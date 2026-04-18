Everything That Led To The Duggar Family's Downfall From Fame
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The following article contains references to spiritual abuse and child sexual abuse.
There was once a time when the Duggar family captivated America. Weekly, millions of viewers tuned in to TLC to watch the family at the center of "19 Kids and Counting." Everyone wanted an inside look at the Duggars and their 19 kids. Along the way, the illusion of the Duggars' wholesomeness pulled viewers further in. The Duggars were known for their strict upbringing, homeschooling their children, regulating their daughters to wear only skirts, and shielding them from much of the mainstream media.
At the height of their fame, the Duggars earned "Little House on the Prairie" comparisons for their traditional lifestyle and the numerous shots of children in plain, modest clothing taking care of the youngest children, making food by hand, or practicing their musical instruments in their home, dubbed the "Duggar Compound." The Duggar family courtships and their strict rules especially intrigued viewers; gushing about their love for children and their desire to have as many children as "God" wanted them to, parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also helped fuel the Quiverfull movement.
Today, though, the Duggar name is mired in infamy. The family that was once the ideal model for traditional, conservative, and religious groups has now become a cautionary tale on religious indoctrination, reality TV, and the burdens large families put on children. Some believe the Duggars' downfall should spell the end of mega-families on TV altogether. The cause of the Duggars' downfall isn't one thing, but a long series of moral, legal, and behavioral troubles that have established their place in infamy.
19 Kids and Counting was canceled after Josh Duggar's molestation case came to light
What many people watching "19 Kids and Counting" didn't realize is that the Duggar family always had a dark side — 2015 was merely the year their controversies came to light. In May 2015, In Touch Weekly broke the news that authorities had previously investigated the Duggars' oldest son, Josh Duggar, for sex offenses. The tabloid obtained a report detailing the investigation, which, despite taking place almost a decade earlier, in 2006, hadn't come to light until the outlet requested it through the Freedom of Information Act.
The report detailed how a then-teenager Josh had molested four of his sisters and a family friend while they slept. His actions came to light in 2002 when he confessed to some of his crimes to his parents. According to the report, Duggar admitted to sneaking into the room where his sisters slept and touching them inappropriately. Despite the severity of his actions, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar initially relied on their own discipline in response to Josh's confession.
Several months later, Josh confessed to molesting a family friend as she slept on the couch, upon which his parents disciplined him again. In March 2003, Josh again confessed to another incident in which he molested his younger sister, prompting Jim Bob and Michelle to send him away to a Christian ministry program in Little Rock. The pair claimed that Josh was reformed upon his return and that his criminal activity stopped in 2003. Two months after In Touch Weekly's bombshell report, TLC announced its cancellation of "19 Kids and Counting."
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar allegedly covered up Josh Duggar's abuse
In 2015, In Touch Weekly publicly released details of the police report on Josh Duggar's sex offenses. However, the report revealed more than just Josh's offenses. It also revealed an astonishingly large gap between the oldest Duggar son's confession and an official police investigation into the crimes. For nearly a year after Josh's initial confession, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar failed to contact authorities regarding the crimes. Instead, they told police they took it upon themselves to "discipline" Josh, keeping what happened inside the home a secret.
Jim Bob eventually spoke to the elders of his church about his son's crimes, and they decided to send Josh to the Christian ministry program. The only police action he sought was from a personal acquaintance, Arkansas State Trooper Jim Hutchens. He claimed Hutchens had "a very stern talk" with Josh, but then refused to take any further action.
Meanwhile, in the docuseries "Shiny Happy People," former family friend, Bobye Holt, claimed Michelle Duggar was complicit in Josh's cover-up, given how she and Jim Bob handled Josh's courting of the Holts' daughter, Kaeleigh, in 2003. That same year, the Duggars reluctantly told Kaeleigh's parents about Josh's molestation. However, they admitted that they hadn't initially intended to tell them anything until after their daughter and Josh were already married. It wasn't until a family friend happened upon evidence of the crimes and contacted the police that the 2006 investigation into the molestation was finally opened. By 2006, though, the statute of limitations had passed, leading many to wonder what the outcome would've been if the Duggars and Hutchins had taken proper, timely action.
A 2015 Ashley Madison data breach exposed Josh Duggar's infidelity
Following the revelation of Josh Duggar's sex offenses, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar attempted to downplay the severity of the case. Republican figures like Megyn Kelly and Mike Huckabee even stepped in to defend the family. Several of Josh's sisters publicly identified themselves as victims, appearing on an episode of "The Kelly File," and insisted the reaction to Josh's crimes was overblown. The official narrative the Duggars and conservatives pushed was that Josh made mistakes as a teen but was reformed.
