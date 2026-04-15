Meghan's Reported Rules For Harry On Australia Tour Hint Her Trust In Hubby Has Hit Paper-Thin Levels

Just about any time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are out and about, you can bet royal watchers will be eyeing them closely — and that the rumor mill will begin churning anew. Meghan and Harry have already been plagued by scandals in 2026, to say nothing of the endless gossip regarding potential trouble in paradise for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As you might expect, the celebrity couple's recent visit to Australia hasn't been immune to this trend, with reports regarding Meghan's alleged rules for Harry suggesting that her trust in her husband isn't exactly strong.

Citing an anonymous source, Woman's Day reported that the former "Suits" star barred Harry from contacting any ex-girlfriends during their tour of the Land Down Under. "Meghan's drawn a hard line on making sure there are no 'accidental run-ins' with his rumored Aussie exes, including Natalie Imbruglia," the alleged insider shared. "She wants him in 'low-key proud husband mode' and after those leaked 'snuggles' text messages to the British reporter, he's happy to comply."

While the Duchess of Sussex was more than happy to let her hubby enjoy some nights out on the town, she also gave him a strict curfew, to curb the possibility of Harry's party-filled past making a comeback. "There's no denying he has a terrible track record when it comes to his judgement once the drinks are flowing, so this comes down to Meghan feeling he needs to be on a tight leash," the insider acknowledged. However, we should also point out that a source close to Meghan flat-out denied these supposedly spurious claims, reasoning that the Sussexes are booked solid anyway.