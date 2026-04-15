Photo Of A Young Pam Bondi Proves Her Hair Routine Has Received A Major Downgrade

In the little more than a year she spent as attorney general — from February 2025 to April 2026 — Pam Bondi was essentially under a microscope, relentlessly picked apart for every little thing she did. From what Pam Bondi looked like going mostly makeup free to before and after pics that show the former attorney general was no stranger to cosmetic missteps, the public's fascination with this polarizing political figure, which emerged the moment President Donald Trump picked her, never seemed to cool off. Even barring Bondi's most outrageous moments during her White House tenure, it's safe to say that the position helped turn her into one of the most recognizable blondes in American politics.

Trump's brutal ousting of Bondi was harsher than it seemed. And yes, the president's firing of Bondi and Kristi Noem in such a short span has everyone thinking the same shady thing. Likewise, the Epstein files debacle will no doubt follow her for years, if not the rest of her life. But can we talk about the hair for a moment? Specifically, how photos of a younger Bondi show that she had the situation way more under control than she does today.

Just compare Bondi's hair from the 2012 Republican National Convention (left) to more recent photos, like the one on the right, which was taken at the White House in 2025. The difference is jarring, with the former Trump staffer's locks looking in dire need of some moisture in the more recent photo, compared to her glossy, shiny hair back in 2012. Aging probably has a lot to do with it, but even so, a deep treatment is definintely in order.