Tragic Details About Former GMA Anchor Amy Robach
Amy Robach's lavish life was turned upside down in 2022 when revelations about her shocking relationship with "Good Morning America" co-anchor T.J. Holmes faced major backlash. Now, Robach's name is synonymous with scandal. Accused of infidelity, Robach found herself on the chopping block, with the media and the public calling her a cheater — she was still married to her then-husband Andrew Shue — and slamming her romance with Holmes.
Even when Robach was dealing with the major fallout of coming clean about her relationship, she says she could still find joy in her new life. "I've learned in 2023 that you can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends, and you can lose most of your worldly possessions, and still be happy," Robach said on her podcast "Amy & T.J."
Tragedy has followed Robach since before her contentious romance. On her podcast, which she shares with Holmes, she has been candid about familial loss, a cancer diagnosis, and mental health issues — the details of these tragedies will shock you.
Robach lost her uncle in a traumatic accident
On a July 3, 2024 episode of her podcast, Amy Robach described the sudden and tragic death of her uncle Jack during a Fourth of July celebration when she was 14. According to the former anchor, her uncle was leaning against a tree when it was suddenly struck by lighting. "My parents were blown standing next to him and he just crumbled," Robach recalled. She explained that her parents were critically injured, with her mother in the hospital for weeks and her father in the ICU. "Their tennis shoes got blown off their feet," she gruesomely added.
Robach said that family traditions started to wither down to nothing for that particular holiday and her family ultimately started traveling outside the country. "[The holiday] always makes me a little nervous because it was a very traumatic thing," said Robach. She reminded Americans that her uncle's story is a warning to those celebrating the holiday during a time of year when thunderstorms are common. "Lightning kills," she warned.
Amy Robach is a survivor of breast cancer
News anchors often have to experience bizarre moments on camera, which is exactly what Amy Robach signed up for in 2013. However, little did she know that one moment in her career saved her life. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October that year, Robach volunteered to do her first mammogram live on camera on "Good Morning America" (via ABC News). Robach was all smiles after a successful exam, with an embrace from "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts, who was there to celebrate her milestone. Just six weeks later, she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer.
"I'll be honest: there have been a couple of nights where I've sobbed myself to sleep," she told People at the time (via The New York Post). Robach ultimately underwent a bilateral mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy, followed by breast reconstruction surgery, per her 2015 memoir "Better," which outlines her cancer journey. Even now in remission, Robach says that the fear has never left. "The truth is, I was scared to even plan for a future, to even plan for the next year or five years or 10 years," she told ABC News. "I felt like it was maybe jinxing my health, jinxing my remission."
Amy Robach copes with health anxiety
Amy Robach has admitted to dealing with anxiety about her health after a cancer diagnosis. In a June 2024 episode of the podcast, Robach revealed that she had been quite anxious after she felt an unusual pain in her arm. "We had just gone on a run and I was perfectly fine. And about 30 minutes later my arm just started burning and there was numbness and it was actually painful," Robach said, adding that she was nervous it was a heart problem.
Health is a major trigger of her anxiety, according to Robach. "Something that I normally would just laugh off, all of a sudden I'm thinking, 'Now I feel a little lightheaded, maybe I have a brain tumor,'" she explained. "You go into these vicious cycles of fear and then you eventually kind of have to talk yourself off the ledge, breathe it out."
In a March 2024 podcast episode, Robach confessed that she even once postponed getting blood work done because she feared her cancer had returned. "I think anyone who has survived this knows that when you go in for the blood work, it's very emotional because you're literally getting, they're looking for tumor markers is what they're looking for."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Amy Robach dealt with an intense fallout after TJ Holmes affair
Amy Robach went from an acclaimed TV anchor to a scandalous alleged adulterer within one day when the Daily Mail revealed her secret relationship with her "GMA3" co-anchor T.J. Holmes. Reportedly both married at the time, Robach and Holmes were slammed for cheating on their spouses — something they vehemently deny — and that their relationship would never last. The public scrutiny took a major toll on the couple.
On their debut podcast episode in 2023, Robach and Holmes explained how much the fallout was mentally taxing on them. After it became public, the co-anchors were soon terminated from their roles on "GMA3: What You Need to Know" and lost many connections from their work — surprising consequences Robach faced after her relationship was outed. One terrifying moment for Robach was watching her new beau fall apart. On the podcast, she revealed that she thought Holmes had harmed himself when he started sending her ominous texts. "I was pretty hysterical," she recalled, adding that she found Holmes intoxicated and passed out on his bed. "I was so afraid," said Robach.
She faced major losses after the scandal broke
In a January 2024 "Amy & T.J." episode, Amy Robach described how much she lost from the affair scandal. Though she said she feels content amid all the loss, the laundry list of sacrifices for her relationship with T.J. Holmes is shocking. Not only did her reputation tank and her friends shun her, but Robach said she had to give up much of her material property. "There was a lot of selling going on," she told Holmes on the podcast. "A lot of giving away."
Amid her divorce from Andrew Shue, Robach had to part ways with her three-bedroom Manhattan apartment, which she shared with her now ex-husband. They listed the property for $5 million in September 2022, a month before news spread of her relationship with Holmes. On the podcast, she also admitted that she had a yard sale in 2023 to sell her possessions. However, she wisely shared: "I learned that you should not let your bad days trick you into thinking you have a bad life."