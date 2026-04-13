Former Sitcom Stars That Found Themselves In Legal Hot Water
From the dawn of television up until the early 2000s, sitcoms were the main source of entertainment for audiences. Dramas were great, of course, but sitcoms made people feel good as well as entertained. Programming blocks on various channels revolved around the situation comedy that evolved over roughly 30 minutes. Audiences fell in love with the characters and returned weekly to watch what hilarious thing they got up to next.
The actors brought those characters to life, but for many, the talents and the characters blended into one person. Especially in the days before social media, what fans saw of an actor was the character or a polished version of themselves in a press junket. However, the sitcoms did not portray the real experiences of the actors who appeared on them, no matter how much fans wanted to believe it. The reality is that many former sitcom stars have found themselves in legal hot water.
Zachery Ty Bryan
Zachery Ty Bryan started acting at a young age. He is most well-known for his time on the extremely popular family sitcom "Home Improvement." From 1991 to 1999, he played the oldest of three boys, Brad Taylor, and the son of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, played by Tim Allen. Bryan starred in the series from the age of 9 until he was 17 years old, taking up a huge part of his adolescence. After "Home Improvement" ended, he went on to have smaller roles in several TV series and films.
Since 2020, Bryan's name has been in the headlines more for his legal issues than his acting. He's been arrested for multiple domestic violence charges. He was also arrested many times for charges connected to driving while under the influence and various parole violations. In February 2026, a California court sentenced him to 16 months in prison. Only a month later, in March 2026, an Oregon court found Bryan guilty of DUI charges and sentenced him to an additional 19 months in an Oregon jail. Bryan also faces additional DUI charges from 2024 in Oklahoma that could result in an additional five years in prison. According to People, the father of seven has realized that many of his legal problems stem from an alcohol addiction.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Lori Loughlin
Every person who grew up in the 1990s knows Lori Loughlin as her character Rebecca "Aunt Becky" Donaldson on the hit TV series "Full House." Loughlin entered the show as a co-host of Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) but later turned into a regular character when Becky became involved with Danny's brother-in-law, Jesse (John Stamos). Loughlin's career went on to have many guest spots, behind-the-camera work, and the revival of Aunt Becky on the reboot "Fuller House" in 2016.
Loughlin's real life, for the most part, seemed almost as idyllic as her TV show counterpart's. In 1997, Loughlin married fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. The two had daughters, Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade. However, in 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested in connection with the "Varsity Blues" scandal. Loughlin and her husband were convicted of fraud and bribery after paying a fixer $500,000 to lie about their daughters being rowers so they could gain admission to the University of Southern California. After the conviction in 2020, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison along with fines and community service. Since her release, Loughlin has been apologetic about her crime and tried to rebuild her acting career. In late 2025, after 28 years of marriage, the relationship soured, leading to Loughlin and Giannulli's messy divorce.
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby's career started as a stand-up comedian in the 1960s. Through comedy albums, film roles, and starring on NBC's series "I Spy," Cosby built his career. When the hit series "The Cosby Show" began in 1984, he secured his place as America's Dad. Over its eight-season run, it became a part of many people's lives, as it mirrored the reality of that era. What "The Cosby Show" kids look like today will illustrate just how much time has passed since the show originally aired. Cosby was also well-known for his hilarious impromptu interactions with children on "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The man even became the face of Jell-O products. America loved Bill Cosby.
Cosby's beloved image was shattered in 2014 and 2015 when multiple women came forward alleging that he had drugged and raped them. Some claims went back decades. Over 60 women made allegations against Cosby, but due to statutes of limitations, very few made it to court. Cosby was eventually found guilty of repeated assaults against one victim and was sentenced to prison. After serving three years, his case was overturned on appeal, and he was released. Since his release, Cosby has still had to pay victims through civil suits. In 2026, he was ordered to give $59.25 million to one victim, per The Guardian.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf starred in his first sitcom as a young teenager. He played the mischievous Louis Anthony Stevens on Disney Channel's "Even Stevens." It gave LaBeouf exposure to star in films like "Holes" and later, the live-action "Transformers" movies. As he tried to hone his skills as a serious actor, other issues emerged. Over the years, several scandals have led to LaBeouf's massive downfall from fame. Some of them have involved social faux pas and unprofessionalism, while others crossed a line and broke the law.
LaBeouf's former girlfriend, FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit claiming he abused her over the course of their relationship. Although the case was later settled, LaBeouf admitted he did hurt Twigs and others. LaBeouf has also been arrested multiple times for battery, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. Oftentimes, LaBeouf and his representation have talked down the punishments to fines or participation in a 12-step program. In 2026, he was arrested in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. LaBeouf allegedly assaulted multiple people while intoxicated. In an interview after his release, LaBeouf made homophobic remarks, claiming his Mardi Gras actions were due to his discomfort around gay men.
