Exes Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise Play Nice For CinemaCon 2026 But Hint The Ice Hasn't Melted

Running into an ex is typically a fraught experience, one many would most likely wish to avoid. For Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, working in the same industry increases their chances of a run-in. Such was nearly the case during CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the former dynamic duo. Though Kidman and Cruise boasted a strong union from 1990 to 2001, in the wake of their divorce, the two have often kept an icy distance from each other. But with both attending the same event, many were curious to see if the two were ready to patch things up in person. Suffice it to say, their avoidance of each other might indicate things aren't ready to thaw just yet.

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Both actors were at CinemaCon to promote their upcoming work. According to the Daily Mail, Cruise attended with director Alejandro González Iñárritu to discuss their upcoming film "Digger," and Kidman was in attendance with Sandra Bullock to hype up the release of their "Practical Magic" sequel. Considering some of the tragic details of the divorce between Kidman and Cruise, it makes sense that the two would want to keep some space from each other. Of course, their willingness to be in the same building is a testament to their professionalism, but even though Kidman gave Cruise a rare shoutout in 2024, there's plenty of evidence to indicate that she's not quite over being dumped by the "Mission Impossible" star.