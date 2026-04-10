Good Morning America Stars Who Have Dealt With Health Issues

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

ABC News staple "Good Morning America" is one of the longest-running and most popular programs in the United States, covering breaking news, financial tips, medical updates, entertainment, weather forecasts, cutting-edge technology, shopping deals, and other current and evergreen topics. Since its launch in 1975, it has earned several prestigious accolades over the years, including six Daytime Emmys for outstanding morning program.

This enduring success is largely due to a talented team of anchors, journalists, meteorologists, and regular contributors. While these TV personalities are fully dedicated to their craft and have become beloved household names, some of them have occasionally taken a step back to prioritize their health. They've had to deal with limb surgeries, pregnancy losses, and cancer diagnoses, but also debilitating chronic autoimmune diseases, depression, and anxiety. Whether they've shared these concerns with their fans on social media or on the show itself, their openness is truly inspirational.

At the time of publishing, "Good Morning America" is primarily anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, featuring Ginger Zee as chief meteorologist as well as other contributors like Lara Spencer and Sam Champion. Former hosts, such as Joan Lunden, Diane Sawyer, T.J. Holmes, and Amy Robach, also remain linked to the show. Let's highlight some of these key figures, past and present, and their battles with physical and mental health issues.