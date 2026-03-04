Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon Gets Front-Row Seat To Hints About Corey Lewandowski Affair
Job performance reviews can be tough enough when they're behind closed doors, and in Kristi Noem's case, the world can watch live as she answers multiple days of pointed congressional questions. Kristi's biggest scandal may have convinced Trump to hire her, but North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis thought her decision to kill a dog and goat had a direct correlation with hasty actions taken by ICE in Minnesota. To add to her woes, Kristi's continued association with Corey Lewandowski was front and center. Besides questioning if Lewandowski overstepped his role as a "special government employee," the hearing inevitably caused people to ruminate on the years-long affair rumors surrounding Kristi and Lewandowski. To ratchet up the discomfort even further, Kristi's husband, Bryon Noem, was sitting behind her as she was questioned.
Kristi Noem thanks her husband for being there 😬 pic.twitter.com/BAH3HPfL7o
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2026
Bryon looked particularly grim during the proceedings. When Kristi gave him a shoutout for making time in his schedule to attend, he gave her a brief glance, but didn't crack a smile. On social media, people were equally unimpressed. "I'm surprised she remembered that she has a husband," joked one poster on X. Another speculated that Kristi was hoping Bryon's presence would discourage uncomfortable questions surrounding Lewandowski.
This theory, however, was disproved quickly, as Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin asked Kristi about her private plane and an incident involving a blanket. Previously, Kristi's request for plush add-ons like a queen bed only amplified the Lewandowski affair rumors. Thanks to the hearings' visual aids, Bryon had to stare at these questionable sleeping accommodations. He also had to hear Raskin say to Noem, "Apparently, when ... your blankie was left on one of the government jets and not transported to the new one, your special government employee, Corey Lewandowski, chivalrously stepped forward to fire the pilot — mid air!"
Bryon's been Kristi's plus-one at hearings before
Although Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem have been together for over 30 years, they've spent quite a bit of time apart during Kristi's political career. When Kristi was governor of South Dakota, she and Bryon lived apart so their son didn't have to switch schools. Bryon still operates an insurance agency in the couple's home state, and he pops up in Washington, D.C., occasionally, like when he joined Kristi at a White House party in February 2025. More recently, Bryon has been to events that are far less fun.
Kristi's February 2026 congressional hearing may have been a déjà vu moment for Bryon, since he just attended one in December 2025. Since Kristi was also dealing with accusations of inappropriate behavior with Corey Lewandowski, the timing of Bryon's appearance felt suspicious, and he looked equally emotionless. After they left, and people crowded around them, Kristi clutched one of her grandchildren as Bryon followed behind, seemingly lost in his own world. Bryon has had his share of tragedy, and rumors surrounding Kristi and Lewandowski are likely taking a toll.
"The fact she's bringing her family to these events instead of the usual Lewandowski tells me she's aware of how she looks in the media," one Department of Homeland Security employee informed the Daily Mail. Kristi has involved her husband in her work life in other ways, like when she made a February 2026 post on X about TSA officers not getting government funding. In that instance, Bryon made a quick cameo in a video as Kristi waved goodbye to him at the airport.