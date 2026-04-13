Inside Savannah Guthrie's Contingency Plan For Live Nancy Updates On The Today Show

Savannah Guthrie may have been all smiles during her much-anticipated return to the "Today" show, but behind-the-scenes pics tell a different story. After the long-time host of NBC's morning program was rattled by the news that her mother, Nancy, had been kidnapped from her Arizona home in February, it was certain that the producers of the show would have to develop a contingency plan for after Guthrie's return.

There was already one rule in place for the host's co-stars during her April 6 return, but insiders revealed that wasn't the only measure put in place. The Daily Mail reported that NBC executives have developed a secret phrase to inform Guthrie of breaking news on the Nancy case, with one source explaining, "She knows if one of the producers tells her she's 'needed off set' that there's a development." Despite two new ransom notes being released on TMZ the same day as Guthrie's return, police did not believe they presented credible evidence.

It can be a double-edged sword, hoping for good news but dreading the worst, and her team at NBC is apparently more than open to any flexibility the host may require. The source added, "If she isn't feeling it, or needs more time off, she will be given it," highlighting that there's no pressure on Guthrie to push herself back to work if it doesn't settle right with her. However, should the team receive an update while the host is on-air, they will most definitely be reporting it.