JD Vance's Hungary Trip Gets Off To 'Embarrassing' Start As Trump Sends Him To Voicemail
As Donald Trump was threatening "A whole civilization will die tonight" on Truth Social on Tuesday morning, his vice president, JD Vance, was in Hungary to appear at a campaign rally for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. During the event, Vance thought he would excite the crowd and show off a little by calling his boss, but things didn't go as planned. As Vance pulled out his phone, he set himself up for a viral moment, saying, "Let's hope he actually answers, or this is going to be very embarrassing." Sure enough, the phone went right to voicemail.
Vance: I have a special guest. Let's hope he actually answers or this will be very embarrassing.
Phone: I'm sorry, the person you're trying to reach has a voicemail box that has not been set up yet pic.twitter.com/tepE8jbhvT
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2026
While Vance was able to get the president on the phone after a second try, the damage was done. Clips of the moment spread across social media, and the jokes quickly followed. One X user called Vance "Pure cringe in human form," while another called the moment "Absolutely horrifically embarrassing." A third user turned Vance's own words against him, posting, "'Might be embarrassing' is the only truthful thing he's said. And, of course, the meme of the sad kitty who needs a drink showed up, with the user who posted it adding, "Such an embarrassment."
JD Vance has a tendency to embarrass himself
As one user commented on the video of JD Vance being sent straight to Donald Trump's voicemail, "Vance is always creating situations for himself that really cement what a f***ing weirdo he is." Since becoming Donald Trump's running mate in 2024, JD Vance has had a number of moments that will haunt him forever, from claiming RFK Jr. was assassinated to being bad at golf. The vice president is also known for finding himself in awkward situations during overseas trips. When Pope Francis died shortly after meeting with Vance, social media and late night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but have fun with the timing of events. Vance also made a gaffe while meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, saying, according to Express, "she could have called me a jerk, and I wouldn't know" after Meloni spoke about the pride Italy feels over its connection to the United States.
Vance also has a tendency to embarrass his wife, Usha, which has played into their rocky marriage rumors — and that cozy embrace Vance shared with Erika Kirk didn't help matters. Vance's perplexing moments have made him a common target for Donald Trump, who has let loose with plenty of shady digs about his VP. Even Vance's book, "Communion," has led to embarrassment, with the cover showing a Methodist church while the book itself is about Vance's journey to becoming a Catholic. And, of course, there's Vance's whole couch thing, which will likely follow him for the rest of his life.