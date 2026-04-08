Before & After Pics Of Pam Bondi Reveal A Glaring Cosmetic Trend Gone Wrong

Pam Bondi fell victim to makeup errors and potentially overdid a cosmetic procedure like her female Republican counterparts. However, she had a major fashion upgrade toward the end of her time as the U.S. attorney general.

On April 2, 2026, Bondi shared a post on X about her visit to a football stadium in her home state of Florida. She wrote about collaborating with Florida's law enforcement and the NFL Hall of Fame to promote the National Child Identification Program's kits to help parents give law enforcement information about their missing children. Bondi wore a wine-red pantsuit with a silky top of the same color. The blazer was slightly cinched in the middle, which gave the attorney a nice figure. Her choice to have a few of her shirt buttons undone made her look more stylish and relaxed.

The timing of the post, however, was awkward, as Donald Trump announced that he fired Bondi that very same day. Bondi's critics replied to her post with their opinions on her performance as attorney general, but some fans swooped in the comments to thank her for her service.