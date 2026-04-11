Tragic Details About The Cast Of The Nanny
The following article mentions sexual assault.
When it comes to sitcoms, there is no decade quite like the '90s. "Friends" and "Seinfeld" will never get old. "Frasier" and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" were so beloved that they got reboots in the 2020s. The animated sitcom "The Simpsons" is still releasing new episodes all these years later. It was a huge era for the television format, and undoubtedly one of the best '90s sitcoms was "The Nanny." In the first episode, we met Fran Fine, played by the inimitable Fran Drescher, who took on a new career venture as a nanny for the children of Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield, played by Charles Shaughnessy. That set the stage for six glorious seasons of laughs and, of course, iconic Fran Fine wardrobe moments.
"So what happens in the pilot is fish out of water, trying to show that Fran Fine is this big-hearted, gorgeous, flirty, a little self-absorbed young woman that changes the lives of this family and turns that house into a home," Drescher reflected to Today in 2021. "That is what the whole series is about and it was in the pilot, and then you have to figure out how to tell that story over and over and over again in every episode."
While "The Nanny" certainly brought the comedy, behind the scenes, some of the stars have endured tremendous struggle and heartbreak over the years. As Drescher said in the aforementioned interview, "People don't really realize that actors have that dual reality. Very often that episode or movie or play will remind you of what was going on behind the scenes during that period in your life, and you're really the only one that carries that experience in your head." Here are some of the tragic details about "The Nanny" cast.
Fran Drescher was sexually assaulted early on in her career
Fran Drescher was meant to be the star of "The Nanny." The Queens-born actor played the titular character for all six seasons of the show, establishing Fran Fine as one of the most iconic characters in sitcom history thanks to her unmistakable voice and wardrobe. Drescher had already been working in Hollywood for over a decade when she booked "The Nanny," and it was near the beginning of her career that she experienced one of the most traumatic events of her life. In 1985, Drescher's house in Los Angeles was broken into, and she and a friend were both raped at gunpoint.
The assailants were brothers, one of whom committed the assault while the other robbed Drescher's home. The men were apprehended and sent to prison, and Drescher struggled with processing what happened to her. "Afterward, I didn't really get into my feelings or my vulnerabilities. I never wanted to come off as 'weak,' so I just kind of buried it and got on with life," Drescher said in an essay she wrote for InStyle. "For the next 15 years I focused on working extra hard, making everybody else happy, and being a caregiver. I was busy with 'The Nanny,' and I lived in the oxygen-thin air of other people saying how hard I worked and how nice I was," she added. Understandably, this traumatic incident continues to have a lasting and profound impact on her her life, and she brings a panic button with her wherever she goes.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
She was later diagnosed with cancer
About 15 years after Fran Drescher was the victim of a home invasion and rape, just after "The Nanny" ended, she was diagnosed with uterine cancer. In an episode of Ted Danson's podcast "Where Everybody Knows Your Name," Drescher shared that she believes there's a link between her health struggles and the traumatic assault. "I think that the mind [and] body is connected. There's nothing that's autonomous from the other," she said. "I didn't really completely unpack what I was feeling. I just sort of went back to my life and let these residual neuroses kind of begin to rule me. I always felt like because I really didn't deal with the rape in a very healthy way, it created a cancer within me and poetically in my reproductive [organs]," she added.
Drescher's cancer journey was not easy. After experiencing troubling symptoms like bleeding between periods and cramping during sex, Drescher sought medical help. However, several doctors attributed her symptoms to perimenopause before she finally was diagnosed with uterine cancer. Fortunately, despite the many misdiagnoses, Drescher's cancer was caught early. Still, the treatment required a radical hysterectomy, which removed her uterus and ovaries. Though her cancer was gone, the surgery left Drescher unable to carry children. "I don't really like being told what I can and can't do, so it was a bitter pill to swallow," Drescher told People of the revelation. Drescher is still in remission, and she has since used her tragedy for good by starting Cancer Schmancer, an organization dedicated to educating people on early detection and cancer prevention.
Fran Drescher went through a bittersweet divorce
In 1999, Fran Drescher and her husband of 18 years, Peter Jacobson, finalized their divorce. Jacobson was at home with Drescher and her friend during the aforementioned home invasion, and the assailants blindfolded and restrained him. In the wake of the horrific event, Jacobson began going to therapy, and during those sessions he began to unpack his own sexuality. Jacobson told Drescher he was bisexual and assured her he was happy in their relationship.
The two were high school sweethearts, but Jacobson and Drescher's marriage wouldn't be saved by their shared history. "He was very controlling. He was easily threatened if I was spending time with people outside of the relationship. He was even jealous of our dog, when I wanted the dog to be with us. So it became very suffocating," Drescher said on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." She was the one who pulled the plug on the relationship. "He begged me not to leave him, and for me, it was the hardest thing because I've always been all about putting everybody else's feelings above my own. I felt like a bird in a gilded cage," she said. The two divorced, and they went a year without speaking to each other.
When Drescher was diagnosed with cancer in 2000, she reached out to Jacobson and visited him shortly after. Two years after their divorce was made final, Jacobson came out as gay. Since their split, Drescher and Jacobson have rebuilt their bond and are now the best of friends. As Jacobson said during his speech at her Walk of Fame ceremony in 2025, Drescher is his "soulmate" (via People).
Charles Shaughnessy lost someone he was very close to
The eponymous "Nanny" had to take care of someone's children, and that someone was Maxwell Sheffield, played by Charles Shaughnessy. Before "The Nanny," Shaughnessy was a soap opera veteran, but playing Mr. Sheffield propelled him to sitcom star status, and it's still his best-known role. Shaughnessy is also very active on social media, where he posts sweet messages about his family, Fran Drescher, and events he's involved with. He also posts about the loss of people who were important to him, including his friend and agent, Scott Manners, who died in 2024 shortly after being diagnosed with ALS.
