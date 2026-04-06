The Shady Detail About Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves' Marriage That's Hard To Ignore

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Matthew McConaughey was once afraid that he'd never find true love, despite the Oscar-winning actor's best efforts. However, things started looking up when he crossed paths with model and designer Camila Alves, in 2006. The "Dazed and Confused" star was confirmed to be dating Alves the following year, and they quickly began building a life together from there. The happy couple welcomed their first two children (who look like McConaughey and Alves' clones nowadays) in 2008 and 2010, respectively, before officially tying the knot in 2012 and welcoming their third child later that same year.

However, while the rom-com icon seems to have found the family life he was always after, there are still some weird things about McConaughey's marriage to Alves that everyone ignores — including one shady detail about when they met. Prior to starting his romance with Alves, McConaughey was in a relationship with fellow actor Penélope Cruz. The two initially met on the set of "Sahara" and dated casually from 2005 to 2006 — notably, the very same year McConaughey met Alves. When the former co-stars split, reps for both parties attributed the decision to their busy, conflicting work schedules.

And, while Neil Daniels' 2015 release "Matthew McConaughey: The Biography" doesn't necessarily contradict this, it does offer some additional context, including revealing that the "True Detective" star was still seeing Cruz when he first spotted Alves. As McConaughey recalled of his first encounter with his eventual wife, "The first time I saw her walk across the room, I didn't say, 'Who is that?' I said, 'What is that?'" The beloved actor elaborated, "The way she moved, I could see a person who knows who they are. [...] From that night I haven't been on a date with anyone else." Sorry, Penélope Cruz.