However, just months after the revelation of his teenage offenses, Josh made headlines again after he was linked to the online dating site, Ashley Madison, for individuals looking to have affairs. The 2015 Ashley Madison data breach revealed that Josh, who married Anna Duggar in 2008, spent nearly $1000 on the website between 2012 and 2015. He described himself on the site as "attached male seeking female" and listed some of his desires as one-night stands and experimental sex with toys.
Josh responded to the revelation with a statement obtained by CNN in which he admitted to being "the biggest hypocrite ever" and being "unfaithful" to his wife. Shortly after, he checked himself into a treatment facility, Reformers Anonymous. In the TLC miniseries "Jill & Jessa: Counting On," his wife Anna expressed her intention to stay with Josh as part of her religious obligations (via Slate). While a few of his sisters praised Anna's "unconditional love," Jill Duggar Dillard and John David Duggar surprised viewers by speaking more critically of Josh.
Jazz Jennings accused Derick Dillard of cyberbullying her when she was a minor
Jill Duggar Dillard, the second-oldest Duggar daughter, and her husband, Derick Dillard, garnered attention for distancing themselves from the Duggar family. However, Dillard may not have distanced himself from the Duggars' controversial beliefs. In 2014, viewers petitioned for "19 Kids and Counting's" cancellation after Michelle Duggar opposed an anti-discrimination ordinance that would've protected transgender men and women. Meanwhile, Josh Duggar had ties to the Family Research Council, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has deemed a hate group due to its anti-LGBTQ+ activity.
In 2017, Dillard took to the internet to target another TLC show, "I Am Jazz," which follows the day-to-day life of teenager Jazz Jennings and the challenges she faces as a transgender girl. At the time, Dillard starred in "Counting On" alongside Duggar Dillard. However, he slammed the network that produced his own family's show over "I Am Jazz." In response to marketing material on TLC's X (formerly Twitter) page for "I Am Jazz," Dillard wrote, "What an oxymoron... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality. 'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God" (via ABC). When users took issue with his remarks, he doubled down by misgendering Jennings.
Following Dillard's remarks, Jennings responded in a tweet, writing, "Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different." Jennings was just 16 at the time, making Dillard's targeting and misgendering of her even more egregious.
TLC canceled Counting On in the wake of Josh Duggar's child pornography case
2021 marked the definitive end of the Duggars' TV career after federal law enforcement arrested the oldest Duggar son, Josh Duggar, on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. In 2019, law enforcement began investigating Duggar after detecting his criminal activity through an online file-sharing service he used to download and view material over three days. Law enforcement traced his activity to a computer at his used-car dealership and found that the downloads were made on days when he was the only employee present.
After Homeland Security searched the car dealership and his computer, federal agents arrested Duggar. Though he pleaded not guilty, the jury found him guilty of the two charges, and Duggar was sentenced to 12 years in prison without the possibility of parole. During his trial, a Homeland Security special agent revealed that the material on Duggar's computer was among the top five worst he had ever encountered in his work. Throughout the ordeal, the internet turned on Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, for choosing to stay loyal to him.
Several months after news of Duggar's arrest broke, TLC announced the cancellation of the "19 Kids and Counting" spinoff, "Counting On." The network released a statement to TODAY, reading, "TLC will not be producing additional seasons of 'Counting On.' TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately." While the horrific case marked the end of the Duggars' reality TV reign, it wouldn't mark the end of their scandals.
Jana Duggar pled guilty to child endangerment stemming from a babysitting incident
Just one day after the oldest Duggar son, Josh Duggar, was convicted on charges of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material, the oldest Duggar daughter, Jana Duggar, faced charges of child endangerment. On September 9, 2021, she received a citation for endangering the welfare of a minor. Although she initially pleaded not guilty to the citation, she ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of endangering the child and was fined $880.
Later, Jana took to Instagram, where she confirmed via an Instagram Story that the charges stemmed from a babysitting incident. According to her, she was babysitting when a minor slipped out the door. A passerby noticed the unaccompanied minor and contacted police, resulting in the citation and a follow-up from child welfare services. Jana wrote (via NBC News), "It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community. I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end I was just upset at myself that it happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that's truly what mattered the most to me."
Most internet users responded with sympathy for Jana's charges, which seemed to stem from an honest mistake. However, it did raise concerns about Jana's workload and the strain Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar placed on their daughters to help with child-rearing.
Jill Duggar Dillard accused Jim Bob Duggar of manipulation and lack of compensation for filming
If you've wondered whatever happened to Jill Duggar Dillard after "19 Kids and Counting," you may be surprised to learn she emerged as the outcast of the Duggar family, distancing herself from some of their extreme views and speaking out against her father, Jim Bob Duggar's actions. In her book, "Counting the Cost," she details a bit of what led to her becoming estranged from her father and to her and her husband, Derick Dillard, setting boundaries with her family. According to her, the Duggar patriarch tricked her into filming "Counting On" and denied his children compensation for filming.
