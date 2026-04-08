Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon Isn't The Only Family Member She's Had Trouble With

March 2026 was a very difficult month for Kristi Noem, which started with her testifying before Congress and ended with a bombshell revelation about her husband, Bryon Noem. In between, she lost her job as the secretary of Homeland Security, with her cowboy cosplay ads reportedly being the last straw. But for her family, the part of her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee that was most distressing had a far more personal touch to it. Kristi was repeatedly asked about rumors of an affair with Corey Lewandowski. She tried to turn the questions around on the senators, acting surprised that they would spend time on such a salacious rumor, all while refusing to give a direct yes or no. For Bryon Noem's blood relatives, this was the breaking point.

As revealed by the New York Post, Bryon's side of the family does not like his wife and the way she has treated not just him, but all of the Noems. One person told the outlet, "She despises the Noem family," while another made it clear that it hadn't always been that way, explaining, "She's not the same girl — we used to be close friends." Many of them are also confused by Bryon's refusal to leave Kristi despite the years of gossip about her and Lewandowski, rumors that Kristi Noem has continuously refused to shut down.

However, some members of the Noem clan think they know why Bryon has stayed with his wife through it all. One of them told the New York Post, "He said he decided about 20 years ago that it was his calling from God to support her in whatever she decided to do." It seems that, to Bryon, staying with her didn't mean he couldn't have fun with online models, spending over $25,000 for their time, according to the Daily Mail.