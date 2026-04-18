The Stunning Transformation Of Brendan Fraser's Son Holden
From his role in "George of the Jungle" to his iconic part in The Mummy franchise, actor Brendan Fraser has dazzled audiences with his fun performances and acting skills since the 1990s. As part of Brendan Fraser's complete transformation through the years, the actor took on his biggest role when he became a father.
Brendan Fraser and his ex-wife, Afton Smith, share three boys together: Griffin Arthur Fraser, Holden Fletcher Fraser, and Leland Francis Fraser. In a 2010 interview with Parade, Brendan expressed his adoration for his children. "I always hug and kiss them whether they like it or not. I'm like, 'Come here, you,' and you blow raspberries on them. That's what I do," the actor said. "I'd throw myself in front of a train if I had to for their well being. That doesn't mean you can protect them from everything, but you have to try."
Brendan's middle child, Holden, was born on August 16, 2004. He has since gone through his own major transformation from being just a kid to an accomplished student and dedicated actor in his own right. From dealing with a medical issue as a child to following in his dad's acting footsteps, Brendan Fraser's son, Holden, has undergone all this while supported by his famous father.
Holden Fraser was diagnosed with epilepsy
The stunning transformation of Brendan Fraser's son, Holden Fraser, did not come without challenges. In a 2023 interview with Greenwich Magazine, Holden was asked what the greatest challenge he had to overcome in life was, and his answer gave insight into the struggles he faced as a child. Holden revealed that he was diagnosed with benign Rolandic epilepsy when he was in fourth grade, and explained how it affected his life at the time.
"[benign Rolandic epilepsy] causes seizures going in and out of sleep," Holden said. "It was an immensely stressful and frightening experience at such a young age." He began taking medication that helped his condition, but he still was concerned about how the seizures would affect him going forward. "While medication got [the seizures] under control for some period of time, I was worried that the seizures would follow me for the rest of my life," he explained. Luckily for Holden, when he was tested for epilepsy again at the age of 16, he learned that he outgrew the condition, and has not had a seizure since. Holden is not the only one of Brendan's three sons born differently abled; Holden's older brother, Griffin Fraser, was diagnosed with autism. Brendan has shown that he's always there for his sons and supports them no matter what life brings their way.
Holden Fraser grew up as a child of divorce
Not all Hollywood romances last. Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith, the mother of his three children and now ex-wife, is one such relationship that ended. What we know about Brendan Fraser's three sons is that they grew up with divorced parents; Holden Fraser's parents divorced after almost a decade of marriage in 2007. Holden was only a toddler, so he grew up without both parents living under the same roof.
While lingering resentment can color some divorces, that was not the case for Brendan's divorce. The truth about Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith's divorce is that there was no bitter back and forth between the two; rather, the ex-spouses successfully co-parented their three kids together. Despite Smith and Brendan's divorce being finalized in 2009, their relationship evolved into one that went beyond just co-parents. When Brendan was a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show," he shared advice about how to parent after divorce. "Have a great relationship with your partner, and that way you'll never not put your kids first," the actor said (via Paramount Press Express). That's just what Brendan did; the two ex-spouses became friends, and there was no resentment by the time the world got to meet Brendan Fraser's girlfriend, Jeanne Moore, in 2022. Holden has spent time with his dad and his new girlfriend; the three have been seen together in public on red carpets.
Holden Fraser started acting in middle school
With George of the Jungle for a father, proverbially swinging onto the vine of acting could prove to be intimidating. Yet Holden Fraser didn't let his famous father's professional success deter him, and he followed in his dad's footsteps. Holden revealed in his interview with Greenwich Magazine that he did not always dream of the spotlight; he wanted to be a writer before transitioning to acting. Brendan's son began acting in middle school when he tried out for a play at the encouragement of his theatre teacher. Holden auditioned for the lead in his school's production of the musical "Oliver!," and while he did not get the lead, the musical ended up being the catalyst that led to his love of acting.
"Until about two years ago, I wasn't sure [acting] was something I was confident in and could realistically pursue," Holden said in the interview. "It's been an external validation with huge support from teachers and friends and family, and now I feel it, too." When the curtain fell on his last high school performance, "Newsies," Holden got emotional. "It was a really personal moment for that final curtain call," the theater student explained. "They do a little thank you, and I was able to give flowers to the director, Mr. Potter, who I'd worked very closely with for the past six years. It was a sad and wonderful goodbye."
Brendan Fraser's sons supported his comeback
Brendan Fraser was a familiar face on screen for much of the 1990s and 2000s, from one of his most well known roles in The Mummy franchise to his role in the movie "Crash." Yet, after he became a father, the actor gradually stopped taking as many acting roles. In an interview with Variety, the seasoned actor said, "I know that the time I needed to take for personal reasons and for family reasons was all time well spent."
In 2022, the famous actor experienced a comeback of sorts with his role in the movie "The Whale." Two of Brendan's now-adult sons, Holden and Leland Fraser, showed support for their father's latest role when they attended a New York City screening of the Oscar-winning movie, which stars Brendan as Charlie, a lonely English teacher who attempts to repair his relationship with his estranged teenage daughter.
In real life, the actor has a close relationship with his children, unlike the character he plays in "The Whale." Holden's love and support of his dad is evident by his attendance at the big events in his dad's life. On E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet" interview (via E! Online), Holden spoke of his dad's Hollywood comeback: "We are unbelievably proud ... Over the moon."
