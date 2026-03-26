Kristi Noem Was Joined By A Familiar Face In Peek At Her New Job (No, Not Her Husband)

When President Donald Trump finally removed Kristi Noem from her position within the Department of Homeland Security, it was a chance for her to potentially learn a lesson in humility. However, it seems that Noem has other plans, as evidenced by a post on X, formerly Twitter, on March 25, 2026. The X account, belonging to the United States Embassy in Guyana, shared an image and a message, and there were more familiar faces than just Noem.

Though Noem's new position of Special Envoy for the Shield of Americas likely doesn't come with the same perks as her previous gigs, it seems that she still decided to exploit the position by bringing one very special person along for the ride. That's right, her former senior adviser and longtime rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski, was conspicuously present during Noem's meeting in Guyana.

Bringing Lewandowski along for the ride was a bold move from Noem, as some believed it was their alleged affair that ultimately cost them both their jobs at DHS. Not only this, but it seems like their luck may be running out, especially for Lewandowski.

A man of seemingly infinite hubris, Lewandowski has been acting as if he's immune to consequences with the current Trump administration, and has so far survived investigations into kickbacks and improper payments. However, there's ample evidence to suggest that he won't be getting more special treatment any time soon. Besides losing face within their circle of peers, it seems that Noem and Lewandowski just might have pushed the general public past their limit to tolerate such chaotic behavior.