Duggar Dillard recalls Jim Bob caught her and Dillard off guard by presenting her with a contract the day of their wedding. Jim Bob didn't explain what the contract was, but Duggar Dillard trusted him and signed it without reading it over. Later, she learned that the paperwork she signed made her contractually obligated to five more years of filming. She claimed she and Dillard never would've signed the paperwork if they had known what it contained.
In her book, she also estimates that Jim Bob earned over $8 million from TLC, including money from "Counting On," which most assumed was for the Duggar daughters. According to Duggar Dillard, though, Jim Bob never paid his children for years of filming. At one point, he offered his adult children just $80,000 each. After the Dillards refused to accept Jim Bob's terms, he wrote them a $175,000 check, which still seems like a very small amount for 13 years of filming.
Shiny Happy People exposed the truth of the Duggars' affiliation with IBLP
"Shiny Happy People" Season 1, subtitled "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," focuses on the controversies of the Duggar family. In addition to exploring Josh Duggar's sex offenses, the docuseries delves into the Duggar family's affiliation with the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Many viewers recognized the Duggars as an ultra-conservative and religious family, but few understood their connection to IBLP, which was founded by Christian Minister Bill Gothard.
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar used IBLP's Advanced Training Institute (ATI) homeschooling program. ATI's curriculum includes pushing a patriarchal hierarchy in which the husband/father of the family is directly beneath "God" and given full authority over the wife and children. Later, 34 women came forward with accusations of sexual harassment and abuse against Gothard, resulting in his decision to step down from IBLP.
"Shiny Happy People" examines how Gothard's IBLP seemed to contribute significantly to the abuse of women and children within followers as he advocated for patriarchal authority and encouraged "breaking [the] will" of their small children (via BBC). Jill Duggar Dillard described IBLP as a cult and warned about the dangers that remained in the organization's principles long after Gothard's removal. She explained (via People), "My dad even said somewhat recently on a family group text, he was like, 'You owe your life to Mr. Gothard.' I'm like, 'No,' I think that you just have to not look at the sugarcoating, or whatever. They try and gloss it up and repackage it. But you have to look at the long haul, how it really flushed out. What do these principles look like."
If you or someone you know is dealing with spiritual abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Joseph Duggar became the second Duggar son at the center of a molestation case
On March 18, 2026, the third-oldest Duggar son, Joseph Duggar, became the second Duggar child at the center of a molestation case. Police arrested Duggar on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior toward a minor under 12 years of age after he confessed to his actions to the victim's father. The crime occurred in 2020 when Duggar was on a family vacation in Florida. During the trip, the then-nine-year-old victim alleged Duggar touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions.
According to the victim, Duggar encouraged her to sit on his lap or next to him during the vacation, after which he covered them with a blanket to conceal his inappropriate touching. Duggar later apologized for his actions, after which the abuse stopped. After the victim's father learned of the abuse, he confronted Duggar in March 2026, upon which Duggar confessed to him and detectives from Tontitown, Arkansas. Following his arrest, authorities extradited Duggar to Florida for charges of lewd and lascivious behavior.
On March 31, 2026, Duggar posted bail. He was released from custody on a $600,000 bond, but with strict restrictions. A Florida judge ordered him to have no unsupervised contact with minors, which includes his four children and two of his siblings. Duggar and his wife, Kendra, were once a focal point of "Counting On." Following Duggar's arrest, streaming platforms seemingly quietly removed the show from their content libraries.
Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar faced additional charges of child endangerment and false imprisonment
Joseph Duggar's shocking arrest took an even more disturbing turn when authorities arrested his wife, Kendra Duggar, as well. Police arrested Kendra — two days after Joseph's arrest — on charges of child endangerment and false imprisonment unrelated to her husband's molestation case. In addition to his initial charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, Joseph received the same charges as Kendra for child endangerment and false imprisonment.
According to a source close to the family, following Duggar's arrest, Kendra received a home inspection. During the inspection, authorities found Kendra and Joseph had locks on the exterior doors of their home. Kendra was released the same day of her arrest on a $1,470 bond.
It's unclear why the family had exterior locks on their home doors. In 2015, Jessa Duggar revealed on "The Kelly File" that her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, had taken a similar initiative after their oldest son, Josh Duggar, confessed to molesting his sisters. Upon learning of their son's behavior, the Duggars didn't contact police but implemented their own safeguards by locking the children in their bedrooms at night. Such actions, though, pose significant risks to the children's safety in the case of a fire or other emergency.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).