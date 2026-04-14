Photos Of Clint Eastwood And His Ex-Wife That Made Their Massive Age Gap Obvious

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood's most celebrated powerhouses, with a long career both in front of the camera and behind. Between his legendary performances as a nameless cowboy and revolver-loving cop "Dirty Harry" Callahan, and his award-winning turns as a director, Clint is a true icon of cinema — and is actually worth even more than most people realize. However, his personal life has been quite a bit messier than many people realize as well. The acclaimed actor is the father of eight children from relationships with six different women, and many of his children were the result of affairs and unacknowledged dalliances. Clint has also been married twice, and divorced twice, with countless other rumored romances in between (and often during).

After first getting divorced in 1984, and then having a string of low-key romances, Clint finally settled down with a news anchor, Dina Ruiz, whom he wed in 1996. That same year, they welcomed a daughter, Morgan, who was the last of Clint's many children. What caught many people's attention when Clint and Dina first sparked a romance was the remarkable difference in their ages.

When they tied the knot, Dina was 30, while Clint was 66, making theirs one of the most significant age gaps when it comes to Hollywood romances. While many say that age is just a number, Clint's number was much, much higher, and that was abundantly clear when you saw them together at some major Hollywood events. Even though Clint and Dina called it quits on their marriage in 2014, it's still staggering to see just how glaring their age difference actually was.