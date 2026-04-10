Trump Fuels Sham Marriage Rumors As He Distances Himself From Melania's Shock Speech
Melania Trump's unscheduled speech on April 9 created more questions than it answered, and one of those questions is about her relationship with her husband. The first lady wanted the world to know that she is in no way connected to Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, and made it clear that they did not introduce her to Donald Trump, all while finding time to promote her 2024 memoir, "Melania." The confusion over the quick press conference didn't end when Melania walked away from the microphones. While a spokesperson for the first lady told The New York Times that Donald Trump was well aware of his wife's plan to give her speech, a later report suggested otherwise.
Not long after Melania's remarks, MS NOW's Jacqueline Alemany posted on X that she had personally spoken to the president on the phone, and claimed he wasn't told about the speech in advance. All of this has brought up often discussed rumors that the marriage of Donald and Melania Trump may be on the rocks. Speaking with The Mirror, counseling psychologist Dr. Jane Halsall gave her opinion on Melania seemingly keeping her husband in the dark about her speech, explaining, "This doesn't necessarily indicate dysfunction, but it may suggest a relationship where independence is prioritised over cohesion, or where communication is more strategic than intimate, something that is unusual for a couple in such a high profile position."
Donald and Melania Trump don't act like a traditional married couple
Melania Trump's speech, and her husband's ignorance about it, is just one more odd moment in what has long been an untraditional marriage that even the Queen of England was suspicious of. Unlike previous first ladies, Melania doesn't seem all that interested in playing into the role, often skipping public appearances with Donald Trump. Her elusive nature has even fed into conspiracies that there is a "Fake Melania" who fills in for her from time to time. During Donald's first term, Melania put off moving into the White House for a year, with rumors being that she would not make the transition until she and Donald renegotiated their prenup.
After moving into the White House, Melania and the president chose to have separate bedrooms. Perhaps Melania needed her own space because, reportedly, Donald can't stop yapping long enough to sleep. Or it could be because Donald often stays up all night posting to Truth Social. And then there are the affair rumors. Donald famously slept with adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels just months after Melania gave birth to Barron. But Donald may not be the only one to step out; there are rumors that Melania had her own fling. But the most telling sign that things may not be great between the couple is how they act around one another. It seems like every time they are together, Donald and Melania have the most painfully awkward PDA moments.