Fox News Host Jessica Tarlov's Face Completely Changes When She Ditches Her Glasses
Everybody knows the classic Hollywood trope where removing a girl's glasses turns her from an outsider to an it-girl. However, the results are rarely as dramatic as they seem in the movies. But with Fox News host Jessica Tarlov's marriage being something out of a Hallmark Movie, it's safe to say that her post-glasses transformation is nothing short of a romcom leading lady.
Tarlov put the free space on her face to good use, opting for some bold brows and flashy false lashes for Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards. She also shook up her casual lob by seemingly employing a "Bump-It", the Gen X and Millennial staple for adding some volume to the crown. Tarlov's makeup and frame-free face definitely take the edge off her typically colorful and graphic accessory in the photo above, giving this look a softer vibe despite a striking black dress. Considering that Tarlov is the only Democrat amongst her fellow hosts of Fox's "The Five," it's highly unlikely that slipping on some contacts for the event would have been the most uncomfortable moment in her week.
Considering the plastic surgery rumors plaguing Tarlov's "The Five" co-host Jeanine Pirro, it's also refreshing to see a drastic change in appearance that doesn't involve fillers or facial reconstruction. However, it's also imaginable that letting her hair down was a massive relief following Tarlov's many tragedies. Aside from political differences with Fox fans, the liberal voice for the program has also received snide remarks for her choice to wear her typical frames on air.
Fans of The Five conclude a lot about Jessica Tarlov based on her glasses
One might do well in not judging a book by its cover, but appearances are rarely without connotations. There might be a lot you don't know about Fox News host Jessica Tarlov, but Fox audiences insist that her choice to wear glasses signals a lot more than meets the eye.
Viewers of Fox's "The Five" dedicated an entire Reddit post to uncovering the "mystery" behind Tarlov's glasses. The original poster claimed, "She only wears [them] on The Five, nowhere else on camera." One user suggested, "I think she wears them cause she needs to read the teleprompter," with another replying, "I've heard her say that's exactly why." Although this explanation from Tarlov is not traceable, it wouldn't be an unlikely story. A different user claimed under the post, "She only wears them on the five to make herself look more intelligent," with another reply echoing, "Because she's a phony and wants to appear smarter than she actually is."
While online forums can be pretty hit or miss when it comes to hard truths, this attack on Tarlov's glasses did lead to some users calling into question why her accessory was being made into such a big deal. One user called the original poster out, writing, "The fact is that you would rather focus on anything besides what she has to say because you don't like it." The perceived truth about the Fox anchor's glasses seems to differ depending on the fan. Who would have thought that glasses could be so polarizing?