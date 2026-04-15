Journalist Addresses Barron Trump Romance Rumors As Public Interest In His Love Life Rages On
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Shortly after Barron Trump became a student at New York University, interest in his romantic prospects started building. "He's really popular with the ladies," one insider divulged to People in December 2024. The following spring, Barron reportedly had a girlfriend. However, by the fall 2025 semester, Barron's rumored romance seemed to be over. Donald Trump's youngest son was making some big changes, transferring to NYU's Washington, D.C., location, and romance was apparently falling on his list of priorities. Even so, that hasn't stopped people from matchmaking Barron and Princess Isabella of Denmark and, in April 2026, journalist and author Rikki Schlott. After a since-deleted X post linking Schlott and Barron racked up the views, she decided to shut down the gossip, reposting it with the caption, "That's a no."
While it's unclear what catalyzed the rumor, Schlott's written some articles about Barron's college experience. In one New York Post piece, Schlott referred to Barron as "hunky."
Schlott's decision to refute this relationship rumor generated a fair bit of snark toward both her and Barron. "Too low even for a NYpost reporter," responded one, insulting the outlet she worked for the last five years. Another leaped to Barron's defense, asserting, "That's a relief. He could do so much better than a journalist." A third sympathized with both Schlott and Barron, remarking, "I'd hate to be a victim of random shipping like this."
Schlott and Barron have surprising common ground
While there may not be a romance between Barron Trump and Rikki Schlott, the two would likely be able to strike up a conversation with ease. Beyond Schlott's interviewing skills as a journalist, she and Barron have some things in common. Before Barron went to New York University, Schlott studied history there. Like Barron, Schlott left the campus early, although in her case, she ended up taking a break of several years before transferring to Columbia University. As of writing, her LinkedIn profile states she's still in school part time. Regarding the false dating rumor, Schlott and Barron don't have much of an age difference. Barron turned 20 in March 2026, and Schlott's about five years older.
In addition, politics wouldn't likely influence Schlott if she and Barron met IRL. "I've been told I'm a 'breath of fresh air' by men who feel they can finally let their political hair down on a date," Schlott, who has identified as libertarian, wrote in The Free Press in February 2024. Although Schlott was specifically talking about potential romances, she's endeavored to span the ideological divide in platonic situations. "I'm writing a book now with Greg Lukianoff, who is a lifelong liberal Democrat — we're writing about the common ground issues," Schlott explained to Max Raskin in 2022, referring to the 2023 book "The Canceling of the American Mind."
As for Donald Trump's youngest son, there have been hints that Barron's not totally team dad. Although some of Schlott's New York Post assignments centered on Barron's impact on NYU's Republican Club, Barron reportedly eschewed party affiliations during his time on the campus, according to the Daily Mail.