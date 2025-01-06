Tragic Details About Former GMA Anchor Amy Robach

Amy Robach's lavish life was turned upside down in 2022 when revelations about her shocking relationship with "Good Morning America" co-anchor T.J. Holmes faced major backlash. Now, Robach's name is synonymous with scandal. Accused of infidelity, Robach found herself on the chopping block, with the media and the public calling her a cheater — she was still married to her then-husband Andrew Shue — and slamming her romance with Holmes.

Even when Robach was dealing with the major fallout of coming clean about her relationship, she says she could still find joy in her new life. "I've learned in 2023 that you can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends, and you can lose most of your worldly possessions, and still be happy," Robach said on her podcast "Amy & T.J."

Tragedy has followed Robach since before her contentious romance. On her podcast, which she shares with Holmes, she has been candid about familial loss, a cancer diagnosis, and mental health issues — the details of these tragedies will shock you.