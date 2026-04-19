Demi Moore Is Totally Different In Photos Taken Before Rumored Plastic Surgery
Plenty of celebs have undergone drastic face transformations that ultimately left them unrecognizable. For some stars, though, their metamorphosis is a bit subtler. These days, Demi Moore often looks just as stunning as she did in her younger years. And she's probably not the first person who comes to mind when most people think of celebs whose appearances have changed over the course of their career. Even so, there are pics of Moore that indicate how much plastic surgery seemingly changed her face over time. Comparing photos of her younger years to how she looks today prove that Moore hasn't aged entirely naturally.
No one can deny that Moore's transformation has been stunning. But it can be easy to forget how she looked when her career first took off. And when looking at pics from this era knowing what she looks like today, many folks will likely be shocked at just how much she's changed over time.
A teenage pic shows her natural look
Nobody looks the same in their 60s as they did in high school. So, surely no one will be surprised to see how different Demi Moore looked in a photo of her putting makeup on back in 1977. Even so, seeing a photo like this one shows how Moore looked at her most natural. It's interesting to see that Moore's hair looked considerably lighter, implying that her signature high-contrast coloring may not be entirely natural. There are also some noticeable facial differences that don't look like typical aging.
Her cheeks look different in an early headshot
Demi Moore was just 20 years old in this headshot from 1982. Like everyone, she's aged in the past four decades. Yet, this photo shows a particularly natural-looking Moore, with noticeable skin texture and chapped-looking lips. These days, Moore is a full-blown A-lister, and she's seldom photographed with a hair out of place. Aside from her more down-to-earth look, this photo shows off Moore's high cheekbones. Despite their prominence, they aren't nearly as chiseled as they are today and this likely has to do with more than simple age-related volume loss.
Older photos might hint at a rhinoplasty
Demi Moore has never publicly confirmed she got a nose job but there has been speculation that she underwent a rhinoplasty at some point in her career. In lots of older photos, it's easy to see why plenty of people think Moore may have had a rhinoplasty, albeit a subtle one. This photo of Moore and her then-hubby Bruce Willis at a 1989 Oscars party is a great example of this; her nose shape looks a bit different than what's shown in more current pictures.
Demi Moore's eye shape appears to have changed over time
With just one look at this 1992 photo of Demi Moore, it's easy to see the star's eye shape remains one of her biggest changes over the years. This photo shows Moore's prominent hooded lids. Today, however, her lids don't appear hooded at all. Hooded eyelids don't typically go away with age. They do go away with the increasingly popular upper blepharoplasty, though. So, it's certainly possible that this procedure played a role in Moore's evolving appearance.
One pic, in particular, points toward lip filler
Demi Moore looked stunning alongside costar Emilio Estevez while promoting their classic 1985 brat pack flick, "St. Elmo's Fire." This photo of Moore in her early 20s, however, puts one of the actor's most obvious facial changes on display. Her lips are noticeably thin here, and now in her 60s, they're significantly plumper. In photos of Moore today, she doesn't appear to have lip filler that's egregious and hard to ignore like some of her fellow celebrities. Looking at her in her younger years, though, it's hard to deny that she has almost certainly enhanced her lips.
Her hair today is a far cry from her old signature pixie cut
When thinking of Demi Moore, many people recall her super-cropped haircut in the late 80s and 90s. She rocked the iconic cut at the premiere of "When Harry Met Sally" in 1989. These days, we're used to seeing Moore with hair that's basically the opposite of this choppy pixie cut. She usually sports long, straight locks with a middle part. A haircut can certainly transform someone's look and the difference between this look and the style she prefers today definitely alters her whole vibe.