Jenna Bush Hager's Big Secret Accidentally Exposed By Her Today Show Costar
Between her experiences as a presidential child/grandchild and her long-running TV career, a lot of details about Jenna Bush Hager's life are publicly known. In some instances, Hager's the initiator, like when she addressed her missing ring amid divorce rumors with her husband, Henry Hager. Other times, Hager's colleagues have inadvertently shared info she preferred to keep under wraps. For instance, during a recent "Today" episode, Craig Melvin divulged that Hager had a role in "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Despite Melvin's enthusiasm, Hager was flummoxed, replying, "I don't know that you were supposed to drop that bomb, but if you're..." before Savannah Guthrie interjected, asserting, "This is why you cannot tell Craig anything."
Craig Melvin accidentally slips that Jenna Bush Hager is in "Devil Wears Prada 2." 🤭
Credit: ABC pic.twitter.com/ekqvhrpXy5
— TMZ (@TMZ) April 8, 2026
Since the movie is set to be released on May 1, it's unclear why Hager would feel the need for secrecy. While the specifics of this particular role remain a mystery, it's not her first time acting. In 2024, Hager played an emcee in the Hallmark movie "Holiday Touchdown." In that instance, there was a special feature on "Today" that showed Hager practicing her lines on set. She even switched hats briefly and interviewed the film's co-stars.
Similar to her upcoming film appearance, Hager's TV colleagues were over the moon with excitement. "They've been really pumping me up here at the 'Today' show," Hager confessed to journalist Lindsay Shively. However, she was humble about the emcee role, adding, "If you blink, you might miss me."
Jenna Bush Hager came out of self-imposed retirement
Even though she had a blast filming "Holiday Touchdown," Jenna Bush Hager proclaimed on "Today" in July 2024, "I called [my husband] Henry last night and said I was retiring from acting." At the time, the on-set experience was fresh in her mind, including the triple-digit temperatures she had to endure while dressed in winter apparel. Since then, Hager clearly changed her mind, although she doesn't appear willing to disclose more details quite yet.
Hager's career has been expanding in all kinds of directions lately. In January, it was announced that she was working as an executive producer for the TV show "Protection." However, unlike her appearance in "The Devil Wears Prada 2," fans will have to wait to see the fruits of her labor, since the series is still in the early developmental stages.
Unlike Craig Melvin's abrupt disclosure about her return to movies, the news about Hager's TV series was already public knowledge before it was discussed on "Today." The law enforcement drama has a secret service element to it. As a young adult, Hager used to cause major trouble for the Secret Service, so it's possible some of her experiences could inform the plot. A day after the official announcement, Hager discussed the series on "Today" with her co-host, Sheinelle Jones. "The twist is so good," Hager teased, noting how entertaining it was to watch TV executives react to the series' unexpected elements. "I'm so excited."