Shaughnessy paid tribute to Manners on Instagram. "Today I mourn the loss of a man, an agent and a friend who had a profound effect on my life and career. He always seemed to me to project the image of the quintessential, 'central casting' agent – rolling calls, multi-tasking, closing deals, putting balls in his office- but with one HUGE difference: Scott cared... deeply... about actors, especially his actors. I loved him and will miss him," Shaughnessy wrote.
A couple years later, Shaughnessy took to Instagram to honor the memory of another former colleague who died, actor Robert Carradine. The two acted together in the 2000 Disney Channel Original Movie "Mom's Got a Date with a Vampire." "Rest now, Robert. I'm sorry this has been such a tough and crazy ride for you and for those whom you loved and loved you," Shaughnessy wished his former co-star.
Lauren Lane alleged she had an inappropriate encounter with another actor on set
The cast of "The Nanny" included a number of memorable characters, like C.C. Babcock, the business partner of Maxwell Sheffield, who was played by Lauren Lane. However, after finding success on "The Nanny," the actor left Hollywood. Lane's acting career stayed busy for about a decade prior to landing the hit series, but after the show ended, she had trouble booking roles. "If you're Jessica Lange, you can work through your 40s and 50s. But the only way you can is if you have an Academy Award. That's reality," Lane said in an interview with Vice. Rather than try to find acting jobs, Lane exited Hollywood for Austin, Texas, where she eventually began teaching at Texas State University.
While Lane is grateful for her time on "The Nanny," not every aspect of it was great. Lane's character was often body shamed, which did have an effect on the actor. Lane also claimed that she had an inappropriate interaction with fellow actor Wallace Shawn while on the set of "The Nanny." "I'm walking up to my dressing room and he's going back to New York, so we hug goodbye, and he put his f**king tongue in my ear. I remember pulling away and inside it was like a little death because it felt like, is this all it was all week? Like, you didn't really enjoy talking to me? It was horrible," Lane said of the situation. Shawn denied Lane's claims to the outlet.
Daniel Davis' father struggled to show approval
On "The Nanny," actor Daniel Davis was an absolute delight as Niles, the wise-cracking butler. Davis was among the most tenured actors on the cast of "The Nanny," having found decades of success both in screen acting and in theater. And while some might say that the Tony-nominated actor was born to perform, not everyone was so pleased with Davis' career choice, namely his father. On an episode of the podcast "Funny in Failure," Davis detailed his parents' first encounter with his professional work. The sitcom star was the star of a stage production of "Hamlet," and he wanted his parents' opinion on his performance. "I finally had to say, 'Well, what did you think? Did you like it?'. And my father's one and only remark, 'I don't understand why your tights have to go up your crack like that.' ... That's all he ever said about my performance as Hamlet," Davis said.
Davis shared that he can find humor in his father's remark now, but it took a while for him to get to that point and recognize where his dad was coming from. "At the time it was like, I thought to myself, 'This is the man whose approval I have sought. What would I have if I had it? Nothing, because he doesn't know how to approve of what I do,'" Davis added. The actor noted that when he was working on "The Nanny," his father was finally proud of his work.
Renée Taylor lost her beloved husband
Legendary actor and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Renée Taylor played Sylvia Fine, the mother of Fran Fine who spent most of her time either eating or nagging her daughter about still being single. Taylor was nothing short of hilarious on "The Nanny," making the Fine family one of the most appealing parts of the story. On the show, Sylvia wanted her daughter to find love, and in real life, Taylor did just that. Taylor was married to the Oscar-nominated writer, actor, and producer Joe Bologna for 52 years until his death in 2017. "He had a beautiful life and a beautiful death having fully and gratefully experienced three years since being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at Cedars Sinai," Taylor said in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly.
A few years after his death, Taylor turned her grief into something beautiful: a new play called "Dying is No Excuse." In an interview for Theater Mania, Taylor noted that it took her about four years to finish writing. "I started working on it when I had Covid. There was nothing to do but write. I was actually happy to be home and I thought 'Now I could write the play about Joe.' He's gone, now, seven years. It took a few years to really grasp everything," she said. Taylor added of her husband, "Whoever met him said 'What a guy.' He inspired people. He had tremendous integrity and honesty and loyalty and talent. He was a great jokester."
Ann Morgan Guilbert died of cancer
On "The Nanny," Ann Morgan Guilbert played Yetta Rosenberg, Fran Fine's grandmother who was as spunky as they come. She got her start on screen in the late '50s, and before she was known for her work in "The Nanny," her most notable role was Millie on "The Dick Van Dyke Show." She was the mother of two children, including daughter Hallie Todd, an actor who is best known for playing Jo McGuire on "Lizzie McGuire."
In 2016, Guilbert died of cancer. Fran Drescher paid tribute to her TV grandmother on X. "I feel so sad about Annie. She was brilliant [as] my Grandma Yetta. Such a sweet woman too," Drescher said in one post. "Such a great actress! I thank you Annie. Thank you for all the laughs! May you be cracking them up in heaven!" Drescher said in another. "Grandma Yetta I love you!" she said in a third.
A few years before Guilbert's death, she completed an interview with Stanford Magazine in which she looked back on her career, and she noted how much she enjoyed her work on "The Nanny." "I just loved getting into the costumes because they were all really crazy — sequined jackets, jazzy pants and shoes, gold and silver purses, I just loved playing the character," Guilbert said.