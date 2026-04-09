We Can't Look Away From Photos Of The Worst Outfits Usha Vance Has Worn While Traveling
Even though Usha Vance has dealt with a lot of changes since becoming the second lady of the U.S., she seems to have eyes on her for more personal reasons. The Yale-educated lawyer faced lots of speculation about divorcing her husband, JD Vance, less than a year after Donald Trump's inauguration. While people often use body language and behavior to judge someone's happiness, Usha's fashion choices have served as a source of speculation about her ups and downs. Usha has ditched her wedding ring on multiple occasions, and the colors she wears can signal a disconnect in her marriage. Still, her style has been put under a microscope for other reasons.
Usha's style is more natural compared to other women in Trump's circle, which sometimes works in her favor. While standing out from the uniformity of Republican women's aesthetics has its benefits, it doesn't stop Usha from having issues with finding a suitable outfit. On several occasions, the second lady has demonstrated a need for a solid personal stylist as she and the vice president travel on official business.
She didn't color coordinate with her family on their visit to India
In April 2025, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance went to India to visit the prime minister. The second lady wore a lovely red set with a matching shirt and skirt and white circles all over. She looked put-together because of the outfit's simple pattern, but it didn't match the rest of her family's outfits. Her husband wore a dark blue tuxedo, while their sons wore traditional South Asian attire. Their eldest matched his dad by wearing dark blue, but their younger son wore a gray checker-patterned vest, a black shirt, and black pants. The couple's daughter wore an adorable yellow dress, so Usha wasn't the only one wearing lighter colors. However, it would have been best if she had picked an outfit that matched her husband's.
Her dress at the Vatican's Good Friday mass looked a bit dull
Although she and her husband went on a state visit to the Vatican in April 2025, Usha Vance could have looked professional without looking dull at the Good Friday Mass. Vance wore a black and gray dress with a fuzzy-looking chevron pattern, while her husband wore a navy-blue suit. The second lady looked a bit drab, as the dress didn't highlight her complexion and emphasized the gray locks of her hair. While adhering to the Vatican's standards of modesty is important, it seems like Usha cared more about that than the possibility that her dress would age her.
Usha's outfit at an election rally was bit plain
In November 2024, JD Vance and Usha Vance traveled to Atlanta to hold an election rally. Usha wore light colors in contrast to her husband's dark suit, but her outfit didn't have much of a wow factor because of the color combination. Usha's top was a cream shade, and her pants were white. The difference between cream and white was evident but too plain to provide any contrast. The silhouette of the clothes also didn't flatter her figure.
This white dress didn't give any structure to Usha's physique
During Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, JD Vance and Usha Vance went to a rally in Reno, Nevada. JD wore a navy blue suit with a white shirt and light blue tie, while his wife wore a white dress with large sleeves. Although the spouses' outfits complemented each other, the shape of Usha's dress wasn't flattering for her figure. The size of her sleeves seemed to steal the show at certain angles and distracted from the dress's slim fit around Usha's midriff.
Her snakeskin dress might have been better off without shimmer
JD Vance and Usha Vance went to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club for New Year's Eve in 2024. The couple put on their best to party and socialize with high-profile people who were set to join Trump's second cabinet. Usha wore a strapless silver dress with a snakeskin pattern and shimmer. The long dress hugged Usha's figure nicely, but the shimmer and the snake print seemed to clash. She might have been better off wearing a silver gown that had no animal pattern on it or a snakeskin dress with no shimmer.
She wore a leather skirt at the wrong time
In September 2025, the vice president and second lady went to Minneapolis to pay their respects to the victims of a shooting at a Catholic school. JD Vance wore a navy blue suit, but Usha Vance wore an all-black outfit to mark the somber occasion. Her leather skirt, however, gave a slightly different impression. The skirt was modest, but the leather made it seem as though she wanted to celebrate something instead of mourning a community's loss. The second lady might have also been uncomfortable wearing an all-black outfit in the heat, especially with the bottom half being leather.