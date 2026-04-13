Former Sitcom Stars That Found Themselves In Legal Hot Water

Zachery Ty Bryan started acting at a young age. He is most well-known for his time on the extremely popular family sitcom "Home Improvement." From 1991 to 1999, he played the oldest of three boys, Brad Taylor, and the son of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, played by Tim Allen. Bryan starred in the series from the age of 9 until he was 17 years old, taking up a huge part of his adolescence. After "Home Improvement" ended, he went on to have smaller roles in several TV series and films.

Since 2020, Bryan's name has been in the headlines more for his legal issues than his acting. He's been arrested for multiple domestic violence charges. He was also arrested many times for charges connected to driving while under the influence and various parole violations. In February 2026, a California court sentenced him to 16 months in prison. Only a month later, in March 2026, an Oregon court found Bryan guilty of DUI charges and sentenced him to an additional 19 months in an Oregon jail. Bryan also faces additional DUI charges from 2024 in Oklahoma that could result in an additional five years in prison. According to People, the father of seven has realized that many of his legal problems stem from an alcohol addiction.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).