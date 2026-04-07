JD Vance's Hungary Trip Gets Off To 'Embarrassing' Start As Trump Sends Him To Voicemail

As Donald Trump was threatening "A whole civilization will die tonight" on Truth Social on Tuesday morning, his vice president, JD Vance, was in Hungary to appear at a campaign rally for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. During the event, Vance thought he would excite the crowd and show off a little by calling his boss, but things didn't go as planned. As Vance pulled out his phone, he set himself up for a viral moment, saying, "Let's hope he actually answers, or this is going to be very embarrassing." Sure enough, the phone went right to voicemail.

Vance: I have a special guest. Let's hope he actually answers or this will be very embarrassing. Phone: I'm sorry, the person you're trying to reach has a voicemail box that has not been set up yet pic.twitter.com/tepE8jbhvT — Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2026

While Vance was able to get the president on the phone after a second try, the damage was done. Clips of the moment spread across social media, and the jokes quickly followed. One X user called Vance "Pure cringe in human form," while another called the moment "Absolutely horrifically embarrassing." A third user turned Vance's own words against him, posting, "'Might be embarrassing' is the only truthful thing he's said. And, of course, the meme of the sad kitty who needs a drink showed up, with the user who posted it adding, "Such an embarrassment."