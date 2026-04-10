Trump Fuels Sham Marriage Rumors As He Distances Himself From Melania's Shock Speech

Melania Trump's unscheduled speech on April 9 created more questions than it answered, and one of those questions is about her relationship with her husband. The first lady wanted the world to know that she is in no way connected to Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, and made it clear that they did not introduce her to Donald Trump, all while finding time to promote her 2024 memoir, "Melania." The confusion over the quick press conference didn't end when Melania walked away from the microphones. While a spokesperson for the first lady told The New York Times that Donald Trump was well aware of his wife's plan to give her speech, a later report suggested otherwise.

Not long after Melania's remarks, MS NOW's Jacqueline Alemany posted on X that she had personally spoken to the president on the phone, and claimed he wasn't told about the speech in advance. All of this has brought up often discussed rumors that the marriage of Donald and Melania Trump may be on the rocks. Speaking with The Mirror, counseling psychologist Dr. Jane Halsall gave her opinion on Melania seemingly keeping her husband in the dark about her speech, explaining, "This doesn't necessarily indicate dysfunction, but it may suggest a relationship where independence is prioritised over cohesion, or where communication is more strategic than intimate, something that is unusual for a couple in such a high profile position."