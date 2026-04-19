​​Erika Kirk's Style Has Totally Transformed Over The Years

Since Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September 2025, his widow's style has been the subject of much discourse. From the her shiny statement pantsuits to a viral 2026 Druski skit that saw the comic dress as a conservative American woman, aka Erika Kirk, there's been many a tweet and even some conspiracy theories about her wardrobe.

Although she donned black in the wake of her husband's death, Erika is something of a colorful, fashion-forward, and maximalist dresser. It's a style that can't and hasn't been ignored. "WHO is this woman's stylist? The ghost of Tammy Faye Bakker?" asked one user on X over a video of Erika wearing a glittering gold suit at a Turning Point USA summit. "What is this bingo night at the casino?" they continued. Or, as another X user quipped, "She really is the white female Don King." Indeed, there have been many spicy Erika Kirk outfits that challenged her tradwife branding. However, the one-time "Summer House" star claims to not think about it that deeply. "I don't have a stylist," she said in 2026, per Fox News. "Like, I don't really care. I just am myself."

So, let's take a trip down memory lane, through the Fendi logo tops and sparkly suits, to see how her style has transformed over the years.