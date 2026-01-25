Pam Bondi Has Escaped 'Mar-A-Lago Face' For This One Reason
The women in Donald Trump's administration and personal circle have a number of things in common. They all share an unwavering devotion to the president and his policies, a love of lavish lifestyles, and a remarkably similar appearance. Kristi Noem, Karoline Leavitt, Lara Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle are among the MAGA ladies who display what's become known as "Mar-a-Lago face" – dramatic makeup, along with facial enhancements such as Botox injections that render their foreheads virtually motionless. One notable exception, however, is Trump's attorney general. Pam Bondi has had some tragic moments in her life, but repeat visits to the plastic surgeon don't appear to be among them.
Past photos of Bondi have sparked rumors of plastic surgery, and Dr. Bruce Herman of the "Nip Tuck Show" podcast theorized the AG probably has "had Botox pretty religiously," along with some microneedling to tighten the skin on her face and neck. Yet, Bondi's lips seemingly remain untouched. Unlike other Trumpettes who sport unrealistic pouts, Bondi's mouth is admirably unpuffy.
Bondi's cheeks, nose, and jaw don't suggest any extensive work has been done to accentuate or minimize their bone structure, either. In fact, though the attorney is one of the older women in the cabinet, she seems to be the least concerned about looking her age. Compare that to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who often dresses older than her years as if to show the world she's no inexperienced kid.
Pam Bondi does best when going natural
Pam Bondi's embrace of her natural looks is a welcome sight in the midst of a sea of overdone faces. It also keeps her from public embarrassment; Karoline Leavitt is still nursing her wounded pride after Vanity Fair revealed signs of her lip injections. While Bondi has suffered some makeup fails in the past, she has yet to cross over into the true Mar-a-Lago aesthetic of thick eyebrows and slathered-on eyeshadow.
Bondi keeps her hair simple — lightened and straight — as opposed to the long, wavy extensions seen on other MAGA women. Like Second Lady Usha Vance, who lets her gray hairs go uncolored, Bondi isn't afraid to show her maturity. While Bondi may be the least liked member of President Trump's cabinet, she still gets points for also being the least artificially enhanced.
Bondi's natural style extends to her wardrobe as well. True to her courtroom aesthetic, the attorney general chooses professional pantsuits for most of her public appearances. True, some of them are pinstripe fashion fails on Bondi's part, but they don't push the envelope of taste. Her party wear, on the other hand, is another story. At a recent Mar-a-Lago soirée, Bondi arrived in a pink dress with a pattern resembling chewed bubblegum, creating an image that would have made Barbie wince. Perhaps Bondi will refine her look a bit more in the (presumably) three more years she'll spend in the administration. Hopefully, this won't include two-inch lashes and filled-out cheeks.