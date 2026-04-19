The Stunning Transformation Of The Pitt's Katherine LaNasa
Through its realistic and unrelenting portrayal of an emergency department at a hospital in Pittsburgh, HBO's "The Pitt" quickly became must-see television following its premiere in 2025. The ensemble cast is led by none other than "ER" alum Noah Wyle, and the vast roster features a wide range of actors that includes both relative Hollywood newcomers and industry veterans. As far as fan favorites go, few can compete with the day shift charge nurse with a strong Pittsburgh accent, Dana Evans.
Dana is played by Katherine LaNasa, who's already snagged multiple awards for her work as a supporting actress in "The Pitt," and this is most likely not the first time you've seen her on the screen. She's been working steadily since the '90s, though "The Pitt" is arguably her most buzzed-about gig to date — and she's thrilled to have landed such a hit role in her 50s. As LaNasa told Yahoo! Life in April 2026, "It's kind of like if you loved making coffee, and you made coffee for someone every day ... and then, one day, someone looked at you and said, 'This is such great coffee. I really love your coffee.' That's kind of what it feels like."
After getting her start on the stage — but not as an actor — LaNasa went on to become a fixture of the small screen. Here's how "The Pitt" actor got to where she is today.
She found her passion for dancing at 12
Katherine LaNasa was born in Louisiana on December 1, 1966. When she was 12 years old she discovered her love for ballet, thanks to a family friend who ran a local ballet studio. In an April 2026 interview with The Times, she shared that it was not long before she outgrew the studio where she got her start, and a summer spent at a dance camp was a wakeup call. "I was the best at my little studio, but everybody at the camp was better than me," she recalled. "I thought, I've got to find a better place to train."
Since most professional ballet dancers typically begin their training in grade school — or even earlier — LaNasa had some catching up to do. Nonetheless, she found relative success as she got to study at the North Carolina School of the Arts and Milwaukee Ballet. In 1986, she made her way to New York after Tony-nominated choreographer Karole Armitage invited a bright-eyed LaNasa to work for her as a traveling choreographer for her company. As LaNasa recalled to the Los Angeles Times, "I was with Karole about 2 1/2 years and we traveled all over the world. Her company does modern dance on pointe and it's very different from classical ballet. She gave me room and I learned a lot — as a dancer and as her assistant."
A documentary inspired Katherine LaNasa to take acting lessons from a legendary teacher
While touring Los Angeles under Karole Armitage's ballet company in 1987, Katherine LaNasa met actor Dennis Hopper, and her life was never the same. In 1989, they got married, and around that time, she left New York City for Los Angeles to live with Hopper. In 1990, she gave birth to their son.
During a February 2026 appearance on "Q with Tom Power," LaNasa reflected on how her ballet career more or less petered out in Los Angeles because the dance scene wasn't what she hoped for. "LA was so behind the times that it really wasn't anything that I wanted to do there," she said. However, around that time, she stumbled upon a documentary about the legendary acting instructor who developed the Meisner technique. This changed her entire trajectory altogether. "I saw a documentary about Sanford Meisner — Sandy Meisner as people know him — on PBS, and I was nine months pregnant, and it turned out that Sydney Pollack had made the documentary. ... I saw that documentary and was like, 'I don't know what this is, but I have to do that,'" she said.
And so, LaNasa decided to not only give acting class a shot, but actually study under Meisner. She trained with the revered acting teacher for two-and-a-half years. "I loved every minute of it, and I learned how to act from him," she said.
Katherine LaNasa found her acting breakthrough on sitcoms
Soon after she began studying with Sanford Meisner, Katherine LaNasa was landing real-deal acting gigs. Throughout the '90s, she popped up on drama series like "Touched By An Angel" and "The Practice." She also got a chance to act alongside the cast of "Seinfeld" in 1995 and the cast of "3rd Rock from the Sun" in 1996 in guest roles. It wouldn't be until 2001 that LaNasa had her first lead as Bess Bernstein-Flynn Keats in "Three Sisters." The NBC sitcom premiered in 2001 and ran for two seasons.
Looking back on this particular era of her career in the aforementioned "Q with Tom Power" interview, she shared that sitcom roles are just what made sense for her at that time. However, she also felt that she didn't quite fit into the sitcom mold. "I kind of got a late start with acting, and I was always trying to work in television, particularly sitcoms, because I had a kid, and it wasn't so much going for the movies," she said. "And all of the writers wanted me because I was like the pretty girl that was weird. So, it was like they thought they could sell my face to the network, but I had the kookiness inside that they wanted. And the networks were always like, 'What is this?' They were like, 'No, we don't get this. You're either this or you're that. You're either a character actress or you're pretty.'"
