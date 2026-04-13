Inside Savannah Guthrie's Contingency Plan For Live Nancy Updates On The Today Show
Savannah Guthrie may have been all smiles during her much-anticipated return to the "Today" show, but behind-the-scenes pics tell a different story. After the long-time host of NBC's morning program was rattled by the news that her mother, Nancy, had been kidnapped from her Arizona home in February, it was certain that the producers of the show would have to develop a contingency plan for after Guthrie's return.
There was already one rule in place for the host's co-stars during her April 6 return, but insiders revealed that wasn't the only measure put in place. The Daily Mail reported that NBC executives have developed a secret phrase to inform Guthrie of breaking news on the Nancy case, with one source explaining, "She knows if one of the producers tells her she's 'needed off set' that there's a development." Despite two new ransom notes being released on TMZ the same day as Guthrie's return, police did not believe they presented credible evidence.
It can be a double-edged sword, hoping for good news but dreading the worst, and her team at NBC is apparently more than open to any flexibility the host may require. The source added, "If she isn't feeling it, or needs more time off, she will be given it," highlighting that there's no pressure on Guthrie to push herself back to work if it doesn't settle right with her. However, should the team receive an update while the host is on-air, they will most definitely be reporting it.
Savannah Guthrie will get an update on Nancy at the same time as the audience
While it's likely Savannah Guthrie may leave the "Today" show indefinitely after developments in the case of her missing mother, Nancy, unfold, the plan for on-air updates doesn't give the host much time to process. One source told the Daily Mail: "We would pull her immediately, mid-segment if we had to. She would understand that there was news about her mom and we'd take into an office and tell her, at the same time that another anchor would report it as a breaking story."
While it might seem insensitive to immediately cover Nancy's case with Guthrie in the building, the host is reportedly very understanding of the situation. Insiders further revealed: "Savannah understands that she has a public who is very invested in Nancy's story, and understands that we wouldn't necessarily wait for her to find out before reporting it. She has a couple of people here who are close with her and they will be there to support her."
Guthrie's colleagues were previously slammed for "gross" behavior after bouncing around a potential plan to feature Nancy's case on Dateline, but things have seemingly changed for the better. Sources shared how the host "trusts us to tell the story respectfully... we would never want to hurt her." With the outcome of the case still unpredictable, we can only hope that Guthrie doesn't have to sit in nervous anticipation for much longer.