Holden Fraser became involved in LGBTQ+ advocacy
While Holden Fraser has not publicly come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community himself, he has been an active ally for the community since he was a teenager. During his high school years, Brendan Fraser's son was co-president of the LGBTQ+ club at his school, where he helped fundraise for The Trevor Project (a non-profit organization that works to support LGBTQ+ youth and prevent suicide) and collaborated with teachers at his school to help make their classrooms a more accepting space. In his interview with Greenwich Magazine, Holden said, "[LGBTQ+ inclusiveness] is an issue that, at Brunswick, doesn't get as much exposure." During his time as co-president, he worked to establish and build the organization. "We've built up this really great foundation," Holden said. "I'm fairly happy where I've left it."
During his time in high school, Holden was also involved in advocacy work for Abilis, a non-profit organization in Connecticut that works with folks of all abilities, including his older brother, Griffin Fraser. Partially because of Holden's involvement in these activities, he won the Yale Alumni Award, a distinction given to a student of strong character actively involved in extracurriculars.
Holden Fraser was named a teen to watch
In 2023, the stunning transformation of Brendan Fraser's son, Holden Fraser, was publicly recognized. After his high school graduation, the actor's son was named one of 10 teenagers to watch by Greenwich Magazine that year. Each September, for over 10 years, the Connecticut publication has highlighted local students of extraordinary abilities and recognized their accomplishments, from high academic performance to outstanding sports ability and activism.
Holden was interviewed by the publication about his high school experience, including his aforementioned theatre performances and the various school clubs he was involved in. Each of the 10 teens to watch were also asked about their greatest challenges, the words they live by, and other topics. While some of the chosen teenagers listed their favorite quotes from celebrities, proverbs, and philosophers such as Confucius, when asked about the words he lives by, Holden had a different answer. He gave insight into his life philosophy when he responded with a quote from the musician Leonard Cohen: "If you don't become the ocean, you'll be seasick every day."
In the profile piece, Holden also reflected on his past freshman self. "Early on it was really easy to slip into this sort of fatalistic attitude, where I thought every mistake I made meant I wasn't smart enough or talented enough," he explained. The teenager shared the important lesson he learned: "I've realized that every mistake has been vital in shaping me as a performer and a person."
Holden Fraser enrolled at New York University
By the time Holden Fraser's profile in Greenwich Magazine was published in 2023, he was a freshman in college. Like many celebrity kids, such as Dylan and Cole Sprouse and supermodel Karlie Kloss, who all studied at New York University, Brendan Fraser's son also began his undergraduate studies at the prestigious university. Holden became a student at the Tisch School of the Arts in 2023, a school within the university that boasts famous alumni such as performers Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and film director Spike Lee (who is also a professor at his alma mater).
Given the passion Holden showed for the performing arts during his high school years, it comes as no surprise that Brendan's middle child is also studying to become an actor. New York University's location in the heart of the city lets Holden be on campus for his studies while also pursuing opportunities in the city, such as modeling.
Holden Fraser got into the world of modeling
Another aspect of the stunning transformation of Brendan Fraser's son, Holden Fraser, is his entrance into the world of modeling. With a staggering height of 6-foot-3-inches, Holden's tall stature makes him a perfect fit for modeling. Holden's creativity encompasses both the acting world and the fashion world. He signed with the modeling agency Marilyn Agency, which was originally founded in Paris but now also has a branch in the heart of New York City. The prestigious modeling firm Holden joined has signed many models who went on to discover fame in the fashion and modeling world. Some of the most well-known models in the country, such as Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, were previously represented by the same modeling agency that represents Brendan's son.
Holden has his own profile page on the modeling agency's website, which features images from his past modeling gigs showing off various outfits and poses. His page on Marilyn Agency's website also showcases studio shots, headshots, and photos taken outside against scenic backdrops and on the street; a wide range that demonstrates his modeling skills. Yet, when it comes to Holden's modeling career, he does more than just model for print publications.
Holden Fraser hit the runway at New York Fashion Week
Whether you're a fan of fashion or not, almost everyone recognizes that New York Fashion Week is a major deal; celebrities are spotted, fashion trends are set, and models are discovered. Brendan Fraser's son, Leland Fraser, previously walked the runway for Peter Do's Helmut Lang. Leland's younger brother, Holden Fraser, was spotted on the runway in the years after. Holden first walked the runway in 2023, when he was one of the models in Hermès' "Walking on Air" show. Then, in 2025, at only 20 years of age, Holden was chosen to be part of the Todd Snyder Fall/Winter fashion show.
While Holden's famous father typically stays out of the spotlight these days, on February 6, 2025, Brendan attended the fashion show to support Holden as he walked the runway. "The Mummy" actor was front row in the audience, showing support for his son and his endeavor into the fashion and modeling world. The proud father-and-son duo posed with each other for pictures on the red carpet.
Holden Fraser flaunted his new relationship
In a time of often complicated "situationships," Brendan Fraser's son, Holden Fraser, made it clear that, when it came to his own love life, his relationship status was not single. On Valentine's Day in 2026, Holden hard launched his relationship with his girlfriend to mark the romantic day. He has never publicly commented on his love life previously, but revealed his relationship status that year with an Instagram post.
Holden captioned the Instagram post, "IKEA is for lovers," and tagged his girlfriend in a carousel of pictures of the two of them. He posted a photo of the two of them walking into Ikea, a photo of them playing on a swing outside, and sweet selfies laying in the grass and camping. His girlfriend showed off their love on her own Instagram profile on Valentine's Day that year; she posted a black-and-white photostrip of the couple cozying up side-by-side, as well as a picture of her boyfriend hanging from a tree, with the caption "Lucky me!" While the couple has not shared how long they've been together, nor have they publicly shared details of their relationship, it's clear from the photos they shared that they have enjoyed many different adventures together in the time they've known one another.