Royals Who Have Been Plagued By Secret Baby Gossip

It would be easy to think of falling in love with a prince or princess as the start of a fairy tale, but the most dedicated royal watchers know the reality is way more complicated than that. Like many other young people, members of European royal families are expected to date a few different candidates before settling down. However, different from other youths, these high-ranking members of the upper crust face extra pressure to figure out how to know for sure if someone is the one. The only issue, of course, is that royals who date around too much leave pesky rumors in their wake. Over the years, many royals have faced drama about royal love children.

Naturally, the vast majority of this gossip is totally false. Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, is rumored to have fathered at least three kids outside of his marriage — despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Elizabeth herself has posthumously faced rumors concerning the parentage of her second son, the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Even Camilla, Queen Consort, is rumored to have given a secret baby up for adoption in Australia. These allegations, however untrue, are made all the more interesting by the cases of royal love children who have actually existed. Prince Albert II of Monaco has admitted paternity of two secret babies, while Prince Laurent of Belgium has recognized just one. Even the British royal family has covered up secret kids — leading fans to wonder if there are more.