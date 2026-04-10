Juicy Details About Meryl Streep's Rumored Affair With Another A-List Actor

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There are few actors as beloved and admired as "The Devil Wears Prada" star Meryl Streep. With the star reprising her iconic role as Miranda Priestly in the film's sequel, it's hard not to notice how Streep has been aging like fine wine. It's unsurprising given how the star has always been gorgeous. She definitely got Jack Nicholson's attention on the set of the 1987 film "Ironweed."

Fans were shocked when Marc Eliot's 2013 "Nicholson: A Biography" alleged that the pair had been less than discreet about their romance, writing "Often during shooting, his Winnebago seemed to be balanced on four overworked Slinkys" (via Radar). Eliot also claims that their infatuation with each other was evident from the start, writing "As soon as it began, rumors exploded like wild mushrooms that something was going on between Jack and his co-star, I'll-never-work-with-him-again Meryl Streep." The pair also played lovers in the 1986 movie "Heartburn," wherein Streep's character, Rachel Samsat, suspected Nicholson's Mark Forman of cheating on her.

Streep was still with her ex-husband, sculptor Don Gummer, at the time of the alleged affair, and Nicholson was in a high-profile relationship with "The Addams Family" star Angelica Huston. However, while sparks might have been flying on set, "Ironweed" would mark the last time the actors worked alongside each other, bringing an end to the affair rumors. Although the actors have praised each other in recent years, the fall out directly after their last project points to a less than loving affair.