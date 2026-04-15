Journalist Addresses Barron Trump Romance Rumors As Public Interest In His Love Life Rages On

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Shortly after Barron Trump became a student at New York University, interest in his romantic prospects started building. "He's really popular with the ladies," one insider divulged to People in December 2024. The following spring, Barron reportedly had a girlfriend. However, by the fall 2025 semester, Barron's rumored romance seemed to be over. Donald Trump's youngest son was making some big changes, transferring to NYU's Washington, D.C., location, and romance was apparently falling on his list of priorities. Even so, that hasn't stopped people from matchmaking Barron and Princess Isabella of Denmark and, in April 2026, journalist and author Rikki Schlott. After a since-deleted X post linking Schlott and Barron racked up the views, she decided to shut down the gossip, reposting it with the caption, "That's a no."

While it's unclear what catalyzed the rumor, Schlott's written some articles about Barron's college experience. In one New York Post piece, Schlott referred to Barron as "hunky."

Schlott's decision to refute this relationship rumor generated a fair bit of snark toward both her and Barron. "Too low even for a NYpost reporter," responded one, insulting the outlet she worked for the last five years. Another leaped to Barron's defense, asserting, "That's a relief. He could do so much better than a journalist." A third sympathized with both Schlott and Barron, remarking, "I'd hate to be a victim of random shipping like this."