Demi Moore Is Totally Different In Photos Taken Before Rumored Plastic Surgery

Plenty of celebs have undergone drastic face transformations that ultimately left them unrecognizable. For some stars, though, their metamorphosis is a bit subtler. These days, Demi Moore often looks just as stunning as she did in her younger years. And she's probably not the first person who comes to mind when most people think of celebs whose appearances have changed over the course of their career. Even so, there are pics of Moore that indicate how much plastic surgery seemingly changed her face over time. Comparing photos of her younger years to how she looks today prove that Moore hasn't aged entirely naturally.

No one can deny that Moore's transformation has been stunning. But it can be easy to forget how she looked when her career first took off. And when looking at pics from this era knowing what she looks like today, many folks will likely be shocked at just how much she's changed over time.