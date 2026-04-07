Fox News Confirms Pete Hegseth Was The Man Behind The Bunny At 2026 Egg Roll

Meghan Hays, who worked in the White House during President Joe Biden's term, detailed the work that goes into preparing for the role to Fox News. Hays, who played the Easter Bunny twice, explained that the military is involved in getting the Easter Bunny ready for the big day, with practice starting the week before the event. She also noted that "it's normally someone from the military who is in these bunny suits." Brian Evans, a Marine, was one of three bunnies in 2018 and told the Greenfield Reporter, "I had an absolute blast — I went full character. I danced and sang to kids and took a ton of pictures." He also backed up what Hays said about preparation, adding, "I had no idea how much work went into this operation of the annual Easter Egg Roll, but I can tell you it's a really big deal from determining the color of the eggs to figuring out what songs to play."

But there may be another reason the secretary of defense chose to suit up. Wearing the Easter Bunny costume might've helped Hegseth avoid having more unflattering photos taken, an issue that he's deeply concerned about. It would also keep the press on hand from asking him questions he wants to avoid, like ones about the Kid Rock helicopter incident. At the very least, it helped Hegseth keep from being a MAGA fashion disaster at the event — though his wife wasn't as lucky.