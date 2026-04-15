Meghan's Reported Rules For Harry On Australia Tour Hint Her Trust In Hubby Has Hit Paper-Thin Levels
Just about any time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are out and about, you can bet royal watchers will be eyeing them closely — and that the rumor mill will begin churning anew. Meghan and Harry have already been plagued by scandals in 2026, to say nothing of the endless gossip regarding potential trouble in paradise for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As you might expect, the celebrity couple's recent visit to Australia hasn't been immune to this trend, with reports regarding Meghan's alleged rules for Harry suggesting that her trust in her husband isn't exactly strong.
Citing an anonymous source, Woman's Day reported that the former "Suits" star barred Harry from contacting any ex-girlfriends during their tour of the Land Down Under. "Meghan's drawn a hard line on making sure there are no 'accidental run-ins' with his rumored Aussie exes, including Natalie Imbruglia," the alleged insider shared. "She wants him in 'low-key proud husband mode' and after those leaked 'snuggles' text messages to the British reporter, he's happy to comply."
Girl, you gotta ease up a little! That seriously looks painful 😬#MeghanMarkleExposed #MeghanMarkleIsANarcissist #RevealingTheNarc pic.twitter.com/jfyIcYaJhb
— Revealing (@RVealingthenarc) April 14, 2026
While the Duchess of Sussex was more than happy to let her hubby enjoy some nights out on the town, she also gave him a strict curfew, to curb the possibility of Harry's party-filled past making a comeback. "There's no denying he has a terrible track record when it comes to his judgement once the drinks are flowing, so this comes down to Meghan feeling he needs to be on a tight leash," the insider acknowledged. However, we should also point out that a source close to Meghan flat-out denied these supposedly spurious claims, reasoning that the Sussexes are booked solid anyway.
Online chatter isn't doing Meghan and Harry any favors
Though the insider with ties to Meghan Markle herself denied the reports regarding her strict rules for Prince Harry on their Australia trip, social media has spoken regardless — and the verdict, as usual, isn't in the royal defectors' favor. For example, many netizens zeroed in on an alleged "mask-slip" moment that involved Meghan getting territorial over Harry in Australia. As a result, the way she tends to hold his arm re-entered the chat. "Not sure what their insistence is of holding hands all the time on public tours? There's a time and appropriate place for this. It's like they're trying to prove something," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote in response to a clip of the duchess holding onto him.
Of course, there may be other reasons for this than mere possessiveness, with a source who spoke to Woman's Day also claiming that the Sussexes' game plan for Australia had them on significantly high alert. "Security is tight for the entire tour, but especially the women's retreat — after trolls vowed to disrupt and secretly record the event, which has a strict no-cameras policy and a social media ban," the insider divulged, adding, "In fact, Meghan's demanded even tighter controls, in addition to the professional security they've funded."