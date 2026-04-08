Before & After Pics Of Pam Bondi Reveal A Glaring Cosmetic Trend Gone Wrong
Republican politicians and other MAGA figures often suffer from glaring makeup fails and have made some questionable style choices. Unfortunately, Pam Bondi has makeup that shouldn't be captured up close, and she's not immune from an occasionally unfashionable look. The only thing that others couldn't criticize the former U.S. attorney general for was the quality of her rumored cosmetic procedures. Bondi seemed to escape Mar-a-Lago face accusations for a while, but her appearance at a 2025 9/11 anniversary ceremony hints that she had a cosmetic procedure go wrong.
In 2012, Bondi teamed up with Mitt Romney for his presidential campaign. The image on the left shows a 46-year-old Bondi in Miami. Her face is fuller with an undefined jaw, a distinct nose bridge, and naturally plump lips. Bondi's nose went through a huge transformation over the span of 13 years. On the right, Bondi is 59 years old with less volume in her face. Although the attorney lost weight, her nose bridge looks dramatically narrower. There's a sharp indent starting right above the apex of her nose and ending next to the inner corner of her eye. The tip of Bondi's nose also juts out from her nostrils, which could be a sign of excessive cosmetic work.
Bondi upgraded her style during her last days in the Oval Office
Pam Bondi fell victim to makeup errors and potentially overdid a cosmetic procedure like her female Republican counterparts. However, she had a major fashion upgrade toward the end of her time as the U.S. attorney general.
On April 2, 2026, Bondi shared a post on X about her visit to a football stadium in her home state of Florida. She wrote about collaborating with Florida's law enforcement and the NFL Hall of Fame to promote the National Child Identification Program's kits to help parents give law enforcement information about their missing children. Bondi wore a wine-red pantsuit with a silky top of the same color. The blazer was slightly cinched in the middle, which gave the attorney a nice figure. Her choice to have a few of her shirt buttons undone made her look more stylish and relaxed.
The timing of the post, however, was awkward, as Donald Trump announced that he fired Bondi that very same day. Bondi's critics replied to her post with their opinions on her performance as attorney general, but some fans swooped in the comments to thank her for her service.