In 2012, Katherine LaNasa married Grant Show
After divorcing Dennis Hopper in 1992, Katherine LaNasa later met her second husband, French Stewart, while guest-starring in "3rd Rock from the Sun" in 1996. LaNasa and Stewart married in 1998 and then divorced in 2009. LaNasa met her current husband, actor Grant Show, while they were both working on the HBO drama "Big Love."
In an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," LaNasa shared that they got to know each other between scenes. "I would go on, and I would come off, and then he would go on, and we would just talk. And he said he was a real hound dog, but something in him told him to leave me alone," she shared. "And the truth is my son's dad [Dennis Hopper] had just died, and I wasn't interested in guys."
Their spark was undeniable, though, and when their paths crossed six months later, their relationship was off to the races. In 2012, the two announced their engagement and held their ceremony in Topanga, California, just a month later. The two remain happily married, with LaNasa celebrating their 13th anniversary in 2025 on Instagram. "Great year, baby," she wrote. "Love you to pieces. Happy 13."
Her role in Jayne Mansfield's Car was a 'game-changer' for her confidence
By the time the 2010s began, Katherine LaNasa had a long list of acting credits to her name, including guest spots on primetime hits like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Boston Legal," as well as recurring roles on shows like "Two and a Half Men" and "Judging Amy." However, the direction of her career took a totally different turn after she was asked to audition for "Jayne Mansfield's Car," a 2012 film produced by Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton.
Initially, LaNasa tried out for one of the film's smaller roles only to get rejected. However, this would not be the end of her journey with the project. During a panel at the 2025 ATX TV Festival, LaNasa shared that Thornton later reached out to her to let her know he wanted her to play a lead female role instead. "That was like a game-changer," she said. "It gave me a lot of confidence after that." She expressed a similar sentiment in a 2013 interview with Palm Springs Life, stating how lucky she was to have a chance to be part of this cast, which also included Robert Duvall, John Hurt, and Kevin Bacon. "If you don't get an opportunity like that, you might think you really have the goods, but you never know if you do or not," she explained. "So, to get that opportunity to go so swimmingly ... it made me feel like I can play in this pool."
Katherine LaNasa welcomed her second child in 2014
In 1990, Katherine LaNasa and Dennis Hopper welcomed their son, Henry Hopper. Over two decades later, LaNasa had her second child. In 2014, she announced on Instagram that she and her third husband, Grant Show, are now the parents to a daughter named Eloise Show. "Welcome to the world #BabyEloise!" she wrote in the caption, paired with a photo of Eloise's baby feet.
"I have children that are 24 years apart in age and so, I feel like I've just been mothering my whole life," LaNasa quipped to the Associated Press in 2026. All the while, her career never really slowed down. As she said on the aforementioned episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," she managed to find the right work-life balance. "It's funny to be a woman that really has a strong drive to be a mother and also is incredibly ambitious with their work," she said. "And I think I've always been both those things." LaNasa also acknowledged that it helps to have a supportive partner, noting that Grant's happy to hold down the fort while she's busy with "The Pitt." "He's being a stay-at-home dad right now," she stated. "We're taking turns."
Her career continued to take unexpected twists and turns
2012 was a busy year for Katherine LaNasa. In addition to playing Donna in "Jayne Mansfield's Car," that year she appeared in the Jay Roach-helmed comedy flick "The Campaign," starring alongside comedic legends like Will Ferrell and Jason Sudeikis. Two years after that, "Satisfaction" hit the small screen. In the USA Network series, she played Adriana, a woman who runs a high-end male escort service.
In a 2014 interview with Eclipse Magazine, LaNasa shared that the role fell into her lap after she was let go from a movie part she really wanted. "I had gotten fired because I was pregnant," she said. "That same day, I was supposed to meet with my coach to break down the script for this new movie. I had gotten the script for 'Satisfaction' on my way there after a call from my agent."
And so, LaNasa had to decide which project she'd go all in on. "I was upset because I wanted to play the part in a movie I got fired from," she admitted. "Instead of the movie script, I read the 'Satisfaction' script in her house. I went home and taped it in my bathroom. The tape I made on my iPad went to network and got me the job."
Kathrine LaNasa landed a larger-than-life character in a short-lived CW series
Though Katherine LaNasa's acting career seemed to be on the upswing in the early 2010s, the latter half of the decade was filled with series cancellations. "Satisfaction" was axed after only two seasons. She was brought on to play Sally in "Imposters," but the Bravo scripted series was cancelled after 20 episodes. In 2020, LaNasa appeared in "Katy Keene," a drama-slash-musical that starred "Pretty Little Liars" actor Lucy Hale as the lead.
