Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon Gets Front-Row Seat To Hints About Corey Lewandowski Affair

Job performance reviews can be tough enough when they're behind closed doors, and in Kristi Noem's case, the world can watch live as she answers multiple days of pointed congressional questions. Kristi's biggest scandal may have convinced Trump to hire her, but North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis thought her decision to kill a dog and goat had a direct correlation with hasty actions taken by ICE in Minnesota. To add to her woes, Kristi's continued association with Corey Lewandowski was front and center. Besides questioning if Lewandowski overstepped his role as a "special government employee," the hearing inevitably caused people to ruminate on the years-long affair rumors surrounding Kristi and Lewandowski. To ratchet up the discomfort even further, Kristi's husband, Bryon Noem, was sitting behind her as she was questioned.

Kristi Noem thanks her husband for being there 😬 pic.twitter.com/BAH3HPfL7o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2026

Bryon looked particularly grim during the proceedings. When Kristi gave him a shoutout for making time in his schedule to attend, he gave her a brief glance, but didn't crack a smile. On social media, people were equally unimpressed. "I'm surprised she remembered that she has a husband," joked one poster on X. Another speculated that Kristi was hoping Bryon's presence would discourage uncomfortable questions surrounding Lewandowski.

This theory, however, was disproved quickly, as Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin asked Kristi about her private plane and an incident involving a blanket. Previously, Kristi's request for plush add-ons like a queen bed only amplified the Lewandowski affair rumors. Thanks to the hearings' visual aids, Bryon had to stare at these questionable sleeping accommodations. He also had to hear Raskin say to Noem, "Apparently, when ... your blankie was left on one of the government jets and not transported to the new one, your special government employee, Corey Lewandowski, chivalrously stepped forward to fire the pilot — mid air!"