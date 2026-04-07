6 Times Donald Trump Fueled Rumors He Can't Read

President Donald Trump is many things, but a voracious reader may not be one of them. In fact, word has it he prefers to read as little as possible, so much so that it's long been rumored that Trump can't read. "He didn't process information in any conventional sense," Trump biographer Michael Wolff wrote in "Fire and Fury." "He didn't read. He didn't really even skim. Some believed that for all practical purposes he was no more than semi-­literate." Trump's former economic advisor Gary Cohn told Wolff that the president seemed to avoid reading as much as possible.

The rumors about the president's reading level don't seem to be going anywhere, it sure doesn't help that he's drawn attention to said rumors by suggesting one of his opponents is illiterate. During a March 2026 rally, Trump tore into California Governor Gavin Newsom, claiming that, since the governor has dyslexia, he is not fit to run for president in 2028. He also called Newsom's reading level into question. Trump claimed that Newsom's dyslexia makes him "not a smart person," per X. "He's unable to read a speech. Can't read," Trump told the crowd. "I don't want the president of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency." Trump's petty attack on Newsom's "cognitive deficiency" backfired spectacularly, with Newsom clapping back on X, "Too late."

Netizens also didn't hold back, with one pointing out that Trump can hardly read on a good day. "Gavin is dyslexic by the way. Donald is just an illiterate a–hole," an X user penned. And indeed, Trump has done plenty to instill doubt in his ability to read and understand the written word.