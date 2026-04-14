Photos Of Clint Eastwood And His Ex-Wife That Made Their Massive Age Gap Obvious
Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood's most celebrated powerhouses, with a long career both in front of the camera and behind. Between his legendary performances as a nameless cowboy and revolver-loving cop "Dirty Harry" Callahan, and his award-winning turns as a director, Clint is a true icon of cinema — and is actually worth even more than most people realize. However, his personal life has been quite a bit messier than many people realize as well. The acclaimed actor is the father of eight children from relationships with six different women, and many of his children were the result of affairs and unacknowledged dalliances. Clint has also been married twice, and divorced twice, with countless other rumored romances in between (and often during).
After first getting divorced in 1984, and then having a string of low-key romances, Clint finally settled down with a news anchor, Dina Ruiz, whom he wed in 1996. That same year, they welcomed a daughter, Morgan, who was the last of Clint's many children. What caught many people's attention when Clint and Dina first sparked a romance was the remarkable difference in their ages.
When they tied the knot, Dina was 30, while Clint was 66, making theirs one of the most significant age gaps when it comes to Hollywood romances. While many say that age is just a number, Clint's number was much, much higher, and that was abundantly clear when you saw them together at some major Hollywood events. Even though Clint and Dina called it quits on their marriage in 2014, it's still staggering to see just how glaring their age difference actually was.
Clint Eastwood looked like he could have been Dina Eastwood's dad even before they got married
Clint Eastwood and Dina Ruiz first crossed paths in 1993, when Ruiz interviewed the screen legend while he was promoting his film "Unforgiven," in which he plays an elderly ex-gun slinger. The pair found their spark, but immediately their age gap was glaringly obvious, even before they got hitched. In 1995, Ruiz accompanied Eastwood to the Deauville American Film Festival in France, and as she held his hand while walking through the gala, it looked like a proud father walking with his daughter. Considering Eastwood's long-secret eldest daughter, Laurie, is over a decade older than Ruiz, it makes the whole thing seem even more strange.
Clint Eastwood's hands revealed his true age (especially when compared to his young wife)
While people can often look deceptively young, their age will often be revealed by their hands. In this photo showing Clint Eastwood and Dina Eastwood arriving at the National Film Theater in London in October 2003, Clint, then 77, didn't exactly look like the pinnacle of youthful vitality, but his hands look downright ancient. It's perhaps because Dina's delicate and manicured hands stand in stark contrast to her elderly husband's, making the difference even more jarring.
Dina Eastwood's bright style made Clint Eastwood look like a stuffy, boring old man
Throughout their marriage, Dina Eastwood knew how to rock a brightly colored ensemble, and she looked great every time she and Clint Eastwood walked a red carpet. The downside to having a much, much younger spouse who appreciates the power of glam is it makes you look like a boring, stuffy grump if you don't up your game. Clint, however, seemingly had no interest in keeping up, style-wise. This is why his choice of a traditional black suit for the 10th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2004 made him look like a funeral director while standing next to Dina, rocking a fiery red gown that truly popped.
After 10 years of marriage, Clint Eastwood looked like he'd aged twice as fast
Despite his age, Clint Eastwood has continued to helm celebrated films fairly regularly, and ones that are both emotionally and physically taxing, including the companion war films "Flags of Our Fathers" and "Letters From Iwo Jima," both released in 2006. So, after a decade of marriage with no respite from continuous work, maybe it shouldn't be surprising that Clint looked like he'd aged significantly more than 10 years. What is surprising is just how little Dina Eastwood looked like she'd aged in that same span, calling even greater attention to their age gap when they appeared together at the 2006 National Board of Review gala in New York City.
Dina Eastwood's beaming smile was in stark contrast to Clint Eastwood's iconic scowl
Clint Eastwood's famous scowl has been his trademark for decades, and he used it anytime he played a trigger-happy cop, a quick-drawing gunslinger, or a gristled truck driver with an orangutan best friend. However, as is evident in this snapshot from the 32nd Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards in January 2007, his ubiquitous half-smile/half-scowl makes him look outright grumpy when compared to Dina Eastwood's beaming, brilliant smile. She's got a fun and flirty grin that makes Clint look every bit the conservative grandpa that he is.
The stark difference in the color in their hair was never more obvious than when they posed close together
Clint Eastwood had grey hair before he and Dina Eastwood ever got married, but his feathery 'do always had a bit of pepper with the salt. Meanwhile, Dina rocked long, dark, lustrous locks from the jump. However, when the pair appeared at the Museum of Tolerance International Film Festival Tribute Gala in Los Angeles in 2010 – an event honoring Clint himself – this photo really presented a juxtaposition between Clint's ghostly wisps and Dina's cascading brunette hair. Especially since much of the mixed, darker gray in the actor's hair had long since been replaced with shades of chalky white.
Even as Clint Eastwood continued to direct, Dina Eastwood looked more lively than him
Clint Eastwood has not stopped working, regardless of his age, with his most recent film, "Juror #2," hitting theaters in 2024, when Clint was 94 years old. Even without having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Clint was a bonafide in-demand movie star and was working continuously throughout his marriage to Dina Eastwood. Yet, whenever he walked a carpet or attended a gala with Dina by his side, Clint looked downright sleepy. In 2011, just three years before their divorce, the four-time Oscar winner was honored at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Clint and Dina's 35-year age gap was on full display as Dina stunned in a voluminous dark green dress while Clint simply looked exhausted in an ill-fitting black, rocking frazzled hair and deeply tired eyes.