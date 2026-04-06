The 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll Was A MAGA Fashion Disaster

April 6 marked the White House Easter Egg Roll: an annual event that brings kids and Easter bunnies alike to the White House to celebrate the holiday. Kids pushed Easter eggs with wooden spoons, Donald Trump spoke to the crowd, and Melania Trump read a children's book aloud. The event mostly seemed to go as planned. Yet, while the Easter eggs may have rolled, the guests weren't exactly on a roll themselves when it came to fashion.

There's a fine line when it comes to Easter attire, as pastels can be difficult to pull off, while a drab color palette puts a damper on the spring fever. It's clear the Easter Egg Roll attendees were grappling with this very conundrum. Some donned pastel suits that wouldn't work for any other occasion, while others' ensembles looked far too somber for a festive holiday. Sure, this holiday White House display wasn't quite the MAGA fashion disaster that St. Patrick's Day 2026 was, but there's still plenty of evidence that somebody really needs to get crackin' and hire a stylist for such public events.