A spinoff of the CW's "Riverdale," the series followed four aspiring artists looking to make it in New York City. LaNasa more or less channeled her inner Meryl Streep from "The Devil Wears Prada" for the role of Gloria Grandbilt, a high-strung personal shopper and mentor to Katy, who was her assistant. On paper, the role may seem too off-kilter for the grounded LaNasa, but as she told Starry Magazine, she couldn't wait to make the character her own. "I just knew it was my part. There was something about it where I felt that if they liked what I was doing, I felt that I could bring something to it that was uniquely mine and that nobody else would be bringing to it," she said. "And I felt excited about what I was doing in it." The first and only "Katy Keene" was released in 2020. Evidently, the show couldn't survive the pandemic, despite the positive reception it garnered.
She got to return to ballet for the series Truth Be Told
Lest anyone think Katherine LaNasa hung up her ballet shoes for good after her acting career took off, she had a chance to show off her dance skills in the Apple TV+ series "Truth Be Told." For three seasons, LaNasa portrayed Noa Havilland, the producer of a popular true crime podcast in the show. Like LaNasa, Noa had a background in ballet, and this was showcased in the series.
To prepare for her character's dance scene, LaNasa busted out a pair of pointe shoes and hit the ballet barre for the first time in decades — and yes, she documented the moment for her Instagram followers. "They wrote a little piece for me in S2 of @truthbetold where my character Noa dances, so I tried to see how far I could take it," she wrote. "This is DAY 1 in pointe shoes after a 25 YEAR BREAK. It was really humbling to crawl back to this point, but also really inspiring to tackle something I NEVER thought I could attempt again. I am 53 in this post."
In 2026, LaNasa reposted the aforementioned video on Instagram and reflected on how ballet has shaped her as a performer and a person. "Ballet is the genesis of all my artistry. It saved my life. It has given me discipline and body awareness and control and a medium to express characters more fully through the specifics of how they move. LONG LIVE BALLET," she wrote.
The early 2020s were an especially challenging time for Katherine LaNasa
Like many actors, the pandemic left Katherine LaNasa's career hanging in the balance. During that period, LaNasa appeared in "Truth Be Told" and had a brief role in the short film "Black Karen," but for the most part, opportunities were few and far between. "Once we stopped auditioning in person, it got really hard," she told The Times in 2026. "I wasn't sure if I was going to work again."
And then, in 2023, LaNasa was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. As she shared in a 2025 feature for Women's Health, "I was coming off the third season premiere of the TV series 'Truth Be Told', and when the red carpet photos popped up online, I thought I looked happy and healthy. Due for my annual mammogram, I went in to see the doctor. After two mammograms and two biopsies, the results, this time, came back cancerous." She first learned she a higher risk of developing breast cancer back when she was on "Three Sisters," so she made it a point to get her annual mammograms after that. Though she was aware of the increased risk, the diagnosis still blindsided her. To treat the cancer, she underwent radiation and surgery.
It was a difficult and scary period, but LaNasa was able to channel this tragic chapter of her life into her role in "The Pitt." "My goal was for Dana to be a love letter and a thank you to all the people who treated me so kindly, so lovingly, and so thoughtfully when I had cancer," she wrote.
Her brief role in Daredevil overlapped with the success of The Pitt
The same year she became one of the core cast members of "The Pitt," Katherine LaNasa joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When she was undergoing radiation for breast cancer, LaNasa was offered a role in "Daredevil: Born Again" as the wife of Arthur Sledge, Artemis Sledge. The first season began filming in early 2024, and LaNasa's first day on the job overlapped with her last treatment day.
Though the first season of "The Pitt" began filming after production on "Daredevil: Born Again" started, LaNasa's first episode of "Daredevil: Born Again" didn't drop until after the first season of "The Pitt" hit HBO. After "The Pitt" premiered, it wasted no time becoming a critical and commercial hit, and LaNasa's Nurse Dana Evans quickly proved to be one of the series' standout characters. As of this writing, she's won an Emmy and was nominated for an award at the 2025 Gotham Television Awards.
LaNassa's two-episode stint in "Daredevil: Born Again" didn't garner award-season buzz quite like "The Pitt," but she was thrilled to be part of the MCU nonetheless. As she told Abe Friedtanzer from Awards Buzz in 2025, "I had a very small role in that, but I really had fun with everybody, and I was really lucky, the last episodes that I shot that were all in that big hall. It's Cipriani in New York, and — this is a funny little fact — where I was sitting at the Gotham Awards was where I was filming 'Daredevil,' and that was the last job that I did before 'The Pitt.'" Talk about a full-circle moment.