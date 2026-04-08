Jenna Bush Hager's Big Secret Accidentally Exposed By Her Today Show Costar

Between her experiences as a presidential child/grandchild and her long-running TV career, a lot of details about Jenna Bush Hager's life are publicly known. In some instances, Hager's the initiator, like when she addressed her missing ring amid divorce rumors with her husband, Henry Hager. Other times, Hager's colleagues have inadvertently shared info she preferred to keep under wraps. For instance, during a recent "Today" episode, Craig Melvin divulged that Hager had a role in "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Despite Melvin's enthusiasm, Hager was flummoxed, replying, "I don't know that you were supposed to drop that bomb, but if you're..." before Savannah Guthrie interjected, asserting, "This is why you cannot tell Craig anything."

Craig Melvin accidentally slips that Jenna Bush Hager is in "Devil Wears Prada 2." 🤭 Credit: ABC pic.twitter.com/ekqvhrpXy5 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 8, 2026

Since the movie is set to be released on May 1, it's unclear why Hager would feel the need for secrecy. While the specifics of this particular role remain a mystery, it's not her first time acting. In 2024, Hager played an emcee in the Hallmark movie "Holiday Touchdown." In that instance, there was a special feature on "Today" that showed Hager practicing her lines on set. She even switched hats briefly and interviewed the film's co-stars.

Similar to her upcoming film appearance, Hager's TV colleagues were over the moon with excitement. "They've been really pumping me up here at the 'Today' show," Hager confessed to journalist Lindsay Shively. However, she was humble about the emcee role, adding, "If you blink, you might miss me."