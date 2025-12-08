Scandals That Led To Tucker Carlson's Massive Downfall From Fame

Former Fox News firebrand Tucker Carlson has tried to take his career to some strange and unexpected places. During an October 2025 appearance on "The Shawn Ryan Show," Carlson thought back to the time he tried to be a CIA agent and failed. Although he had aspired to join the federal agency as a college senior, he wasn't accepted because he had used cocaine within the last 12 months of submitting his application, which took him out of consideration.

After that rejection, Carlson's father, Richard, urged him to forge a career in journalism because "they [would] take anybody," per Columbia Journalism Review. And so, Carlson's career in the industry began. At one point in his journalistic career, he did a disastrous stint on "Dancing With The Stars." Unfortunately, it only took one cringeworthy cha-cha-cha performance with Elena Grinenko for him to get voted off the competition in 2006. Then, in 2008, Carlson's career at MSNBC came to an abrupt end because his show had a bad case of low ratings. For better or worse, all roads led him to Fox News.

There, he became a prominent figure in the conservative movement. However, his fall from grace began shortly after he made it to the top. In March 2021, the Fox News anchor was named in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. The complaint alleged that Carlson's show had perpetuated the false narrative that their voting machines were rigged against Donald Trump in the 2020 elections, even though Carlson had expressed skepticism about that claim in texts. Yet that wasn't the most eyebrow-raising aspect of the lawsuit's discovery — or his career.