Kelly Ripa Has Suggested Divorce From Mark Consuelos More Than Once

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Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have been married since May 1996, and they started working regularly together on "Live" in April 2023. Given the lovable duo's cozy onscreen banter, it's easy to get lulled into the idea that they are total #couplegoals. But Ripa and Consuelos' marriage has its share of red flags. In fact, a couple of times during their hit talk show, she has openly discussed divorcing him. For instance, in October 2024, Ripa had a silly reason for contemplating a "gray divorce" after listening to a captivating audio article. In contrast, Consuelos didn't see any humor in the topic, especially since he and his wife fit the demographic criteria.

Almost a year later, Ripa broached the topic of an "airport divorce." Rather than a legal ending to a marriage, this idea involves time apart leading up to a flight. "You and I have different traveling philosophies, different traveling styles," she asserted (via OK!). Despite the less-dire consequences of this type of arrangement, Consuelos still couldn't find the funny. He and his wife bickered back and forth on camera as they examined their differing perceptions about the actor's airport behavior.

While this subject matter may hit too close to home, Ripa has actually been debating different types of divorces on-air long before her husband became her co-host. Back in 2021, the former soap star and Ryan Seacrest discussed the idea of a "sleep divorce," aka couples sleeping in different beds/rooms. As Ripa is particularly aggrieved by Consuelos' snoring, she had some pretty strong feelings about it.