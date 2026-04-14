The stunning transformation of "Landman" hunk Mitchell Slaggert from runway model to a regular on Taylor Sheridan's hit show reads like something out of a fairy tale. The best way to sum it up is "right place, right time," but with Slaggert's all-American good looks (that have some Instagram followers comparing him to a young Brad Pitt), it really was just a matter of time. But genetics don't get all the credit. Slaggert has a strong work ethic, not to mention considerable talent and a desire to be taken seriously as an actor.

In the West Texas oil drama that is "Landman," Slaggert plays Ryder Sampson, the love interest of Michelle Randolph's rowdy Ainsley Norris. He brings an "aww shucks" charm to the role that's refreshing for someone who looks like, well, THAT. What's even more refreshing is that it isn't all an act for the Southern-born-and-bred actor. This is a guy who knows who is he is — and who he isn't — and he makes sure the people he surrounds himself with are clear about it as well. "I have good people on my team and they're close like family," he once told Anthem. "They look out for my best interests, and we watch each other's backs and take care of each other." While fame may have come easily to Slaggert, he isn't one to let it go to his head. "I don't believe cocky people are happy," he said. "They have something to prove and that's unfortunate."