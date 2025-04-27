The Stunning Transformation Of ESPN Host Cassidy Hubbarth

Like many other popular sports hosts, including ESPN's Laura Rutlegde and former ESPN broadcaster Samantha Ponder, ESPN host Cassidy Anne Hubbarth has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. Born just outside of Chicago in Evanston, Illinois on September 19, 1984, the sports reporter now lives in New York City and regularly travels across the country for her job as an NBA reporter.

Hubbarth graduated from Evanston Township High School in 2003. She discovered her love of journalism in school and wrote for her high school newspaper, The Evanstonian, where she was also the sports editor. "It was my first real taste of journalism and how I was able to get over my shyness," Hubbarth said in an interview with her high school alma mater. "It also made me confident in my writing and really helped me decide what I wanted to do in life."

It was not long until her reporting captured the attention of NBA fans everywhere. The Evanston Township High School graduate is the former host of ESPN2's "NBA Tonight." Hubbarth is now a sports news anchor for ESPN Sportscenter reporting on NBA games. Not one to limit herself, she also hosts "Hoop Streams" and the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game telecast. Find out how the sports reporter went from cheering on her home team from her family's kitchen table to interviewing some of the biggest NBA players in the league courtside.