What Pam Bondi Looks Like Going Mostly Makeup-Free

By all accounts, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi really cares about how she looks when the cameras are on her. Plastic surgeons have debated which aesthetic enhancements Bondi had done to her face, while the internet is littered with jarring photos of Bondi that prove her heavy makeup shouldn't be captured up close.

The attorney general the public knows arrives to press conferences and Cabinet meetings with the full complement of product and glam routine that has become something of a face uniform in Trump's orbit. Yet despite her best efforts, there exists another version that Washington, D.C. hardly ever gets to see. And while she still has a ways to go to find herself on the list of the worst makeup mistakes in the MAGAverse, the strangest part is that this other Pam Bondi looks ... just fine.

It's difficult to find instances of Bondi's makeup-free face without really rummaging through old photos, some even dated to the late 1990s. On August 9, 2017, Bondi posted a throwback photo to celebrate her nephew Jake's 19th birthday, and it confirms our suspicions that Bondi has always had the kind of face that doesn't need much help. There's no heavy base sitting like a mask on her face, and her lips are carrying little more than a trace of a sheen — elegant, subtle, and approachable, and just right for the persona she'd adopt in the courtroom. That version of Bondi didn't need a layer of cosmetic armor to protect her from scrutiny. The current one apparently does.