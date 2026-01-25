Pam Bondi Has Escaped 'Mar-A-Lago Face' For This One Reason

The women in Donald Trump's administration and personal circle have a number of things in common. They all share an unwavering devotion to the president and his policies, a love of lavish lifestyles, and a remarkably similar appearance. Kristi Noem, Karoline Leavitt, Lara Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle are among the MAGA ladies who display what's become known as "Mar-a-Lago face" – dramatic makeup, along with facial enhancements such as Botox injections that render their foreheads virtually motionless. One notable exception, however, is Trump's attorney general. Pam Bondi has had some tragic moments in her life, but repeat visits to the plastic surgeon don't appear to be among them.

Win Mcnamee/Getty

Past photos of Bondi have sparked rumors of plastic surgery, and Dr. Bruce Herman of the "Nip Tuck Show" podcast theorized the AG probably has "had Botox pretty religiously," along with some microneedling to tighten the skin on her face and neck. Yet, Bondi's lips seemingly remain untouched. Unlike other Trumpettes who sport unrealistic pouts, Bondi's mouth is admirably unpuffy.

Bondi's cheeks, nose, and jaw don't suggest any extensive work has been done to accentuate or minimize their bone structure, either. In fact, though the attorney is one of the older women in the cabinet, she seems to be the least concerned about looking her age. Compare that to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who often dresses older than her years as if to show the world she's no inexperienced kid.