The Stunning Transformation Of CNN's Rahel Solomon

Although she now lives and works in the United States, CNN news anchor and reporter Rahel Solomon was born in Sudan to Ethiopian parents. She lived in Sudan for the first three years of her life before moving to the United States with her parents and two brothers. Although she never actually lived in Ethiopia, she visited extended family there later in life.

After leaving Sudan, Solomon's family eventually settled in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a city that she considers her hometown. In an interview with People, the news anchor expressed her hometown pride for the city known for its sports and cheesesteaks. " ... [T]he place I've lived the longest is my hometown Philadelphia — and like most people there, I'm a very loud and proud Philly girl," Solomon said. "Go Birds!" Like many Philadelphia natives, she is a proud Eagles fan and has rooted for her hometown football team since she was young.

Solomon was also a studious child; she attended Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast High School, a Catholic school near Philadelphia, where she was taught by nuns. While she was a student there, the Delaware County native worked on the high school newspaper. However, she never seriously considered a career in journalism or media until years later. Solomon spoke with the Philadelphia Inquirer and said (via Delco Today), "[I]t never dawned on me to go into journalism – partially because I didn't really think that I could or that it was an actual career path."