Darius McCrary
The sitcom "Family Matters" was part of ABC's TGIF programming on Friday nights. The show followed the lives of the Winslow family and their neighbor, the nerdy genius Steve Urkel (Jaleel White). The show ran from 1989 to 1997 and was how most people came to know actor Darius McCrary, who played the teenage son Eddie Winslow. It was a solid part that showcased comedy and a little bit of drama for a young actor. McCrary's other work includes voicing the Autobot Jazz in live-action "Transformers" films and a recurring role on "The Young and the Restless."
But Darius McCrary also has a history of legal troubles. In 2015, his personal life became public knowledge when he was arrested for unpaid child support. After paying his debts, McCrary also had to submit to random drug tests and supervised visitation with his daughter. McCrary was arrested for the same crime in 2023. When returning to the United States from Mexico in 2025, he was arrested again for outstanding felonies connected to unpaid child support. His sentencing is scheduled for 2027; until then, he remains out of jail.
Dustin Diamond
One of the most popular 1990s shows that aired on American television was "Saved by the Bell." It followed a group of teenagers as they comically navigated high school. Playing the "nerd" of the friend group was Dustin Diamond as Samuel "Screech" Powers. Diamond reprised the role in "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" and "Saved by the Bell: The College Years." Diamond's career after "Saved by the Bell" comprised several reality show appearances. On "Celebrity Fit Club" and "Celebrity Boxing 2," he came off as the villain of the storylines and often got into altercations with other cast members.
In 2015, Diamond was arrested for his involvement in a stabbing that occurred in a Wisconsin bar. He claimed he always carried a pocket knife and accidentally stabbed a man after his girlfriend and another woman got into a fight. According to AP News, Diamond said at the hearing, "This was the single most terrifying experience of my life ... This is all I've been able to think about for the last six months." Diamond was found guilty of disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon. He served three months in jail. At the young age of 44, Diamond died of lung cancer in 2021.
Danny Masterson
For such a beloved, funny show, many sad details have emerged about the cast of "That '70s Show." One of the most severe cases is the story of Danny Masterson. On the show, Masterson played Steven Hyde from 1998 to 2006. Hyde was the super cool, anti-establishment one of the friend group. Masterson continued to have solid work on series after "That '70s Show," including "Men at Work." In 2016, he teamed up with former "That '70s Show" co-star Ashton Kutcher on the Netflix show "The Ranch."
Unbeknownst to most of his fans, Masterson had a dark side that wasn't revealed to the public until 2017. Three women filed charges with the Los Angeles Police Department alleging Masterson had raped them. Some of the charges dated back to the early 2000s. At the time, Masterson's representation tried to spin the charges as backlash for him being a well-known Scientologist. Over time, more women came forward, and several of the victims sued Masterson and the Church of Scientology for trying to keep them quiet. In 2020, Masterson was charged. Despite many celebrities trying to defend Masterson and several court cases, he was found guilty in 2023. Masterson is currently serving a 30-year-to-life sentence in prison for sexual assault.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer has played more than one iconic character over the years. His biggest role was that of a psychiatrist: Dr. Frasier Crane. The part originated on the NBC sitcom "Cheers" in 1984. The character proved popular, and Grammer reprised the role on his own successful series "Frasier," which ran for 11 seasons. Grammer also voiced Sideshow Bob several times on "The Simpsons" and played the genius mutant Beast in the original "X-Men" films. He's also voiced several commercial campaigns.
On screen, Kelsey Grammer is successful and put together. In his private life, things are a bit messier. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Grammer had several arrests connected to driving while under the influence and possession of cocaine. Over many minor convictions, Grammer was sentenced to pay hefty fines, perform community service, spend 30 days in jail, and serve time under house arrest. Although Grammer has been controversial for his many messy relationships and other social issues, he's seemingly stayed law-abiding since the mid-1990s.
Stoney Westmoreland
Stoney Westmoreland has acted professionally since the 1990s. Most of his roles are minor, but he's had several movie and TV appearances. He had a recurring role for one season of the iconic show "Scandal." Eventually, Westmoreland landed a bigger part on the Disney series "Andi Mack," where he played Andi's grandpa, Ham Mack. He also had credits for 26 episodes in the short-lived series.
However, his rise in Hollywood ended abruptly after an arrest. In 2018, the then 48-year-old was arrested by Salt Lake City police. At the time, the show was filming in Utah, and Westmoreland was staying in the state. Detectives claimed Westmoreland had been in communication online with someone he thought was a 13-year-old boy and was arranging to meet the minor for a sexual encounter. The 13-year-old was actually a police officer who arrested Westmoreland. After the arrest, Westmoreland was fired by Disney. He was later convicted and sentenced to two years in prison.
