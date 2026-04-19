Fox News Host Jessica Tarlov's Face Completely Changes When She Ditches Her Glasses

Everybody knows the classic Hollywood trope where removing a girl's glasses turns her from an outsider to an it-girl. However, the results are rarely as dramatic as they seem in the movies. But with Fox News host Jessica Tarlov's marriage being something out of a Hallmark Movie, it's safe to say that her post-glasses transformation is nothing short of a romcom leading lady.

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Tarlov put the free space on her face to good use, opting for some bold brows and flashy false lashes for Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards. She also shook up her casual lob by seemingly employing a "Bump-It", the Gen X and Millennial staple for adding some volume to the crown. Tarlov's makeup and frame-free face definitely take the edge off her typically colorful and graphic accessory in the photo above, giving this look a softer vibe despite a striking black dress. Considering that Tarlov is the only Democrat amongst her fellow hosts of Fox's "The Five," it's highly unlikely that slipping on some contacts for the event would have been the most uncomfortable moment in her week.

Considering the plastic surgery rumors plaguing Tarlov's "The Five" co-host Jeanine Pirro, it's also refreshing to see a drastic change in appearance that doesn't involve fillers or facial reconstruction. However, it's also imaginable that letting her hair down was a massive relief following Tarlov's many tragedies. Aside from political differences with Fox fans, the liberal voice for the program has also received snide remarks for her choice to wear her typical frames on air.