We Can't Look Away From Photos Of The Worst Outfits Usha Vance Has Worn While Traveling

Even though Usha Vance has dealt with a lot of changes since becoming the second lady of the U.S., she seems to have eyes on her for more personal reasons. The Yale-educated lawyer faced lots of speculation about divorcing her husband, JD Vance, less than a year after Donald Trump's inauguration. While people often use body language and behavior to judge someone's happiness, Usha's fashion choices have served as a source of speculation about her ups and downs. Usha has ditched her wedding ring on multiple occasions, and the colors she wears can signal a disconnect in her marriage. Still, her style has been put under a microscope for other reasons.

Usha's style is more natural compared to other women in Trump's circle, which sometimes works in her favor. While standing out from the uniformity of Republican women's aesthetics has its benefits, it doesn't stop Usha from having issues with finding a suitable outfit. On several occasions, the second lady has demonstrated a need for a solid personal stylist as she and the vice president travel on official business.