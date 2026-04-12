RFK Jr. Reportedly Refused To Split From Cheryl Hines And The Reason Has Trump Written All Over It

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Robert F. Kennedy's marriage to Cheryl Hines is one of the odder pairings in the political world, not to mention Hollywood circles. The former "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy met through Hines's co-star, Larry David, at a fundraiser for the Waterkeeper Alliance, an environmental organization headed at the time by Kennedy. They began dating in 2011 and wed three years later, but it hasn't been what you'd call a happily ever after. In fact, a new bio of the Kennedy heir claims that Donald Trump, of all people, might have saved the couple from divorce court.

Journalist Isabel Vincent's new release, "RFK Jr.: His Fall and Rise," delves into his troubled life, his break from his family's traditional liberal politics, his work as a controversial advocate for public health, and the truth about his three marriages and his alleged online affair. In 2024, RFK Jr. reportedly entered into a relationship with New York magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi. Though the two weren't physically intimate, insiders claim they texted often, had long private phone calls, and engaged in virtual sex before the secret went public.

Promoting the book, Vincent revealed to People that "everything was not okay" between Kennedy and Hines after that — so much so that they nearly split. But RFK Jr. was angling for a spot in Trump's new administration, and Vincent claims he was worried about his reputation among MAGA conservatives who feel strongly about traditional marriages. "He really tried to make it up to [Hines] because he felt he couldn't be in the presidential Cabinet and have another divorce," she said.