Todd Bridges
At an early age, Todd Bridges appeared on the historic miniseries "Roots" in 1977. It wasn't until he was cast on the hit sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes," where he played Willis Jackson for eight seasons, that people knew who he was. Bridges branched out into reality TV during the 2000s. He competed on several physically challenging shows like "Fear Factor," "Skating with Celebrities," and a show where Hulk Hogan tried to turn famous people into professional wrestlers.
Since people feel like they know Bridges from his role on "Diff'rent Strokes," it is hard to realize that the actor struggled when he was off-screen. During an interview with Oprah, Bridges admitted he used drugs and sold them to make money. In 1989, he was accused of shooting a convicted drug dealer. Represented by lawyer Johnnie Cochran (who would later become well-known for representing O.J. Simpson), Bridges was found not guilty. A few years later, though, he was arrested again for drug possession. In 1993, Bridges quit using drugs and has been reportedly sober since.
Alec Baldwin
During the late 1980s and 1990s, Alec Baldwin rose to fame in several movies. He was in comedies like "Beetlejuice" and "Married to the Mob." Baldwin became the first actor to portray the famous Tom Clancy character, Jack Ryan, in "The Hunt for Red October." In 2006, he starred alongside Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan on NBC's hit sitcom "30 Rock." As Jack Donaghy, Baldwin had great comedic timing with the perfect poker face and an evenly toned voice. The series ran for seven seasons.
In 2021, Baldwin was on set in New Mexico filming an American Western called "Rust." While practicing unholstering the prop gun, the weapon went off. Baldwin claimed he never pulled the trigger. Unfortunately, live rounds were in the gun and caused chaos on set. A bullet hit and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. A lengthy investigation followed Hutchins' death, and in 2023, Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter. The judge ultimately dismissed the case, clearing Baldwin. The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and assistant director Dave Halls were also charged in connection with Hutchins' death. Gutierrez-Reed was the only one to serve time in prison.
Drake Bell
As a child, Drake Bell started out on Nickelodeon's "All That." Eventually, he starred alongside Amanda Bynes on her series, "The Amanda Show." In 2004, Bell got his own show on Nickelodeon, "Drake & Josh," with fellow teen actor Josh Peck. Bell also played guitar from a young age, and one of his songs was featured in the opening credits of "Drake & Josh." His career went in two directions: music and acting. After "Drake & Josh," Bell's biggest role was voicing an animated Spider-Man over multiple projects from 2012 to 2017.
Bell struggled to balance success and his personal life. In 2015, he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. He ended up serving 96 hours in jail for the crime. A few years later, a girl claiming to be a fan of Bell's came forward to say he had been grooming her since she was 12 years old and sent her explicit photos. In 2021, Bell was convicted of child endangerment and was given probation for two years along with community service. Three years later, Bell appeared on the documentary "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" to recount his experience growing up at Nickelodeon studios and how he had been sexually abused by one of the acting coaches, Brian Peck.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Amanda Bynes
For years, Amanda Bynes was Nickelodeon's "it" girl. Bynes began on the network's sketch comedy show for kids, "All That." She made a name for herself during her four seasons on the series. At the age of 13, Bynes got her own show on Nickelodeon: "The Amanda Show." The role gave her a clear path to starring in movies like "What a Girl Wants" and "She's the Man." When "The Amanda Show" ended, Bynes left the network for a more age-appropriate starring part on WB's "What I Like About You."
Although Bynes was extremely successful, she stopped acting in 2010. Since she left Hollywood, Bynes has gone through a drastic transformation. She also started having legal troubles. In 2012, Bynes was arrested for driving under the influence. She was also charged with two hit-and-run incidents. Although she was under the influence when arrested, her charges were lessened to reckless driving. Bynes' brushes with the law have mostly ended with probation and alcohol education classes. Due to mental health issues, Bynes' parents were granted a conservatorship over her in 2013. By 2022, the conservatorship had been removed.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Jay Johnston
Jay Johnston has been in the comedy world of both television and film since the mid-1990s. Some may know him from his earlier work on "Mr. Show" with Bob Odenkirk and David Cross. Many will know his voice from his recurring role on the animated series "Bob's Burgers." Johnston provided the voice of Jimmy Pesto, the neighbor and enemy of the titular Bob Belcher, until 2021, when he was fired.
On January 6, 2021, Johnston attended the "Stop the Steal" rally in support of President Donald Trump after Trump lost the 2020 election. Johnston also swarmed the Capitol. His picture was among those that circulated on the internet to identify the insurrectionists, so they could be brought to justice. In July 2024, Johnston pleaded guilty to interfering with police. Later that year, he was convicted and sentenced to one year in prison. Before completing his time, Johnston received a pardon from Trump, alongside other insurrectionists.