparing to have her filler removed. "I'm nervous but excited to be more natural," she captioned (via Capital FM).
Molly-Mae Hague
Anyone can go too far with filler, but when a celebrity does it, the whole world sees — and comments. "Love Island" star Molly-Mae Hague was on the receiving end of ridicule for her use of filler, and she described the experience in a YouTube video as "really intense." Hague admitted she "went overboard with it," and said she wished she had heeded her mom's advice not to get it in the first place. She went on to claim that she has had most of her filler dissolved, calling it "the best decision I ever made."
Yolanda Hadid
Yolanda Hadid's complete transformation has included quitting Botox and removing her fillers and breast implants. Since being diagnosed with Lyme disease many years ago, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has spoken out about the dangers of putting toxins in the body. In an Instagram post celebrating her 55th birthday, Hadid, clad in sexy lingerie, shared a caption reminding followers, "Your health is your wealth," and encouraged them to educate themselves and do their research before putting foreign substances into their bodies. "Beauty has no meaning without your health," she wrote.
Lottie Moss
When you have a supermodel for a sibling, it's got to be challenging to keep up. Maybe that's why Kate Moss' younger half-sister, Lottie Moss, turned to fillers at a very young age, a decision she came to regret. According to an Instagram Reel by Dr. Roshan Ravindran (Dr. Rosh), "Lottie began her aesthetic journey early, before her features had fully developed." Dr. Rosh dissolved the chin and lip filler in Moss's face, which had migrated to other areas. In the reel, Moss happily showed off her new look. "I just feel like myself again," she said.
Megan McKenna
English singer, reality star, and former "The X Factor: Celebrity" winner Megan McKenna got candid about her love affair with lip filler during an episode of "Loose Women," where she discussed why she had her fillers dissolved. "I look back at these pictures of myself, and I think, 'Oh my god, Megan, what were you thinking?'" she confessed to the panel. When her lips started taking center stage over her musical performances, she knew it was time to do something. McKenna now knows that she has body dysmorphia and said she has "learned to accept the way I look."