The Most Out-Of-Touch Royal Behavior Since The Queen Died

The British royal family has long attracted criticism for the out-of-touch behavior of its members. King Charles III has been criticized for allegedly asking his staff to prepare seven eggs for him each morning so that he can enjoy the best one (although Clarence House has denied these claims). Princess Margaret made one of the most controversial royal comments ever when she described Elizabeth Taylor's look one evening as "vulgar" — because a commoner like Taylor shouldn't have been wearing diamonds in Margaret's view. As for Queen Elizabeth II's husband, there is a treasure trove of Prince Philip's most inappropriate statements. Once, he told a small child to lose weight.

Ever since the queen died on September 8, 2022, however, it seems that the royal family has grown increasingly unplugged from common sentiment. This was clear in October 2025 when leaked emails revealed that then-Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson — who had several P.D.A. moments during their marriage – had lied to the public about the nature of their relationship with the convicted sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. In the wake of the scandal, members of the public were aghast at Andrew and Ferguson's sordid behavior. The palace stripped both Andrew and Ferguson of their titles in a move that was applauded by royal watchers around the globe. However, several members of the royal family failed to understand public opinion — and continued to carry on as per usual.