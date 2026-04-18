The Stunning Transformation Of Brendan Fraser's Son Holden

From his role in "George of the Jungle" to his iconic part in The Mummy franchise, actor Brendan Fraser has dazzled audiences with his fun performances and acting skills since the 1990s. As part of Brendan Fraser's complete transformation through the years, the actor took on his biggest role when he became a father.

Brendan Fraser and his ex-wife, Afton Smith, share three boys together: Griffin Arthur Fraser, Holden Fletcher Fraser, and Leland Francis Fraser. In a 2010 interview with Parade, Brendan expressed his adoration for his children. "I always hug and kiss them whether they like it or not. I'm like, 'Come here, you,' and you blow raspberries on them. That's what I do," the actor said. "I'd throw myself in front of a train if I had to for their well being. That doesn't mean you can protect them from everything, but you have to try."

Brendan's middle child, Holden, was born on August 16, 2004. He has since gone through his own major transformation from being just a kid to an accomplished student and dedicated actor in his own right. From dealing with a medical issue as a child to following in his dad's acting footsteps, Brendan Fraser's son, Holden, has undergone all this while supported by his famous father.