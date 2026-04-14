Trump Changes His Tune On Riley Gaines After AI Controversy & It's So Embarrassing For Her

Donald Trump's oversized ego led to him posting an AI photo of himself as a Jesus-like figure, and it spurred such backlash from across the political spectrum that it ended up getting taken down. One critique came from Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer who has used her fifth-place tie with a transgender athlete to help fuel her work as a conservative political activist. On X, Gaines questioned why Trump posted the controversial image and wrote, "1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked." But when Trump was asked during a phone interview with CBS News if her critique was one of the reasons that he took the post down, he said, "I didn't listen to Riley Gaines. I'm not a big fan of Riley, actually."

It's a change of tune for Trump. Trump introduced Gaines at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2022, and he referred to her as "a great person ... a beautiful, great swimmer," per the Independent). For her part, Gaines has been a staunch supporter of Trump's for years, including speaking at a campaign event for him in 2024.

We aren't entirely surprised that Trump wouldn't be happy with Gaines after she publicly spoke out against him. He seems to prize loyalty above all else, and we've seen Trump basically beg people to love him before. So he couldn't have been happy to hear the criticism, even if it's from someone he says he doesn't listen to. It's not quite the level of drama that we saw with the end of Trump's bromance with Elon Musk, but watching Gaines respond to his clapback has been cringeworthy.