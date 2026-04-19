The Stunning Transformation Of The Pitt's Katherine LaNasa

Through its realistic and unrelenting portrayal of an emergency department at a hospital in Pittsburgh, HBO's "The Pitt" quickly became must-see television following its premiere in 2025. The ensemble cast is led by none other than "ER" alum Noah Wyle, and the vast roster features a wide range of actors that includes both relative Hollywood newcomers and industry veterans. As far as fan favorites go, few can compete with the day shift charge nurse with a strong Pittsburgh accent, Dana Evans.

Dana is played by Katherine LaNasa, who's already snagged multiple awards for her work as a supporting actress in "The Pitt," and this is most likely not the first time you've seen her on the screen. She's been working steadily since the '90s, though "The Pitt" is arguably her most buzzed-about gig to date — and she's thrilled to have landed such a hit role in her 50s. As LaNasa told Yahoo! Life in April 2026, "It's kind of like if you loved making coffee, and you made coffee for someone every day ... and then, one day, someone looked at you and said, 'This is such great coffee. I really love your coffee.' That's kind of what it feels like."

After getting her start on the stage — but not as an actor — LaNasa went on to become a fixture of the small screen. Here's how "The Pitt" actor got to where she is today.