The 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll Was A MAGA Fashion Disaster
April 6 marked the White House Easter Egg Roll: an annual event that brings kids and Easter bunnies alike to the White House to celebrate the holiday. Kids pushed Easter eggs with wooden spoons, Donald Trump spoke to the crowd, and Melania Trump read a children's book aloud. The event mostly seemed to go as planned. Yet, while the Easter eggs may have rolled, the guests weren't exactly on a roll themselves when it came to fashion.
There's a fine line when it comes to Easter attire, as pastels can be difficult to pull off, while a drab color palette puts a damper on the spring fever. It's clear the Easter Egg Roll attendees were grappling with this very conundrum. Some donned pastel suits that wouldn't work for any other occasion, while others' ensembles looked far too somber for a festive holiday. Sure, this holiday White House display wasn't quite the MAGA fashion disaster that St. Patrick's Day 2026 was, but there's still plenty of evidence that somebody really needs to get crackin' and hire a stylist for such public events.
Jennifer Hegseth looked like she grabbed her coat out of a costume closet
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth headed to the White House Easter Egg Roll in a navy suit with a pink striped tie — a perfectly tasteful, yet Easter-y ensemble. His wife's look, on the other hand, was anything but tasteful. Instead, it looked like something Sharpay from "High School Musical" might have worn back in the day. Sure, the baby pink hue was a great pick for the occasion, but the over-the-top rhinestone buttons and the marabou boa sleeves? It'd be a better choice for a costume party.
It looked like it was laundry day for Melania Trump
At last year's Easter Egg Roll, we thought Melania Trump was continuing her sloppy style streak with a particularly frumpy jacket. But that look was actually quite the improvement over this year's 'fit. Melania matched Donald Trump in her navy blue blazer. Yet, she paired it with a white t-shirt and off-white wide-leg pants. Every element of this ensemble clashed with the others and she didn't add any accessories to spice up the look, tie things together, or add a festive flare.
Lara Trump looked like she stepped straight out of Miami Vice
Lara Trump definitely made an attempt at capturing Easter vibes in a light pink suit and massive cross necklace. Yet, rather than giving off light, spring-y energy, this look reminded us of something cooked up by the "Miami Vice" costume department. The shade of pink paired with the fit of this suit felt a bit dated. And when styled with dark, oversized sunglasses, the look was totally overdone and cheesy.
Karoline Leavitt and her husband's blue jackets gave us the blues
Everyone is often side-eyeing Karoline Leavitt's marriage, but this time, it was their matching 'fits that had us cringing. While they may not always seem like they're on the same page, Leavitt and hubby Nicholas Riccio were definitely two peas in a pod at the Easter Egg Roll, both wearing white pants, baby blue jackets, and black sunglasses. Neither of these ensembles was great on its own. However, they looked far worse together since they managed to both match and totally clash simultaneously.
Stephen and Katie Miller didn't appear to have holiday spirit
At 2025's Easter Egg Roll, Stephen and Katie Miller looked perfectly fun and festive in a light grey suit and pink dress, respectively. So, why did the pair's wardrobe have utterly anti-Easter energy this year? In a dark suit, dark sunglasses, and a scowl to match, Stephen looked like a member of the Secret Service.
Katie wore head-to-toe olive green and also hid behind large, dark sunglasses. While they had their son in tow dressed in pastels, Stephen and Katie's looks were anything but spring-ready.
Erin Scavino had Willy Wonka vibes
Erin Scavino wore an on-theme pastel shade for the Easter event. We can't say the same for her hubby Dan Scavino, who looked ready for a regular day at the office in a dark suit and tie. Unfortunately for Erin, despite the color palette, her look wasn't much better than Dan's. The cut and the cropped length of her lavender suit made it look too small. And the hue paired with the collared shirt — all she needed was a top hat for the full Willy Wonka effect.