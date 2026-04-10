Elizabeth Taylor's Huge Diamond Ring Makes Lauren Sánchez's Look Pathetic By Comparison

Lauren Sánchez Bezos gets a lot of flak for her controversial romance with Jeff Bezos and for marrying a billionaire in general. Her 2025 wedding in Venice, Italy, was soon followed by commentary on the obscene price of another ring from her husband and online criticisms about the ways wealthy people spend and save their money. But the former TV journalist isn't alone in dealing with public scrutiny about her love life and everything attached to it.

Aside from her acting skills, Elizabeth Taylor was famous in Old Hollywood for her relationship history that resulted in eight marriages. By the time she married Richard Burton, anything Taylor did seemed to raise eyebrows. She overheard Princess Margaret calling her 33-carat ring from Burton "vulgar" at a wedding in the late '60s, so the judgment wouldn't have died down at the sight of the 69-carat one. Large diamonds are still polarizing, but netizens on X commented on Taylor and Burton's short-lived, temperamental union when reacting to a clip of her largest ring. "She was married a whopping 8 times, twice to Richard Burton," one user wrote. "That diamond meant nothing, regardless of monetary value lol."

Luckily, Lauren's first marriage lasted longer than Taylor and Burton's two marriages, which is a sign that she's likely serious and cautious about her union with Jeff. However, being known for marrying a billionaire makes people assume that Lauren is very out of touch. She wouldn't have been able to pull off a 69-carat engagement ring because people comment on how Jeff has too much access to wealth and spends it on himself or his loved ones. Lauren isn't really considered a legend either, which is why Taylor got away with having a big diamond.