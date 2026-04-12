RFK Jr. Reportedly Refused To Split From Cheryl Hines And The Reason Has Trump Written All Over It
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Robert F. Kennedy's marriage to Cheryl Hines is one of the odder pairings in the political world, not to mention Hollywood circles. The former "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy met through Hines's co-star, Larry David, at a fundraiser for the Waterkeeper Alliance, an environmental organization headed at the time by Kennedy. They began dating in 2011 and wed three years later, but it hasn't been what you'd call a happily ever after. In fact, a new bio of the Kennedy heir claims that Donald Trump, of all people, might have saved the couple from divorce court.
Journalist Isabel Vincent's new release, "RFK Jr.: His Fall and Rise," delves into his troubled life, his break from his family's traditional liberal politics, his work as a controversial advocate for public health, and the truth about his three marriages and his alleged online affair. In 2024, RFK Jr. reportedly entered into a relationship with New York magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi. Though the two weren't physically intimate, insiders claim they texted often, had long private phone calls, and engaged in virtual sex before the secret went public.
Promoting the book, Vincent revealed to People that "everything was not okay" between Kennedy and Hines after that — so much so that they nearly split. But RFK Jr. was angling for a spot in Trump's new administration, and Vincent claims he was worried about his reputation among MAGA conservatives who feel strongly about traditional marriages. "He really tried to make it up to [Hines] because he felt he couldn't be in the presidential Cabinet and have another divorce," she said.
RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines seem to have made peace with his past
Cheryl Hines has stuck with RFK Jr. through some wild controversies, although their marriage nearly didn't survive his alleged cyber romance with Olivia Nuzzi. In her 2025 memoir "Unscripted," the actress explained she was on vacation in Italy when the news broke and admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the flood of media gossip. At first, she tried to dismiss the rumors as just a ploy to discredit her husband as he pursued his political career, but she finally "hit a wall" (per People). Yet Hines was still willing to listen to his side of the story, and after a series of heart-to-heart talks, the couple managed to get back on track.
Today, biographer Isabel Vincent tells People, "From what I understood, they're somewhat together, but they're not always together. She's not accompanying him on every single thing he's doing." Still, they make enough joint appearances to assure their supporters all is well, such as RFK Jr.'s swearing-in as secretary of Health and Human Services. On Valentine's Day 2025, Hines shared a photo of them in a cozy pose outdoors, writing, "You're my blue sky." Kennedy responded with a sentiment of his own: "You own my heart. You are my Universe."
If there's still tension between the power couple, they're not letting on. Considering all the drama going on lately at the White House — the firings of Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem, the shock speech from First Lady Melania Trump, and, oh yeah, a few trifles like war and inflation — the last thing RFK Jr. would want to do is risk embarrassing the president with his own personal messiness.