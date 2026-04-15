Exes Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise Play Nice For CinemaCon 2026 But Hint The Ice Hasn't Melted
Running into an ex is typically a fraught experience, one many would most likely wish to avoid. For Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, working in the same industry increases their chances of a run-in. Such was nearly the case during CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the former dynamic duo. Though Kidman and Cruise boasted a strong union from 1990 to 2001, in the wake of their divorce, the two have often kept an icy distance from each other. But with both attending the same event, many were curious to see if the two were ready to patch things up in person. Suffice it to say, their avoidance of each other might indicate things aren't ready to thaw just yet.
Both actors were at CinemaCon to promote their upcoming work. According to the Daily Mail, Cruise attended with director Alejandro González Iñárritu to discuss their upcoming film "Digger," and Kidman was in attendance with Sandra Bullock to hype up the release of their "Practical Magic" sequel. Considering some of the tragic details of the divorce between Kidman and Cruise, it makes sense that the two would want to keep some space from each other. Of course, their willingness to be in the same building is a testament to their professionalism, but even though Kidman gave Cruise a rare shoutout in 2024, there's plenty of evidence to indicate that she's not quite over being dumped by the "Mission Impossible" star.
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise have a complicated history
While the two successfully avoided running into each other during their April 14 appearances, it does seem there might be a reason for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman to keep their distance. Though it's been noted that Cruise was unwilling to try and keep their marriage together, and that alone would be enough for most anyone to want to avoid an ex forever, it seems there's layers to the complicated relationship between the "Eyes Wide Shut" stars.
When Kidman was married to ex-husband Keith Urban, there was a strange rule in their marriage that had her avoiding talking about Cruise. While this was mostly done in the service of protecting Urban's ego, it could have also helped Kidman avoid saying something catty about her ex. Considering the time that Kidman made a brutal comment about Cruise in the wake of their divorce, it could be a good strategy for her to keep mum about her ex husbands in general. However, the timing might be right for Kidman and Cruise to make amends.
With Kidman experiencing a remarkable glow up after her divorce from Urban, perhaps she could put the barbed words behind her and do something to really make her ex mad. Should she and Cruise rekindle a friendship, there's no doubt that it would raise eyebrows everywhere, especially Urban's.